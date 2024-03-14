Qatar Football Association
Information
Official Sitewww.qfa.qa
Address
28th Floor,
Al Bidda Tower,
Corniche Street,
West Bay,
P.O. Box 5333,
DOHA
Qatar
Contact
Phone: +974/4475 4444
Email:info@qfa.qa
Fax: +974/4475 4300
President
Jassim Rashid AL BUENAIN
Vice President
Mohammed Khalifa AL SUWAIDI
General Secretary
Mansoor AL ANSARI
Treasurer
Ahmed AL-BUAINAIN
Media And Communication Manager
Ali AL SALAT
Technical Director
Fahad AL ZARRAA
National Coach Men
Tintin MARQUEZ
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Hany Taleb AL RAEESI
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Neji JOUINI
Referee Coordinator
Hany Taleb AL RAEESI
Futsal Coordinator
Hamad AL MANNAI
Qatar Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
35
Türkiye
Türkiye
1505.28
36
Egypt
Egypt
1500.38
37
Qatar
Qatar
1499.34
38
Russia
Russia
1498.84
39
Côte d'Ivoire
Côte d'Ivoire
1494.57
15 Feb 2024
Women
No ranking available due to not having played at least one match during the last 48 months or not having played at least five matches against officially ranked teams.
Updates from the Qatar Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.