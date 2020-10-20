Norwegian Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.fotball.no
Address
Ullevaal Stadion,
0840 OSLO
Norway
Contact
Phone: +47/2102 9300
Email:nff@fotball.no
Fax: +47/2102 9301
Organisation
President
Lise KLAVENESS
Vice President
Ane SKAARE-REKDAL
Arne Larsen OKLAND
General Secretary
Karl-Petter LOKEN
Treasurer
Kai-Erik ARSTAD
Media And Communication Manager
Gro ANDERSEN TVEDT
National Coach Men
Stale SOLBAKKEN
National Coach Women
Gemma GRAINGER
Leif Gunnar SMERUD
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Jon SKJERVOLD
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Terje HAUGE
Referee Coordinator
Terje HAUGE
Futsal Coordinator
Kim HAUGEN
Norway Ranking
Norway Men's Ranking
Norway Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
44
Panama
Panama
1475.62
45
Romania
Romania
1472.73
46
Norway
Norway
1472.36
47
Mali
Mali
1469.81
48
Slovakia
Slovakia
1465.73
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
14
Italy
Italy
1852.28
15
Iceland
Iceland
1843.79
16
Norway
Norway
1841.69
17
Austria
Austria
1836.08
18
Belgium
Belgium
1822.99
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the Norwegian Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
Organisation
Tender processes launched in Nordic territories for media rights to FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, FIFA World Cup 2026™ and FIFA Additional Events
7 Oct 2020