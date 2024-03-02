Irish Football Association
Official Sitewww.irishfa.com
National Football Stadium,
Donegall Avenue,
BT12 6LW BELFAST
Northern Ireland
Phone: +44-28/9066 9458
Email:info@irishfa.com
Fax: +44-28/9066 7620
President
Conrad KIRKWOOD
Vice President
Jack GRUNDIE
Neil JARDINE
General Secretary
Patrick NELSON
Treasurer
Graham FITZGERALD
Media And Communication Manager
Danny LYNCH
Technical Director
Aaron HUGHES
National Coach Men
Michael O NEILL
National Coach Women
Tanya OXTOBY
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Joe RICE
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Trevor MOUTRAY
Referee Coordinator
Andrew DAVEY
Northern Ireland Ranking
Northern Ireland Men's Ranking
Northern Ireland Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
72
Montenegro
Montenegro
1342.64
73
Iceland
Iceland
1342.57
74
Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland
1333.17
75
Israel
Israel
1323.43
76
Guinea
Guinea
1320.42
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
44
Costa Rica
Costa Rica
1532.85
45
Romania
Romania
1524.64
46
Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland
1524.06
47
Thailand
Thailand
1518.37
48
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan
1516.95
15 Mar 2024
IFAB
The IFAB approves permanent concussion substitutes among several changes to the Laws of the Game
2 Mar 2024
Football Unites the World
Loughgall - Europe's smallest settlement with a top flight football club
3 Nov 2023