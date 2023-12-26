Polish Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.pzpn.pl

Address

ul. Bitwy Warszawskiej 1920 r. 7,

02-366 WARSAW

Poland

Contact

Phone: +48-22/551 2300

Email:pzpn@pzpn.pl

Fax: +48-22/551 2240

Organisation

President

Cezary KULESZA

Vice President

Adam KAZMIERCZAK

Henryk KULA

Maciej MATENKO

Mieczyslaw GOLBA

Wojciech CYGAN

General Secretary

Lukasz WACHOWSKI

Treasurer

Ewa BAZAN

Media And Communication Manager

Jakub KWIATKOWSKI

Technical Director

Marcin DORNA

National Coach Men

Michal PROBIERZ

National Coach Women

Nina PATALON

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Tomasz MIKULSKI

Referee Coordinator

Damian PICZ

Futsal Coordinator

Bartosz LASKI

Poland Ranking

Poland Men's Ranking
Poland Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
28
Nigeria
Nigeria
Nigeria
1522.26
29
Wales
Wales
Wales
1521.88
30
Poland
Poland
Poland
1520.24
31
Ecuador
Ecuador
Ecuador
1519.20
32
Serbia
Serbia
Serbia
1517.43

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
27
Finland
Finland
Finland
1701.52
28
Aotearoa New Zealand
Aotearoa New Zealand
Aotearoa New Zealand
1685.75
29
Poland
Poland
Poland
1675.85
30
Czechia
Czechia
Czechia
1670.48
31
Mexico
Mexico
Mexico
1668.27

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Polish Football Association

Updates from the Polish Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

