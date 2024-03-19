Paraguayan Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.apf.org.py

Address

Avenida Medallistas Olímpicos No1,

Parque Olímpico,

Ñu Guasu de la ciudad de Luque,

ASUNCION

Paraguay

Contact

Phone: +595-21/759 9000

Email:secretaria_general@apf.org.py

Organisation

President

Robert HARRISON

Vice President

Javier DIAZ DE VIVAR

Miguel FIGUEREDO

Oscar ZAPUTOVICH

General Secretary

Luis KANONNIKOFF

Treasurer

Hugo KUROKI

Media And Communication Manager

Fernando ORTIZ

Technical Director

Douglas MARTINEZ

National Coach Men

Daniel GARNERO

National Coach Women

Carlos BONA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Eber AQUINO

Referee Coordinator

Eber AQUINO

Futsal Coordinator

Jose Luis ALDER

Paraguay Ranking

Paraguay Men's Ranking
Paraguay Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
54
Costa Rica
Costa Rica
Costa Rica
1437.57
55
Slovenia
Slovenia
Slovenia
1431.40
56
Paraguay
Paraguay
Paraguay
1430.73
57
Jamaica
Jamaica
Jamaica
1421.54
58
South Africa
South Africa
South Africa
1410.23

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
48
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan
1516.95
49
Slovakia
Slovakia
Slovakia
1516.65
50
Paraguay
Paraguay
Paraguay
1510.14
51
South Africa
South Africa
South Africa
1495.91
52
Venezuela
Venezuela
Venezuela
1488.96

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Paraguayan Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

