Peruvian Football Association
Contact
Official Sitewww.fpf.org.pe
Address
Av. Aviación 2085,
RUC: 20156399036 SAN LUIS - LIMA
Peru
Contact
Phone: +51-1/225 8236
Email:fepefutbol@fpf.org.pe
Fax: +51-1/225 8240
Organisation
President
Agustin LOZANO
Vice President
Arturo RIOS
Raul ROJAS
General Secretary
Sabrina MARTIN
Treasurer
Raul ROJAS
Media And Communication Manager
Romina ANTONIAZZI
Technical Director
Guillermo ECHEVARRIA
National Coach Men
Jorge FOSSATI
National Coach Women
Emily LIMA
Referee Coordinator
Minnelli ZAPATA ROJAS
Futsal Coordinator
Julio PASTOR
Peru Ranking
Peru Men's Ranking
Peru Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
31
Ecuador
Ecuador
1519.20
32
Serbia
Serbia
1517.43
33
Peru
Peru
1512.68
34
Scotland
Scotland
1506.89
35
Türkiye
Türkiye
1505.28
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
73
Albania
Albania
1331.86
74
Jordan
Jordan
1331.17
75
Peru
Peru
1322.49
76
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan
1305.48
77
Trinidad and Tobago
Trinidad and Tobago
1294.31
15 Mar 2024
