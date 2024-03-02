Irish Football Association

Irish Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.irishfa.com

Address

National Football Stadium,

Donegall Avenue,

BT12 6LW BELFAST

Northern Ireland

Contact

Phone: +44-28/9066 9458

Email:info@irishfa.com

Fax: +44-28/9066 7620

Organisation

President

Conrad KIRKWOOD

Vice President

Jack GRUNDIE

Neil JARDINE

General Secretary

Patrick NELSON

Treasurer

Graham FITZGERALD

Media And Communication Manager

Danny LYNCH

Technical Director

Aaron HUGHES

National Coach Men

Michael O NEILL

National Coach Women

Tanya OXTOBY

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Joe RICE

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Trevor MOUTRAY

Referee Coordinator

Andrew DAVEY

Northern Ireland Ranking

Northern Ireland Men's Ranking
Northern Ireland Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
72
Montenegro
Montenegro
Montenegro
1342.64
73
Iceland
Iceland
Iceland
1342.57
74
Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland
1333.17
75
Israel
Israel
Israel
1323.43
76
Guinea
Guinea
Guinea
1320.42

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
44
Costa Rica
Costa Rica
Costa Rica
1532.85
45
Romania
Romania
Romania
1524.64
46
Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland
1524.06
47
Thailand
Thailand
Thailand
1518.37
48
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan
1516.95

15 Mar 2024

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MARCH 02: FIFA Secretary General ad interim Mattias Grafström during the IFAB 138th Annual General Meeting (AGM) press conference on March 2, 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Euan Cherry - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
President
FIFA hails IFAB decision on permanent concussion substitutes
2 Mar 2024
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MARCH 02: IFAB 138th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on March 2, 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Euan Cherry - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
IFAB
The IFAB approves permanent concussion substitutes among several changes to the Laws of the Game
2 Mar 2024
Loughgall are the smallest settlement in Europe to have a top flight football club
Football Unites the World
Loughgall - Europe's smallest settlement with a top flight football club
3 Nov 2023
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 04: (L-R) Irish FA President Conrad Kirkwood, FIFA Vice-President and OFC President Lambert Maltock, FIFA Council Member Hany Abo Rida, The Football Association Chairperson Debbie Hewitt, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, FIFA Vice-President and CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani, The Football Association of Wales President Steve Williams and Scottish Football Association President Rod Petrie during the IFAB 137th AGM at The London Marriot Hotel County Hall on March 04, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)
FIFA Organisation
VAR decision communications trials confirmed by The IFAB
4 Mar 2023
REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 08: During the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group A match between Norway and Nigeria at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 08, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Cathrin Mueller - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
FIFA launches tender process in UK for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ media rights
9 Jun 2022
IMAGO / ZUMA Wire November 30, 2021, SEVILLA, SEVILLA, SPAIN: Amaiur Sarriegi of Spain celebrates a goal during FIFA WomenÃ¢â‚¬â ¢s World Cup 2023 qualifier match between Spain and Scotland at La Cartuja Stadium on November 30, 2021 in Sevilla, Spain
World Ranking
Spain hit new heights, Lebanon and Montenegro climb
ESP: Villarreal CF FC Barcelona, Barca La Liga Santander. Antoine Griezmann of FC Barcelona celebrates his goal with Lionel Messi during the La Liga match between Villarreal CF and FC Barcelona played at La Ceramica Stadium on April 25, 2021 in Villarreal, Spain. kpng Copyright: xPRESSINPHOTOx PS_210425_001
About Us
The Week in Quotes
BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - APRIL 13: Northern Ireland players celebrate victory in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Play-off match between Northern Ireland and Ukraine at Seaview on April 13, 2021 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
Tournaments
Northern Ireland’s Magill on inspiring a nation - and her niece
BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 07: Petr Cech of Chelsea shouts during the Barclays Premier League match between Blackpool and Chelsea at Bloomfield Road on March 7, 2011 in Blackpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Organisation
Massey: We need to find ways to decrease the incidence of head injuries
NIJMEGEN - lr Danielle van de Donk of Holland, Lieke Martens of Holland celebrate the 2-0 during the international women s friendly match between the Netherlands and Australia at the Goffert Stadium on April 13, 2021 in Nijmegen, The Netherlands. ANP PIETER STAM DE JONGE International Friendly, Länderspiel, Nationalmannschaft match 2020/2021 xVIxANPxSportx/xxANPxIVx *** NIJMEGEN lr Danielle van de Donk of Holland, Lieke Martens of Holland celebrate the 2 0 during the international women s friendly match between the Netherlands and Australia at the Goffert Stadium on April 13, 2021 in Nijmegen, The Netherlands ANP PIETER STAM DE JONGE International friendly match 2020 2021 xVIxANPxSportx xxANPxIVx 430120800
Brazil
Dutch on the podium, USA retain top spot
BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - APRIL 13: Marissa Callaghan of Northern Ireland celebrates with teammates after scoring their team's first goal during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Play-off match between Northern Ireland and Ukraine at Seaview on April 13, 2021 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
Football Development
Northern Ireland make history, nervy Switzerland qualify 