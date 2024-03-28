Papua New Guinea Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.pngfootball.com.pg
Address
National Capital District,
P.O. Box 371,
PORT MORESBY
Papua New Guinea
Contact
Phone: +675/430 6390
Email:generalsecretary@pngfootball.com.pg
Fax: +675/475 1399
Organisation
President
John KAPI NATTO
Vice President
Francis ANK
Justin HELELE
Morea VAVINE
Siegfried BESCHEL
General Secretary
Gordon MANUB
Treasurer
Elizabeth WAKI
Media And Communication Manager
Henry MORABANG
Leo JAKANDUO
National Coach Men
Warren MOON
National Coach Women
Eric KOMENG
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Siegfried BESCHEL
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Jimmy WARAI
Referee Coordinator
Jimmy WARAI
Papua New Guinea Ranking
Papua New Guinea Men's Ranking
Papua New Guinea Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
163
Tahiti
Tahiti
999.48
164
Andorra
Andorra
998.00
165
Papua New Guinea
Papua New Guinea
990.61
166
South Sudan
South Sudan
989.29
167
St Lucia
St Lucia
988.67
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
54
Myanmar
Myanmar
1481.44
55
Panama
Panama
1443.42
56
Papua New Guinea
Papua New Guinea
1440.64
57
Belarus
Belarus
1439.51
58
Morocco
Morocco
1433.23
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the Papua New Guinea Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
Sustainability
Oceania Member Associations come together to focus on climate change strategies
28 Mar 2024
Football Development
‘It brings us closer to the rest of the world’: FIFA Series opens new horizons for national team players
27 Mar 2024