Rwandan Football Association
Official Sitewww.ferwafa.rw
Address
Boîte postale 2000,
KIGALI
Rwanda
Phone: +250/518 525
Email:ferwafa@yahoo.fr
Fax: +250/518 523
President
Alphonse MUNYANTWALI
Vice President
Marcel HABYARIMANA
Mugisha RICHARD
General Secretary
Kalisa ADOLPHE
Treasurer
Apollinaire MPILIKANYI
Media And Communication Manager
Thabit HABINEZA
Technical Director
Gerard BUSCHER
National Coach Men
Torsten SPITTLER
National Coach Women
Theogenie MUKAMUSONERA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Aaron RURANGIRWA
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Ambroise HAKIZIMANA
Referee Coordinator
Ambroise HAKIZIMANA
Rwanda Ranking
Rwanda Men's Ranking
Rwanda Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
131
Solomon Islands
Solomon Islands
1113.57
132
Malaysia
Malaysia
1110.17
133
Rwanda
Rwanda
1107.04
134
Nicaragua
Nicaragua
1104.26
135
Faroe Islands
Faroe Islands
1102.10
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
165
Liberia
Liberia
882.37
166
Niger
Niger
876.50
167
Rwanda
Rwanda
874.81
168
Grenada
Grenada
870.77
169
Belize
Belize
868.00
15 Mar 2024
FIFA holds ground-breaking workshop for African MAs on digital content creation
20 Dec 2023
Football Development
CAF member associations take part in Financial Governance Workshop in Rwanda
30 Nov 2023