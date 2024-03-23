DPR Korea Football Association
Address
Kumsongdong,
Kwangbok Street,
Mangyongdae Dist.,
P.O. Box 818,
PYONGYANG
Korea DPR
Contact
Phone: +850-2/341 4334
Email:dprkfootball@hotmail.com
Fax: +850-2/341 4434
Organisation
President
YUN Jong Ho
Vice President
AN Song Il
HAN Un Gyong
General Secretary
SIN Yong Chol
Media And Communication Manager
KIM Yong Chol
Technical Director
KIM Chol Ung
National Coach Men
YUN Jong Su
National Coach Women
RI Yu Il
Referee Coordinator
SONG Hye Yong
Korea DPR Ranking
Korea DPR Men's Ranking
Korea DPR Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
112
Congo
Congo
1179.80
113
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan
1174.22
114
Korea DPR
Korea DPR
1168.12
115
Lebanon
Lebanon
1168.07
116
Togo
Togo
1165.74
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
9
Canada
Canada
1950.89
10
Brazil
Brazil
1946.58
11
Korea DPR
Korea DPR
1943.66
12
Australia
Australia
1888.93
13
Denmark
Denmark
1873.36
15 Mar 2024
