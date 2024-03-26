New Zealand Football

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.nzfootball.co.nz

Address

North Harbour Stadium,

Stadium Drive,

P.O. Box 301 043,

Albany,

AUCKLAND

Aotearoa New Zealand

Contact

Phone: +64-9/414 0175

Email:tracy.brady@nzfootball.co.nz

Fax: +64-9/414 0176

Organisation

President

Johanna WOOD

Vice President

Garry CARNACHAN

Scott MORAN

General Secretary

Andrew PRAGNELL

Treasurer

Leigh GARDINER

Technical Director

Andy BOYENS

National Coach Men

Darren BAZELEY

National Coach Women

Jitka KLIMKOVA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Scott MORAN

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Lindsey ROBINSON

Referee Coordinator

Lindsey ROBINSON

Futsal Coordinator

Tracey SPRAY

Aotearoa New Zealand Ranking

Aotearoa New Zealand Men's Ranking
Aotearoa New Zealand Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
101
Thailand
Thailand
Thailand
1206.72
102
Kosovo
Kosovo
Kosovo
1202.77
103
Aotearoa New Zealand
Aotearoa New Zealand
Aotearoa New Zealand
1197.47
104
Kyrgyz Republic
Kyrgyz Republic
Kyrgyz Republic
1196.97
105
Vietnam
Vietnam
Vietnam
1194.58

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
26
Russia
Russia
Russia
1716.96
27
Finland
Finland
Finland
1701.52
28
Aotearoa New Zealand
Aotearoa New Zealand
Aotearoa New Zealand
1685.75
29
Poland
Poland
Poland
1675.85
30
Czechia
Czechia
Czechia
1670.48

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the New Zealand Football

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 26: Brunei Darussalam players celebrate after the team's victory during the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Vanuatu and Brunei Darussalam at King Abdullah Sports City on March 26, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Flurry of goals concludes inaugural FIFA Series
26 Mar 2024
CAIRO, EGYPT - MARCH 22: Mostafa Mohamed Ahmed Abdalla of Egypt (hidden) celebrates scoring his team's first goal from the penalty spot with teammates during the FIFA Series 2024 Egypt match between Egypt and New Zealand at New Administrative Capital Stadium on March 22, 2024 in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Egypt and Algeria give new bosses debut delight in FIFA Series™
22 Mar 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 21: The adidas matchball is seen on a plinth prior to the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Cabo Verde and Guyana at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on March 21, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mohammed Almana - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
More playing opportunities: FIFA Member Associations embrace the first FIFA Series
22 Mar 2024
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 11: Adidas Official Match Balls are seen prior to the FIFA U-17 World Cup Group C match between New Caledonia and England at Jakarta International Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
FIFA Series 2024™ match schedule now available
20 Mar 2024
AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Mohammed Belaili of Algeria lifts the FIFA Arab Cup trophy following victory during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Final match between Tunisia and Algeria at Al Bayt Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Excitement rises on the eve of the FIFA Series
19 Mar 2024
CAIRO, EGYPT - OCTOBER 06: Egypt fans before the FIFA U20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Egypt and Costa Rica at the Cairo International Stadium on October 6, 2009 in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo by Shaun Botterill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Egypt announced as host as FIFA Series pilot phase expanded
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 18: during the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 semi final between Fluminense and Al Ahly FC at King Abdullah Sports City on December 18, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Tournaments
FIFA launches online tool to track race to Mundial de Clubes FIFA 25™
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 18: A general view of the stadium during the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 Semi Final match between Fluminense and Al Ahly at King Abdullah Sports City on December 18, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Tournaments & Events
Race for Mundial de Clubes FIFA™ qualification heats up around the globe
The teams come out to the field. OFC's 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Qualifier Stage 1, Match Day Two, American Samoa v Tonga, Loto-Tonga Soka Centre, Tonga, Wednesday 2nd September 2015. Photo: Shane Wenzlick / www.phototek.nz
Commercial
FIFA+ becomes the official global home of OFC competitions
New Zealand have qualified for the Paris Olympics with a 11 - 1 win over Solomon Islands. Women's Olympic Football Tournament, Oceania Qualifier Final, Solomon Islands v New Zealand, FFS Football Stadium Apia, Samoa, Monday 19 February 2024. Photo: Shane Wenzlick / www.phototek.nz
Women's Football
Investment driving women’s football impetus in Oceania as New Zealand reach Paris 2024
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 30: Angelo Marsiglia, Assistant Coach of Colombia, celebrates following victory after the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group H match between Germany and Colombia at Sydney Football Stadium on July 30, 2023 in Sydney / Gadigal, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
Coaches reflect on a history-making month of football