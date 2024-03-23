DPR Korea Football Association

DPR Korea Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

Address

Kumsongdong,

Kwangbok Street,

Mangyongdae Dist.,

P.O. Box 818,

PYONGYANG

Korea DPR

Contact

Phone: +850-2/341 4334

Email:dprkfootball@hotmail.com

Fax: +850-2/341 4434

Organisation

President

YUN Jong Ho

Vice President

AN Song Il

HAN Un Gyong

General Secretary

SIN Yong Chol

Media And Communication Manager

KIM Yong Chol

Technical Director

KIM Chol Ung

National Coach Men

YUN Jong Su

National Coach Women

RI Yu Il

Referee Coordinator

SONG Hye Yong

Korea DPR Ranking

Korea DPR Men's Ranking
Korea DPR Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
112
Congo
Congo
Congo
1179.80
113
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan
1174.22
114
Korea DPR
Korea DPR
Korea DPR
1168.12
115
Lebanon
Lebanon
Lebanon
1168.07
116
Togo
Togo
Togo
1165.74

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
9
Canada
Canada
Canada
1950.89
10
Brazil
Brazil
Brazil
1946.58
11
Korea DPR
Korea DPR
Korea DPR
1943.66
12
Australia
Australia
Australia
1888.93
13
Denmark
Denmark
Denmark
1873.36

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the DPR Korea Football Association

Updates from the DPR Korea Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

North Korea's defender Choe Ok Chol and Japan's Daizen Maeda (R) compete for the ball during their World Cup 2026 qualifier football match between Japan and North Korea at Tokyo's National Stadium on March 21, 2024. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP) (Photo by PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images)
FIFA Organisation
Update on FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match Korea DPR v Japan
23 Mar 2024
USA's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the 2022 Concacaf women's championship final football match against Canada, at the BBVA Bancomer stadium in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon State, Mexico on July 18, 2022. (Photo by Julio Cesar AGUILAR / AFP) (Photo by JULIO CESAR AGUILAR/AFP via Getty Images)
Women's Ranking
USA remain in front, Germany up to second
5 Aug 2022
1973 World Cup Qualifier, Wembley Stadium, 17th October, 1973, England 1 v Poland 1, Poland's Grzegorz Lato waves to the crowd as he celebrates his team's qualification for the World Cup after their vital World Cup qualifier, The 1-1 draw meant England did not qualify for the 1974 tournament in West Germany (Photo by Bob Thomas Sports Photography via Getty Images)
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
Five qualifications that stunned the sport
17 Mar 2022
YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 06: Stina Blackstenius #11 of Team Sweden celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the Women's Gold Medal Match between Canada and Sweden on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at International Stadium Yokohama on August 06, 2021 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Women's Ranking
Sweden move into second
20 Aug 2021
SAITAMA, JAPAN - JULY 22: Richarlison #10 of Team Brazil celebrates after scoring their side's second goal during the Men's First Round Group D match between Brazil and Germany during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Stadium on July 22, 2021 in Saitama, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Korea DPR
Aussies shock Argentina as Brazil, Mexico start in style
22 Jul 2021
Related Stories
BELO HORIZONTE, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 10: Dani Alves #4 of Brazil controls the ball during a match between Brazil and Argentina as part 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Qualifier at Mineirao stadium on November 10, 2016 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. (Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images)
Tournaments & Events
Star power present in Tokyo 2020 squads
Ciro Immobile of Italy celebrate after score the goal during the Qualification FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball 2022 soccer match Italy vs North Ireland in the Ennio Tardini stadium in Parma, Italy, 25 March 2021. Fotografo01 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xFotografo01x/xIPAx/xFotografo01x 0
World Ranking
Italy, Denmark climb as qualifiers make their mark
Anniversary of the 2007 inter-Korean summit, Oct 5, 2018 : North Koreans perform the large-scale gymnastic and artistic show, the Glorious Country at the May Day Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea in this picture taken by Joint Press Corps Pyeongyang. A group of South Korean government officials, politicians and civic and religious leaders visited Pyongyang from Oct 4-6 to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the 2007 inter-Korean summit held in Pyongyang between then-South Korean President Roh Moo-Hyun and then-North Korean leader Kim Jong-Il. EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Mandatory Credit: Joint Press Corps Pyeongyang Pool/AFLO) (NORTH KOREA) PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY (87387542)
About Us
Enigmatic Korea DPR and their distinctive football achievements
Liverpool celebrate winning the 2005 UEFA Champions League final.
Argentina
Football's finest fightbacks
Action from Syria 1-0 Philippines in Qatar 2022 qualifying
Tournaments
Syria edge closer as Central Asian duo move top
Osama Omari (2nd L) of Syria celebrates scoring during the group A match between China and Syria of the FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Nov. 14, 2019.
Tournaments
IR Iran, UAE lose again as trio consolidate lead