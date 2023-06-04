Palestine Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.pfa.ps
Address
Near Faisal Al-Husseini Stadium,
P.O. Box 4373,
JERUSALEM-AL-RAM
Palestine
Contact
Phone: +972-2/234 8691
Email:international.dept.pfa@gmail.com
Fax: +972-2/234 8690
Organisation
President
Jibril ALRJOUB
Vice President
Ibrahim ABU SALIM
Susan SHALABI MOLANO
General Secretary
Feras ABUHELAL
Treasurer
Ibrahim ELAYAN
Media And Communication Manager
Abdallatif QIWI
Technical Director
Abdalnasser BARAKAT
National Coach Men
Makram DABOUB
National Coach Women
Amer KHAIR
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Kefah SHARIEF
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Ibrahim GHAROUF
Referee Coordinator
Ibrahim GHAROUF
Futsal Coordinator
Husam AL HUSSEIN
Palestine Ranking
Palestine Men's Ranking
Palestine Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
95
Belarus
Belarus
1232.80
96
Trinidad and Tobago
Trinidad and Tobago
1228.05
97
Palestine
Palestine
1227.20
98
Benin
Benin
1225.10
99
Tajikistan
Tajikistan
1218.89
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
134
Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso
1085.78
135
North Macedonia
North Macedonia
1085.24
136
Palestine
Palestine
1080.47
137
Singapore
Singapore
1080.39
138
St Kitts and Nevis
St Kitts and Nevis
1078.84
15 Mar 2024
