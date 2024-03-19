Panamanian Football Association
Contact
Official Sitewww.fepafut.com
Address
Ciudad Deportiva Irving Saladino,
Juan Díaz,
Apartado 0835-394,
ZONA 10, PANAMA CITY
Panama
Contact
Phone: +507/233 3896
Email:info@fepafut.com
Fax: +507/233 0582
Organisation
President
Manuel ARIAS
Vice President
Fernando ARCE MENDIZABAL
General Secretary
Miguel ZUNIGA
Treasurer
Darinel ESPINO
Media And Communication Manager
Adan DE GRACIA
Technical Director
Matthew DE ROCHE
National Coach Men
Thomas CHRISTIANSEN
National Coach Women
Ignacio QUINTANA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Marie SCHOSSOW
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Gema LUQUE CLAVEL
Referee Coordinator
Liz Marie BROWN
Futsal Coordinator
Agustin CAMPUZANO
Panama Ranking
Panama Men's Ranking
Panama Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
42
Chile
Chile
1489.82
43
Algeria
Algeria
1480.24
44
Panama
Panama
1475.62
45
Romania
Romania
1472.73
46
Norway
Norway
1472.36
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
53
Haiti
Haiti
1481.87
54
Myanmar
Myanmar
1481.44
55
Panama
Panama
1443.42
56
Papua New Guinea
Papua New Guinea
1440.64
57
Belarus
Belarus
1439.51
15 Mar 2024
