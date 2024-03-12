Romanian Football Federation
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.frf.ro
Address
House of Football,
Str. Serg. Serbanica Vasile 12,
022186 BUCHAREST
Romania
Contact
Phone: +40-21/302 9150
Email:frf@frf.ro
Fax: +40-21/302 9192
Organisation
President
Razvan BURLEANU
Vice President
Gino IORGULESCU
General Secretary
Radu VISAN
Treasurer
Adrian MITIRITA
Georgiana SCHILLO
Media And Communication Manager
Gabriel BERCEANU
Technical Director
Mihai STOICHITA
National Coach Men
Edward IORDANESCU
National Coach Women
Christian DULCA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Kyros VASSARAS
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Augustus CONSTANTIN
Referee Coordinator
Kyros VASSARAS
Futsal Coordinator
Daniel PETCU
Romania Ranking
Romania Men's Ranking
Romania Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
43
Algeria
Algeria
1480.24
44
Panama
Panama
1475.62
45
Romania
Romania
1472.73
46
Norway
Norway
1472.36
47
Mali
Mali
1469.81
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
43
Hungary
Hungary
1541.48
44
Costa Rica
Costa Rica
1532.85
45
Romania
Romania
1524.64
46
Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland
1524.06
47
Thailand
Thailand
1518.37
15 Mar 2024
