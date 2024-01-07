Philippine Football Federation
Contact
Official Sitewww.pff.org.ph
Address
27 Danny Floro corner Capt. Henry Javier Streets,
Oranbo,
1600 PASIG CITY
Philippines
Contact
Phone: +63-2/8584 6109
Email:secretariat@pff.org.ph
Fax: +63-2/8571 2872
Organisation
President
John GUTIERREZ
Vice President
Jay ADRIATICO
Lawrence FORTUN
General Secretary
Angelico MERCADER
Media And Communication Manager
Mikhail DE GUZMAN
Technical Director
Marlon MARO
Vincent SANTOS
National Coach Men
Tom SAINTFIET
National Coach Women
Mark TORCASO
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Mario NANOLA
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Allan MARTINEZ
Referee Coordinator
Abel DE CASTRO
Futsal Coordinator
Michael Kevin GOCO
Philippines Ranking
Philippines Men's Ranking
Philippines Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
137
Kuwait
Kuwait
1094.05
138
Lithuania
Lithuania
1086.93
139
Philippines
Philippines
1086.17
140
Burundi
Burundi
1085.83
141
Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan
1078.25
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
37
Vietnam
Vietnam
1611.30
38
Chile
Chile
1574.23
39
Philippines
Philippines
1558.30
40
Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei
1545.10
41
Slovenia
Slovenia
1543.75
15 Mar 2024
