Panamanian Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fepafut.com

Address

Ciudad Deportiva Irving Saladino,

Juan Díaz,

Apartado 0835-394,

ZONA 10, PANAMA CITY

Panama

Contact

Phone: +507/233 3896

Email:info@fepafut.com

Fax: +507/233 0582

Organisation

President

Manuel ARIAS

Vice President

Fernando ARCE MENDIZABAL

General Secretary

Miguel ZUNIGA

Treasurer

Darinel ESPINO

Media And Communication Manager

Adan DE GRACIA

Technical Director

Matthew DE ROCHE

National Coach Men

Thomas CHRISTIANSEN

National Coach Women

Ignacio QUINTANA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Marie SCHOSSOW

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Gema LUQUE CLAVEL

Referee Coordinator

Liz Marie BROWN

Futsal Coordinator

Agustin CAMPUZANO

Panama Ranking

Panama Men's Ranking
Panama Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
42
Chile
Chile
Chile
1489.82
43
Algeria
Algeria
Algeria
1480.24
44
Panama
Panama
Panama
1475.62
45
Romania
Romania
Romania
1472.73
46
Norway
Norway
Norway
1472.36

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
53
Haiti
Haiti
Haiti
1481.87
54
Myanmar
Myanmar
Myanmar
1481.44
55
Panama
Panama
Panama
1443.42
56
Papua New Guinea
Papua New Guinea
Papua New Guinea
1440.64
57
Belarus
Belarus
Belarus
1439.51

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Panamanian Football Association

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 16: During the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Group D match between Portugal and Mexico at Dubai Design District Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Member Associations
FIFA Member Associations in focus (February/March 2024)
19 Mar 2024
BANDUNG, INDONESIA - DECEMBER 01: An Exhibition Futsal Community Hold by FIFA Foundation at Sampoerna Sports Club In Bandung, West Java, Indonesia. (Photo by Iqbal Kusumadireza - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Foundation
List of NGOs supported under FIFA Foundation Community Programme in 2024 released
28 Feb 2024
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 23: Panama women's national football team Head Coach Ignacio Quintana poses for a portrait during the Post FIFA Women's World Cup Coaches Forum at HoF, Home of FIFA on January 23, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Technical Study Group
Quintana: "We made Panama fans proud. That is our legacy”
31 Jan 2024
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 25: (L-R) Draw Assistant Paulo Wanchope, FIFA Chief Tournament Officer - USA and Draw Conductor Manolo Zubiria, Presenter Alexis Nunes and Draw Assistant Ricardo Gardner after the Concacaf Qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2026 - Preliminary Draw at Home of FIFA on January 25, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
President
FIFA President tells Concacaf countries to “start to dream” after FIFA World Cup 26™ qualifying draw
25 Jan 2024
SURABAYA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 10: Players of Panama sing the national anthem prior to the FIFA U-17 World Cup Group A match between Panama and Morocco at Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium on November 10, 2023 in Surabaya, Indonesia. (Photo by Robertus Pudyanto - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Men's Ranking
Panama headline movers and shakers of 2023 men's world ranking
22 Dec 2023
