Papua New Guinea Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.pngfootball.com.pg

Address

National Capital District,

P.O. Box 371,

PORT MORESBY

Papua New Guinea

Contact

Phone: +675/430 6390

Email:generalsecretary@pngfootball.com.pg

Fax: +675/475 1399

Organisation

President

John KAPI NATTO

Vice President

Francis ANK

Justin HELELE

Morea VAVINE

Siegfried BESCHEL

General Secretary

Gordon MANUB

Treasurer

Elizabeth WAKI

Media And Communication Manager

Henry MORABANG

Leo JAKANDUO

National Coach Men

Warren MOON

National Coach Women

Eric KOMENG

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Siegfried BESCHEL

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Jimmy WARAI

Referee Coordinator

Jimmy WARAI

Papua New Guinea Ranking

Papua New Guinea Men's Ranking
Papua New Guinea Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
163
Tahiti
Tahiti
Tahiti
999.48
164
Andorra
Andorra
Andorra
998.00
165
Papua New Guinea
Papua New Guinea
Papua New Guinea
990.61
166
South Sudan
South Sudan
South Sudan
989.29
167
St Lucia
St Lucia
St Lucia
988.67

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
54
Myanmar
Myanmar
Myanmar
1481.44
55
Panama
Panama
Panama
1443.42
56
Papua New Guinea
Papua New Guinea
Papua New Guinea
1440.64
57
Belarus
Belarus
Belarus
1439.51
58
Morocco
Morocco
Morocco
1433.23

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Papua New Guinea Football Association

Updates from the Papua New Guinea Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

PORT MORESBY, PAPUA NEW GUINEA - NOVEMBER 09: General views of the Sir John Guise Stadium where the opening match for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup will be played on November 9, 2016 in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. (Photo by Ian Walton - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Sustainability
Oceania Member Associations come together to focus on climate change strategies
28 Mar 2024
COLOMBO, SRI LANKA - MARCH 22: A Football Unites the World badge is seen during the FIFA Series 2024 Sri Lanka match between Sri Lanka and Papua New Guinea at Race Course Ground on March 22, 2024 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
‘It brings us closer to the rest of the world’: FIFA Series opens new horizons for national team players
27 Mar 2024
COLOMBO, SRI LANKA - MARCH 25: Yawanendji Christian Theodore of Central African Republic celebrates scoring his team's first goal with Godame Tieri during the FIFA Series 2024 Sri Lanka match between Central African Republic and Papua New Guinea at Race Course Ground on March 25, 2024 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
African trio maintain perfect record in FIFA Series
25 Mar 2024
CAIRO, EGYPT - MARCH 22: Mostafa Mohamed Ahmed Abdalla of Egypt (hidden) celebrates scoring his team's first goal from the penalty spot with teammates during the FIFA Series 2024 Egypt match between Egypt and New Zealand at New Administrative Capital Stadium on March 22, 2024 in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Egypt and Algeria give new bosses debut delight in FIFA Series™
22 Mar 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 21: The adidas matchball is seen on a plinth prior to the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Cabo Verde and Guyana at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on March 21, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mohammed Almana - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
More playing opportunities: FIFA Member Associations embrace the first FIFA Series
22 Mar 2024
