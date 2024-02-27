Oman Football Association

Contact
www.ofa.om

Address

Seeb Sports Complex,

P.O. Box 1188,

132 AL KHOUDH

Oman

Phone: +968-24/187 222

Email:oma@the-afc.com

Fax: +968-24/543 023

Organisation

President

HE SHEIKH SALEM SAID AL WAHAIBI

Vice President

Mohsin AL MASROORI

General Secretary

Mohammed AL YAHMADI

Media And Communication Manager

William BOUKARROUM

Technical Director

Sghaier ZOUITA

National Coach Men

Jaroslav SILHAVY

Referee Coordinator

Khalid AL HINAI

Oman Ranking

Oman Men's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
78
Honduras
Honduras
Honduras
1311.43
79
Equatorial Guinea
Equatorial Guinea
Equatorial Guinea
1310.50
80
Oman
Oman
Oman
1307.60
81
El Salvador
El Salvador
El Salvador
1306.14
82
Bahrain
Bahrain
Bahrain
1297.32

15 Feb 2024

Women

No ranking available due to not having played at least one match during the last 48 months or not having played at least five matches against officially ranked teams.

Updates from the Oman Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

JABER AL AHMAD CITY, KUWAIT - FEBRUARY 15: FIFA Football 4 Schools - Kuwait on February 15, 2024 in Jaber Al Ahmad City, Kuwait. (Photo courtesy of Kuwait Football Association)
Football for Schools
Football for Schools supporting social and sporting transformation in the Middle East
27 Feb 2024
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - AUGUST 28: A silhouette is seen of Philipp Borer of Switzerland as he warms up prior to the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2021 Semi Final match between Football Union Of Russia and Switzerland at Luzhniki Beach Soccer Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Octavio Passos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai
Squad lists confirmed for FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai™
7 Feb 2024
RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - APRIL 27: A general view of the FIFA Forward Programme on April 27, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by MOSAALKATHAMI/Saudi Arabian Football Federation)
FIFA Forward
FIFA Forward workshop paves the way for more growth in West Asia
3 May 2023
25th Arab Gulf Cup opening ceremony at Basra International Stadium on January 6, 2023 in Basra, Iraq. (Photo by Iraqi Football Association)
President
FIFA President attends opening match of the 25th Arab Gulf Cup in Basra
6 Jan 2023
UAE players celebrate winning the 2022 Qatar World Cup Asian Qualifiers football match between United Arab Emirates and South Korea, at the Al-Maktoum Stadium in the Gulf emirate of Dubai, on March 29, 2022. (Photo by Ryan LIM / AFP) (Photo by RYAN LIM/AFP via Getty Images)
Preliminary Competition for the 2022 FWC Asian Zone
UAE book Australia play-off as Vietnam make history
29 Mar 2022
