Romanian Football Federation

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.frf.ro

Address

House of Football,

Str. Serg. Serbanica Vasile 12,

022186 BUCHAREST

Romania

Contact

Phone: +40-21/302 9150

Email:frf@frf.ro

Fax: +40-21/302 9192

Organisation

President

Razvan BURLEANU

Vice President

Gino IORGULESCU

General Secretary

Radu VISAN

Treasurer

Adrian MITIRITA

Georgiana SCHILLO

Media And Communication Manager

Gabriel BERCEANU

Technical Director

Mihai STOICHITA

National Coach Men

Edward IORDANESCU

National Coach Women

Christian DULCA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Kyros VASSARAS

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Augustus CONSTANTIN

Referee Coordinator

Kyros VASSARAS

Futsal Coordinator

Daniel PETCU

Romania Ranking

Romania Men's Ranking
Romania Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
43
Algeria
Algeria
Algeria
1480.24
44
Panama
Panama
Panama
1475.62
45
Romania
Romania
Romania
1472.73
46
Norway
Norway
Norway
1472.36
47
Mali
Mali
Mali
1469.81

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
43
Hungary
Hungary
Hungary
1541.48
44
Costa Rica
Costa Rica
Costa Rica
1532.85
45
Romania
Romania
Romania
1524.64
46
Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland
1524.06
47
Thailand
Thailand
Thailand
1518.37

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Romanian Football Federation

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

