Russian Football Union
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.rfs.ru

Address

7 Narodnaya street,

115172 MOSCOW

Russia

Contact

Phone: +7-495/926 1300

Email:info@rfs.ru

Fax: +7-495/926 1305

Organisation

President

Aleksandr DIUKOV

Senior Vice President

Nikita SIMONYAN

Vice President

Aleksandr ALAEV

Denis SOLOVEV

Elena ILYUKHINA

Evgeny GINER

Igor KAMENSKOY

General Secretary

Maksim MITROFANOV

Treasurer

Arseny ZAMYATIN

Media And Communication Manager

Egor KRETSAN

Petr LIMONOV

Technical Director

Andrey VLASOV

National Coach Men

Valeri KARPIN

National Coach Women

Yury KRASNOZHAN

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Pavel KAMANTSEV

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Milorad MAZIC

Referee Coordinator

Daria GADZHIEVA

Futsal Coordinator

Emil ALIEV

Russia Ranking

Russia Men's Ranking
Russia Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
36
Egypt
Egypt
Egypt
1500.38
37
Qatar
Qatar
Qatar
1499.34
38
Russia
Russia
Russia
1498.84
39
Côte d'Ivoire
Côte d'Ivoire
Côte d'Ivoire
1494.57
40
Czechia
Czechia
Czechia
1494.04

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
24
Scotland
Scotland
Scotland
1732.88
25
Republic of Ireland
Republic of Ireland
Republic of Ireland
1730.58
26
Russia
Russia
Russia
1716.96
27
Finland
Finland
Finland
1701.52
28
Aotearoa New Zealand
Aotearoa New Zealand
Aotearoa New Zealand
1685.75

15 Mar 2024

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

