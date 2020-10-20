Norwegian Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fotball.no

Address

Ullevaal Stadion,

0840 OSLO

Norway

Contact

Phone: +47/2102 9300

Email:nff@fotball.no

Fax: +47/2102 9301

Organisation

President

Lise KLAVENESS

Vice President

Ane SKAARE-REKDAL

Arne Larsen OKLAND

General Secretary

Karl-Petter LOKEN

Treasurer

Kai-Erik ARSTAD

Media And Communication Manager

Gro ANDERSEN TVEDT

National Coach Men

Stale SOLBAKKEN

National Coach Women

Gemma GRAINGER

Leif Gunnar SMERUD

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Jon SKJERVOLD

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Terje HAUGE

Referee Coordinator

Terje HAUGE

Futsal Coordinator

Kim HAUGEN

Norway Ranking

Norway Men's Ranking
Norway Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
44
Panama
Panama
Panama
1475.62
45
Romania
Romania
Romania
1472.73
46
Norway
Norway
Norway
1472.36
47
Mali
Mali
Mali
1469.81
48
Slovakia
Slovakia
Slovakia
1465.73

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
14
Italy
Italy
Italy
1852.28
15
Iceland
Iceland
Iceland
1843.79
16
Norway
Norway
Norway
1841.69
17
Austria
Austria
Austria
1836.08
18
Belgium
Belgium
Belgium
1822.99

15 Mar 2024

