Qatar Football Association

Qatar Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.qfa.qa

Address

28th Floor,

Al Bidda Tower,

Corniche Street,

West Bay,

P.O. Box 5333,

DOHA

Qatar

Contact

Phone: +974/4475 4444

Email:info@qfa.qa

Fax: +974/4475 4300

Organisation

President

Jassim Rashid AL BUENAIN

Vice President

Mohammed Khalifa AL SUWAIDI

General Secretary

Mansoor AL ANSARI

Treasurer

Ahmed AL-BUAINAIN

Media And Communication Manager

Ali AL SALAT

Technical Director

Fahad AL ZARRAA

National Coach Men

Tintin MARQUEZ

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Hany Taleb AL RAEESI

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Neji JOUINI

Referee Coordinator

Hany Taleb AL RAEESI

Futsal Coordinator

Hamad AL MANNAI

Qatar Ranking

Qatar Men's Ranking
Qatar Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
35
Türkiye
Türkiye
Türkiye
1505.28
36
Egypt
Egypt
Egypt
1500.38
37
Qatar
Qatar
Qatar
1499.34
38
Russia
Russia
Russia
1498.84
39
Côte d'Ivoire
Côte d'Ivoire
Côte d'Ivoire
1494.57

15 Feb 2024

Women

No ranking available due to not having played at least one match during the last 48 months or not having played at least five matches against officially ranked teams.

Updates from the Qatar Football Association

Updates from the Qatar Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

FIFA U-17 World Cup Trophy
Organisation
Qatar appointed as host of FIFA U-17 World Cup™ annually from 2025 to 2029
14 Mar 2024
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - MARCH 14: FIFA President Gianni Infantino (C) with FIFA Deputy Secretary General Alasdair Bell (L) and FIFA Secretary General ad interim Mattias Grafström (R) during a FIFA Council Meeting at HoF, Home of FIFA on March 14, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
FIFA Council
FIFA Council takes key decisions ahead of the 74th FIFA Congress
14 Mar 2024
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRAUARY 27: FIFA Football for Schools Global M&E Expert Panel Workshop on Februray 27, 2024 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Vinod Divakaran/FIFA)
Football for Schools
Football for Schools sparks reflective discussions in Doha
29 Feb 2024
ABIDJAN, IVORY COAST - FEBRUARY 11: FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the AFCON 2023 final between Ivory Coast and Nigeria at Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. (Photo by Djigla Raymond/FIFA)
Men's Ranking
African and Asian teams grab the headlines in latest world ranking
15 Feb 2024
LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - FEBRUARY 10: Hassan Al Haydos of Qatar lifts the AFC Asian Cup trophy after their team's victory in the AFC Asian Cup final match between Jordan and Qatar at Lusail Stadium on February 10, 2024 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
President
Gianni Infantino attends “incredible” AFC Asian Cup 2023 final in Doha
10 Feb 2024
Related Stories
LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - JANUARY 12: FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the AFC Asian Cup Group A match between Qatar and Lebanon at Lusail Stadium on January 12, 2024 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Serhat Akin/FIFA)
President
FIFA President delighted to make Qatar return for AFC Asian Cup 2023 opener
KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 14: FIFA Football for Schools as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress at Gitagata Rehabilitation Center, Bugasera on March 14, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Brendan Moran - FIFA/FIFA via Sportsfile)
Football for Schools
Football for Schools shoots to top of class in 2023
The Women’s Football Campaign is designed to support associations in delivering grassroots and small-sided football events to boost the participation of young girls and promote existing competitions and programmes.
Women's Football
A special year for women’s football
LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Lionel Messi of Argentina holds the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner's Trophy as he interacts with Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA, and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
President
FIFA President reflects on “unique” and “perfect” FIFA World Cup 2022™ in Qatar
DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 21: FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Qatar Airways CEO Badr Mohammed Al-Meer during the Partnership Signing Ceremony on November 21, 2023 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Qatar Airways)
Commercial
FIFA renews longstanding partnership with Qatar Airways, extending through to 2030
BEN SULAYEM Mohammed (uae), President of the FIA, DOMENICALI Stefano (ita), Chairman and CEO Formula One Group Fog and FIFA President Gianni Infantino on the grid during the 2023 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix, 17th round of the 2023 Formula One World Championship from October 6 to 8, 2023 on the Lusail International Circuit, in Doha, Qatar - Photo Xavi Bonilla / DPPI
President
Gianni Infantino meets FIA President and discusses the fight against online abuse