Peruvian Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fpf.org.pe

Address

Av. Aviación 2085,

RUC: 20156399036 SAN LUIS - LIMA

Peru

Contact

Phone: +51-1/225 8236

Email:fepefutbol@fpf.org.pe

Fax: +51-1/225 8240

Organisation

President

Agustin LOZANO

Vice President

Arturo RIOS

Raul ROJAS

General Secretary

Sabrina MARTIN

Treasurer

Raul ROJAS

Media And Communication Manager

Romina ANTONIAZZI

Technical Director

Guillermo ECHEVARRIA

National Coach Men

Jorge FOSSATI

National Coach Women

Emily LIMA

Referee Coordinator

Minnelli ZAPATA ROJAS

Futsal Coordinator

Julio PASTOR

Peru Ranking

Peru Men's Ranking
Peru Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
31
Ecuador
Ecuador
Ecuador
1519.20
32
Serbia
Serbia
Serbia
1517.43
33
Peru
Peru
Peru
1512.68
34
Scotland
Scotland
Scotland
1506.89
35
Türkiye
Türkiye
Türkiye
1505.28

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
73
Albania
Albania
Albania
1331.86
74
Jordan
Jordan
Jordan
1331.17
75
Peru
Peru
Peru
1322.49
76
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan
1305.48
77
Trinidad and Tobago
Trinidad and Tobago
Trinidad and Tobago
1294.31

15 Mar 2024

