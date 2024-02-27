Oman Football Association
Official Sitewww.ofa.om
Address
Seeb Sports Complex,
P.O. Box 1188,
132 AL KHOUDH
Oman
Phone: +968-24/187 222
Email:oma@the-afc.com
Fax: +968-24/543 023
President
HE SHEIKH SALEM SAID AL WAHAIBI
Vice President
Mohsin AL MASROORI
General Secretary
Mohammed AL YAHMADI
Media And Communication Manager
William BOUKARROUM
Technical Director
Sghaier ZOUITA
National Coach Men
Jaroslav SILHAVY
Referee Coordinator
Khalid AL HINAI
Oman Ranking
Oman Men's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
78
Honduras
1311.43
79
Equatorial Guinea
1310.50
80
Oman
1307.60
81
El Salvador
1306.14
82
Bahrain
1297.32
15 Feb 2024
Women
No ranking available due to not having played at least one match during the last 48 months or not having played at least five matches against officially ranked teams.
