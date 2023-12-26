Polish Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.pzpn.pl
Address
ul. Bitwy Warszawskiej 1920 r. 7,
02-366 WARSAW
Poland
Contact
Phone: +48-22/551 2300
Email:pzpn@pzpn.pl
Fax: +48-22/551 2240
Organisation
President
Cezary KULESZA
Vice President
Adam KAZMIERCZAK
Henryk KULA
Maciej MATENKO
Mieczyslaw GOLBA
Wojciech CYGAN
General Secretary
Lukasz WACHOWSKI
Treasurer
Ewa BAZAN
Media And Communication Manager
Jakub KWIATKOWSKI
Technical Director
Marcin DORNA
National Coach Men
Michal PROBIERZ
National Coach Women
Nina PATALON
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Tomasz MIKULSKI
Referee Coordinator
Damian PICZ
Futsal Coordinator
Bartosz LASKI
Poland Ranking
Poland Men's Ranking
Poland Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
28
Nigeria
Nigeria
1522.26
29
Wales
Wales
1521.88
30
Poland
Poland
1520.24
31
Ecuador
Ecuador
1519.20
32
Serbia
Serbia
1517.43
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
27
Finland
Finland
1701.52
28
Aotearoa New Zealand
Aotearoa New Zealand
1685.75
29
Poland
Poland
1675.85
30
Czechia
Czechia
1670.48
31
Mexico
Mexico
1668.27
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the Polish Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
Women's Football Strategy
Polish women’s football boosted by FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2026™ announcement
26 Dec 2023
FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023™
FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023™ draw reveals path to glory for top young talents
15 Sept 2023