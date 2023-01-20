Pakistan Football Federation

Pakistan Football Federation
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.pff.com.pk

Address

Football House,

Opposite Punjab Stadium,

Ferouze Pur Road,

Near Garden Town,

LAHORE

Pakistan

Contact

Phone: +92-42/9923 0821

Email:mail@pff.com.pk

Fax: +92-42/9923 0823

Organisation

Chairperson of the Normalisation Committee

Haroon MALIK

Treasurer

Hassan QAYYUM

Media And Communication Manager

Muhammad Yashal MAZHAR

National Coach Men

Stephen CONSTANTINE

National Coach Women

Adeel RIZKI

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Shahid KHOKHAR

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Khurram SHAHZAD

Referee Coordinator

Qibtia JAMSHAID

Pakistan Ranking

Pakistan Men's Ranking
Pakistan Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
193
Aruba
Aruba
Aruba
879.32
194
Brunei Darussalam
Brunei Darussalam
Brunei Darussalam
870.63
195
Pakistan
Pakistan
Pakistan
856.54
196
Tonga
Tonga
Tonga
856.18
197
Cayman Islands
Cayman Islands
Cayman Islands
851.19

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
156
Malawi
Malawi
Malawi
972.78
157
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka
955.21
158
Pakistan
Pakistan
Pakistan
949.54
159
Timor-Leste
Timor-Leste
Timor-Leste
946.01
160
Barbados
Barbados
Barbados
941.96

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Pakistan Football Federation

Updates from the Pakistan Football Federation

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

Pakistan players pose for taking a team photo
Women's Football Strategy
Pakistan’s women continue international return
20 Jan 2023
FIFA emblem at the Home of FIFA
Bureau of the Council
FIFA lifts suspension of Pakistan Football Federation
30 Jun 2022
DOHA, QATAR- NOVEMBER 28: Qatar National Team Volunteer Coaching Session at Aspire training facilities on November 28, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
FIFA Arab Cup 2021™
Smiles and stories as volunteers take to the field
29 Nov 2021
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - MAY 25: FIFA Institutional Imagery at the Home of FIFA on May 25, 2021 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham - FIFA)
FIFA Council
FIFA suspends Chad and Pakistan football associations
7 Apr 2021
Abiha Haider (Pakistan) - Picture courtesy of Abiha Haider
Football Development
Pakistan's Haider making her dreams come true
12 Aug 2020
Related Stories
Karishma Ali training young players in Pakistan.
Football Development
Inspirational Ali leading by example in Pakistan
FIFA logo at the Home of FIFA
Organisation
Composition of normalisation committee for Pakistan Football Federation confirmed
The Home of FIFA in Zurich.
FIFA Council
Normalisation committee appointed for the Pakistan Football Federation
Mongolian players celebrate after defeating Brunei Darussalam 2-0 at home in Asia's first round of qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar on 6 June.
Tournaments
Quintet through as Mongolia make history
Bhutan forward Tshering Dorji celebrates after scoring a goal against Guam in Asia's qualifying first round for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar
Tournaments
Cambodia strike late as Dorji does it again
BANGKOK, THAILAND - DECEMBER 05: Malaysia players and staff celebrate after the AFF Suzuki Cup semi final second leg match between Thailand and Malaysia at Rajamangala Stadium on December 5, 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/Getty Images)
Tournaments
Asia’s first-round aspirants in focus