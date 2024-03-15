Rwandan Football Association

Rwandan Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.ferwafa.rw

Address

Boîte postale 2000,

KIGALI

Rwanda

Contact

Phone: +250/518 525

Email:ferwafa@yahoo.fr

Fax: +250/518 523

Organisation

President

Alphonse MUNYANTWALI

Vice President

Marcel HABYARIMANA

Mugisha RICHARD

General Secretary

Kalisa ADOLPHE

Treasurer

Apollinaire MPILIKANYI

Media And Communication Manager

Thabit HABINEZA

Technical Director

Gerard BUSCHER

National Coach Men

Torsten SPITTLER

National Coach Women

Theogenie MUKAMUSONERA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Aaron RURANGIRWA

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Ambroise HAKIZIMANA

Referee Coordinator

Ambroise HAKIZIMANA

Rwanda Ranking

Rwanda Men's Ranking
Rwanda Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
131
Solomon Islands
Solomon Islands
Solomon Islands
1113.57
132
Malaysia
Malaysia
Malaysia
1110.17
133
Rwanda
Rwanda
Rwanda
1107.04
134
Nicaragua
Nicaragua
Nicaragua
1104.26
135
Faroe Islands
Faroe Islands
Faroe Islands
1102.10

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
165
Liberia
Liberia
Liberia
882.37
166
Niger
Niger
Niger
876.50
167
Rwanda
Rwanda
Rwanda
874.81
168
Grenada
Grenada
Grenada
870.77
169
Belize
Belize
Belize
868.00

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Rwandan Football Association

Updates from the Rwandan Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

CAF Capacity Building Workshop taking place in Cairo.
Women's Football
Capacity-Building in Africa: Women's empowerment in focus
15 Mar 2024
KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 14: FIFA Football for Schools as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress at Gitagata Rehabilitation Center, Bugasera on March 14, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Brendan Moran - FIFA/FIFA via Sportsfile)
Football for Schools
Football for Schools shoots to top of class in 2023
7 Jan 2024
KIGALI, RWANDA - DECEMBER 19: FIFA Digital Marketing Workshop Kigali - Day 2 on December 19, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by FIFA)
Member Associations
FIFA holds ground-breaking workshop for African MAs on digital content creation
20 Dec 2023
KIGALI,RWANDA - NOVEMBER 28: A group photo during the Financial Governance Workshop Kigali, Day 1 on November 28, 2023 in Kigali,Rwanda. (Photo by Logan Aimable/FIFA)
Football Development
CAF member associations take part in Financial Governance Workshop in Rwanda
30 Nov 2023
KIGALI, RWANDA - NOVEMBER 10: Outgoing FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura, interacts with the CEO of the Africa Women Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum, Irene Ochem, on November 10, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Luke Dray - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Secretary General
FIFA Secretary General calls for investment in African football at AWIEF awards
10 Nov 2023
Related Stories
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 21: FIFA President Gianni Infantino meets with President of Rwanda Paul Kagame in New York, United States of America on September 21, 2023. (Photo by Dustin Satloff - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
President
FIFA President thanks Rwandan President Kagame for support in football development
KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 16: Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA speaks to the media during a FIFA Congress Press Conference on March 16, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Tom Dulat - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Congress 2023
Gianni Infantino announces significant investment increase for FIFA Women’s World Cup™
KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 16: A group photo during the WAFF Women Amputee Football event during the 73rd FIFA Congress at Kigali Pelé Stadium at Kigali Pelé Stadium on March 16, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Congress 2023
FIFA President pledges future support for Amputee footballers
KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 16: Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA speaks during the 73rd FIFA Congress 2023 on March 16, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Tom Dulat - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Congress 2023
2023-2027: FIFA President lays out objectives for the future
KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 16: Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA speaks during the 73rd FIFA Congress 2023 on March 16, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Luke Dray - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Congress 2023
2019-2022: four years of record-breaking achievements
KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 16: Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA acknowledges the delegates after being elected as FIFA President for the 2023-2027 term during the 73rd FIFA Congress 2023 on March 16, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Tom Dulat - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Rwanda
FIFA President Gianni Infantino re-elected by acclamation at historic FIFA Congress