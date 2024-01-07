Philippine Football Federation

Philippine Football Federation
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.pff.org.ph

Address

27 Danny Floro corner Capt. Henry Javier Streets,

Oranbo,

1600 PASIG CITY

Philippines

Contact

Phone: +63-2/8584 6109

Email:secretariat@pff.org.ph

Fax: +63-2/8571 2872

Organisation

President

John GUTIERREZ

Vice President

Jay ADRIATICO

Lawrence FORTUN

General Secretary

Angelico MERCADER

Media And Communication Manager

Mikhail DE GUZMAN

Technical Director

Marlon MARO

Vincent SANTOS

National Coach Men

Tom SAINTFIET

National Coach Women

Mark TORCASO

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Mario NANOLA

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Allan MARTINEZ

Referee Coordinator

Abel DE CASTRO

Futsal Coordinator

Michael Kevin GOCO

Philippines Ranking

Philippines Men's Ranking
Philippines Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
137
Kuwait
Kuwait
Kuwait
1094.05
138
Lithuania
Lithuania
Lithuania
1086.93
139
Philippines
Philippines
Philippines
1086.17
140
Burundi
Burundi
Burundi
1085.83
141
Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan
1078.25

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
37
Vietnam
Vietnam
Vietnam
1611.30
38
Chile
Chile
Chile
1574.23
39
Philippines
Philippines
Philippines
1558.30
40
Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei
1545.10
41
Slovenia
Slovenia
Slovenia
1543.75

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Philippine Football Federation

Updates from the Philippine Football Federation

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 14: FIFA Football for Schools as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress at Gitagata Rehabilitation Center, Bugasera on March 14, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Brendan Moran - FIFA/FIFA via Sportsfile)
Football for Schools
Football for Schools shoots to top of class in 2023
7 Jan 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 19: FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Philippine Football Federation President John Anthony Gutierrez (R) pose with an official match ball during a meeting on December 19, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
President
Talent development focus of FIFA President’s talks with Philippine counterpart
19 Dec 2023
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - NOVEMBER 24: FIFA Football 4 Schools on November 24, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Romualdo Chua)
Secretary General
FIFA Secretary General launches Football for Schools in Philippines
24 Nov 2023
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 15: A group photo during the ASEAN Consultative Workshop on the Renewal of Memorandum of Understanding between ASEAN and FIFA on November 15, 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Afriadi Hikmal - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
AFC
ASEAN, FIFA & Member Associations discuss MoU renewal and advancing football cooperation
15 Nov 2023
FIFA Regional Director Asia & Oceania Sanjeevan Balasingam and Dr. Niwat Limsuknirun, Chair of SOMS-14
FIFA Organisation
FIFA and ASEAN look to expand partnership to cover gender equality and climate change
30 Aug 2023
Related Stories
OFC/ABC women's media mentorship programme
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
Emerging female sports journalists empowered to shine during Australia & New Zealand 2023
CARMONA, PHILIPPINES - MARCH 04: Hali Long (left) and Inna Palacios (behind) take pictures with players of Stallion Laguna FC at the PFF National Training Centre on March 04, 2023 in Carmona, Philippines.
FIFA Women's World Cup™
A new dawn for Filipino women’s football
A Spidercam is seen during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group B football match between Australia and Ireland at Stadium Australia, also known as Olympic Stadium, in Sydney on July 20, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)
TV
Strong global broadcast platform in place for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 20: A general view is seen of the New Zealand dressing room ahead of the International Friendly Match between New Zealand and Argentina which is part of the 2023 FIFA 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Play Off Tournament at Waikato Stadium on February 20, 2023 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ squad lists officially confirmed
Football Unites the World – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™
Campaigns
Football to highlight social causes at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™
HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - MARCH 28: A group photo during the FIFA Forward 3.0 Workshop for ASEAN Member Associations on March 28, 2023 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. (Photo by Minh Hoang – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Forward
Twelve ASEAN member associations gather in Vietnam for FIFA Forward 3.0 workshop