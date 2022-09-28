Nigerien Football Association

Nigerien Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fenifoot.football

Address

Avenue François Mitterrand,

Boîte postale 10299,

10299 NIAMEY

Niger

Contact

Phone: +227/2072 4575

Email:info@fenifoot.football

Organisation

President

Hamidou DJIBRILLA

Vice President

Amadou HADARI

Ibrahim SANI

General Secretary

Moumouni AMADOU

Media And Communication Manager

Abdel ABOUBAKARI

Technical Director

Alhousseini SAGAYERE

National Coach Men

Ezzaki BADOU

National Coach Women

Ali MAMADOU

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Boureima ATTAMA

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Gomno DAOUDA

Referee Coordinator

Boureima ATTAMA

Niger Ranking

Niger Men's Ranking
Niger Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
126
Sierra Leone
Sierra Leone
Sierra Leone
1137.36
127
Sudan
Sudan
Sudan
1128.74
128
Niger
Niger
Niger
1127.75
129
Central African Republic
Central African Republic
Central African Republic
1121.34
130
The Gambia
The Gambia
The Gambia
1114.80

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
164
Dominica
Dominica
Dominica
896.55
165
Liberia
Liberia
Liberia
882.37
166
Niger
Niger
Niger
876.50
167
Rwanda
Rwanda
Rwanda
874.81
168
Grenada
Grenada
Grenada
870.77

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Nigerien Football Association

Updates from the Nigerien Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

FRANCE, PARIS - SEPTEMBER 27: FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Niger Football Association President Hamidou Djibrilla Hima during a meeting at FIFA Paris Offices on September 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Léo-Paul Ridet - FIFA)
President
FIFA President accepts Niger invitation
28 Sept 2022
Mohamed Zubya of Libya gets past Akram Tawfik of Egypt challenge during the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Egypt and Libya held at Borg El Arab Stadium in Borg El Arab, Egypt on 8 October 2021 © BackpagePix
Said Al-Wensh of Egypt and Mohamed Soula of Libya challenge for possession during the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Egypt and Libya held at Borg El Arab Stadium in Borg El Arab, Egypt on 8 October 2021 © BackpagePix
Omar Marmoush of Egypt celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Egypt and Libya held at Borg El Arab Stadium in Borg El Arab, Egypt on 8 October 2021 © BackpagePix
Ismael Bennacer of Algeria on the attack during the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Algeria and Niger held at Mustapha Tchaker Stadium in Blida, Algeria on 8 October 2021 © BackpagePix
+6
Tournaments & Events
2022 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers - Matchday 3
8 Oct 2021
Jacques Zoua of Cameroon during a portrait shoot ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 at the Renaissance Monarch Hotel on June 15, 2017 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Tournaments
For local glory and global opportunity
15 Jan 2021
Niger coach Jean-Michel Cavalli 
Tournaments
Cavalli and Niger dreaming of historic World Cup participation
21 Oct 2020
LATER TODAY: African Draw for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Qualifiers - Round 2
Tournaments
African draw promises entertainment and excitement
21 Jan 2020
