South African Football Association

Address

76 Nasrec Road,

Nasrec Extension 3,

P.O. Box 910,

2190 JOHANNESBURG

South Africa

Contact

Phone: +27-11/567 2010

Email:ceo@safa.net

Fax: +27-11/494 3013

Organisation

President

Danny JORDAAN

Vice President

Elvis SHISHANA

Gay MOKOENA

Irvin KHOZA

Lucas NHLAPO

Ria LEDWABA

Xolile NKOMPELA

General Secretary

Lydia MONYEPAO

Media And Communication Manager

Domnic CHIMNAVHI

Technical Director

Walter STEENBOK

National Coach Men

Hugo BROOS

National Coach Women

Desiree ELLIS

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Victor GOMES

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Abdul Basit EBRAHIM

Referee Coordinator

Abdul Basit EBRAHIM

Futsal Coordinator

Thomas SADIKE

South Africa Ranking

South Africa Men's Ranking
South Africa Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
56
Paraguay
Paraguay
Paraguay
1430.73
57
Jamaica
Jamaica
Jamaica
1421.54
58
South Africa
South Africa
South Africa
1410.23
59
Iraq
Iraq
Iraq
1409.44
60
Finland
Finland
Finland
1401.31

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
49
Slovakia
Slovakia
Slovakia
1516.65
50
Paraguay
Paraguay
Paraguay
1510.14
51
South Africa
South Africa
South Africa
1495.91
52
Venezuela
Venezuela
Venezuela
1488.96
53
Haiti
Haiti
Haiti
1481.87

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the South African Football Association

Updates from the South African Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MARCH 12: Sergi Roberto of FC Barcelona celebrates after Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona (not pictured) scores his team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 round of 16 second leg match between FC Barcelona and SSC Napoli at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on March 12, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)
Mundial de Clubes FIFA 25™
Make-or-break for Barcelona in the race to qualify for the Mundial de Clubes FIFA 25™
29 Mar 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 21: Ryan Mendes of Cabo Verde celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Cabo Verde and Guyana at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on March 21, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mohammed Almana - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
FIFA Series™ “a great step” for African football, says Fernandes
27 Mar 2024
COLOMBO, SRI LANKA - MARCH 22: A Football Unites the World badge is seen during the FIFA Series 2024 Sri Lanka match between Sri Lanka and Papua New Guinea at Race Course Ground on March 22, 2024 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
‘It brings us closer to the rest of the world’: FIFA Series opens new horizons for national team players
27 Mar 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 26: Brunei Darussalam players celebrate after the team's victory during the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Vanuatu and Brunei Darussalam at King Abdullah Sports City on March 26, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Flurry of goals concludes inaugural FIFA Series
26 Mar 2024
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 25: South Africas Department of Correctional Services and the football club SuperSport United have teamed up  supported by funding from the FIFA Foundation  to launch the Twinning Project at Kgosi Mampuru II Management Area on March 25, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo courtesy of SAFA)
FIFA Foundation
FIFA Foundation funding helps launch Twinning Project in South Africa
25 Mar 2024
