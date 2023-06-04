Palestine Football Association

Palestine Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.pfa.ps

Address

Near Faisal Al-Husseini Stadium,

P.O. Box 4373,

JERUSALEM-AL-RAM

Palestine

Contact

Phone: +972-2/234 8691

Email:international.dept.pfa@gmail.com

Fax: +972-2/234 8690

Organisation

President

Jibril ALRJOUB

Vice President

Ibrahim ABU SALIM

Susan SHALABI MOLANO

General Secretary

Feras ABUHELAL

Treasurer

Ibrahim ELAYAN

Media And Communication Manager

Abdallatif QIWI

Technical Director

Abdalnasser BARAKAT

National Coach Men

Makram DABOUB

National Coach Women

Amer KHAIR

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Kefah SHARIEF

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Ibrahim GHAROUF

Referee Coordinator

Ibrahim GHAROUF

Futsal Coordinator

Husam AL HUSSEIN

Palestine Ranking

Palestine Men's Ranking
Palestine Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
95
Belarus
Belarus
Belarus
1232.80
96
Trinidad and Tobago
Trinidad and Tobago
Trinidad and Tobago
1228.05
97
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine
1227.20
98
Benin
Benin
Benin
1225.10
99
Tajikistan
Tajikistan
Tajikistan
1218.89

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
134
Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso
1085.78
135
North Macedonia
North Macedonia
North Macedonia
1085.24
136
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine
1080.47
137
Singapore
Singapore
Singapore
1080.39
138
St Kitts and Nevis
St Kitts and Nevis
St Kitts and Nevis
1078.84

15 Mar 2024

An aerial picture shows a football match between Jordan and Palestine during the inauguration of the newly-renamed Pele Stadium in al-Khader village in Bethlehem, on May 14, 2023. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP) (Photo by HAZEM BADER/AFP via Getty Images)
Member Associations
Palestine name pitch in honour of Pelé
4 Jun 2023
RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - APRIL 27: A general view of the FIFA Forward Programme on April 27, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by MOSAALKATHAMI/Saudi Arabian Football Federation)
FIFA Forward
FIFA Forward workshop paves the way for more growth in West Asia
3 May 2023
Khalifa International Stadium
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
Israelis and Palestinians to fly together to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
10 Nov 2022
IMAGO / ZUMA Wire June 19, 2021, Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territory: Palestinian football players of Nuseirat (yellow) and Al-Aqsa Sports (orange) compete during the first division League, at the martyr Muhammad Al-Durra Stadium in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, on June 19, 2021 Deir al-Balah Palestinian Territory
Football Development
Eighty Palestinian clubs benefit from FIFA COVID-19 funding
14 Jan 2022
AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Yacine Brahimi of Algeria celebrates with the FIFA Arab Cup trophy following victory during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Final match between Tunisia and Algeria at Al Bayt Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021™
Outstanding tournament goes Algeria’s way
19 Dec 2021
