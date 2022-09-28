Nigerien Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.fenifoot.football
Address
Avenue François Mitterrand,
Boîte postale 10299,
10299 NIAMEY
Niger
Contact
Phone: +227/2072 4575
Email:info@fenifoot.football
Organisation
President
Hamidou DJIBRILLA
Vice President
Amadou HADARI
Ibrahim SANI
General Secretary
Moumouni AMADOU
Media And Communication Manager
Abdel ABOUBAKARI
Technical Director
Alhousseini SAGAYERE
National Coach Men
Ezzaki BADOU
National Coach Women
Ali MAMADOU
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Boureima ATTAMA
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Gomno DAOUDA
Referee Coordinator
Boureima ATTAMA
Niger Ranking
Niger Men's Ranking
Niger Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
126
Sierra Leone
Sierra Leone
1137.36
127
Sudan
Sudan
1128.74
128
Niger
Niger
1127.75
129
Central African Republic
Central African Republic
1121.34
130
The Gambia
The Gambia
1114.80
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
164
Dominica
Dominica
896.55
165
Liberia
Liberia
882.37
166
Niger
Niger
876.50
167
Rwanda
Rwanda
874.81
168
Grenada
Grenada
870.77
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the Nigerien Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
+6
Tournaments & Events
2022 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers - Matchday 3
8 Oct 2021