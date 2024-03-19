Paraguayan Football Association
Official Sitewww.apf.org.py
Address
Avenida Medallistas Olímpicos No1,
Parque Olímpico,
Ñu Guasu de la ciudad de Luque,
ASUNCION
Paraguay
Phone: +595-21/759 9000
Organisation
President
Robert HARRISON
Vice President
Javier DIAZ DE VIVAR
Miguel FIGUEREDO
Oscar ZAPUTOVICH
General Secretary
Luis KANONNIKOFF
Treasurer
Hugo KUROKI
Media And Communication Manager
Fernando ORTIZ
Technical Director
Douglas MARTINEZ
National Coach Men
Daniel GARNERO
National Coach Women
Carlos BONA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Eber AQUINO
Referee Coordinator
Eber AQUINO
Futsal Coordinator
Jose Luis ALDER
Paraguay Ranking
Paraguay Men's Ranking
Paraguay Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
54
Costa Rica
Costa Rica
1437.57
55
Slovenia
Slovenia
1431.40
56
Paraguay
Paraguay
1430.73
57
Jamaica
Jamaica
1421.54
58
South Africa
South Africa
1410.23
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
48
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan
1516.95
49
Slovakia
Slovakia
1516.65
50
Paraguay
Paraguay
1510.14
51
South Africa
South Africa
1495.91
52
Venezuela
Venezuela
1488.96
15 Mar 2024
