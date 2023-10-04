Russian Football Union
Information
Official Sitewww.rfs.ru
Address
7 Narodnaya street,
115172 MOSCOW
Russia
Contact
Phone: +7-495/926 1300
Email:info@rfs.ru
Fax: +7-495/926 1305
President
Aleksandr DIUKOV
Senior Vice President
Nikita SIMONYAN
Vice President
Aleksandr ALAEV
Denis SOLOVEV
Elena ILYUKHINA
Evgeny GINER
Igor KAMENSKOY
General Secretary
Maksim MITROFANOV
Treasurer
Arseny ZAMYATIN
Media And Communication Manager
Egor KRETSAN
Petr LIMONOV
Technical Director
Andrey VLASOV
National Coach Men
Valeri KARPIN
National Coach Women
Yury KRASNOZHAN
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Pavel KAMANTSEV
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Milorad MAZIC
Referee Coordinator
Daria GADZHIEVA
Futsal Coordinator
Emil ALIEV
Russia Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
36
Egypt
Egypt
1500.38
37
Qatar
Qatar
1499.34
38
Russia
Russia
1498.84
39
Côte d'Ivoire
Côte d'Ivoire
1494.57
40
Czechia
Czechia
1494.04
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
24
Scotland
Scotland
1732.88
25
Republic of Ireland
Republic of Ireland
1730.58
26
Russia
Russia
1716.96
27
Finland
Finland
1701.52
28
Aotearoa New Zealand
Aotearoa New Zealand
1685.75
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the Russian Football Union
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.