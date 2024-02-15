Nigeria Football Federation

Nigeria Football Federation
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.thenff.com

Address

Plot 2033,

Olusegun,

Obasanjo Way,

Zone 7,

P.O. Box 5101,

Garki,

ABUJA

Nigeria

Contact

Phone: +234-806/0770 484

Email:info@thenff.com

Fax: +234-9/53 273 27

Organisation

President

Ibrahim GUSAU

Vice President

Felix AGWU

Seyi AKINWUNMI

General Secretary

Sanusi MOHAMMED

Treasurer

David ATABO

Media And Communication Manager

Ademola OLAJIRE

Technical Director

Austin EGUAVOEN

National Coach Women

Randy WALDRUM

Referee Coordinator

Mohammed ADEBAYO

Futsal Coordinator

Sunday OKAYI

Nigeria Ranking

Nigeria Men's Ranking
Nigeria Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
26
Sweden
Sweden
Sweden
1531.13
27
Hungary
Hungary
Hungary
1525.13
28
Nigeria
Nigeria
Nigeria
1522.26
29
Wales
Wales
Wales
1521.88
30
Poland
Poland
Poland
1520.24

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
34
Ukraine
Ukraine
Ukraine
1636.87
35
Serbia
Serbia
Serbia
1625.48
36
Nigeria
Nigeria
Nigeria
1615.94
37
Vietnam
Vietnam
Vietnam
1611.30
38
Chile
Chile
Chile
1574.23

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Nigeria Football Federation

Updates from the Nigeria Football Federation

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

ABIDJAN, IVORY COAST - FEBRUARY 11: FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the AFCON 2023 final between Ivory Coast and Nigeria at Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. (Photo by Djigla Raymond/FIFA)
Men's Ranking
African and Asian teams grab the headlines in latest world ranking
15 Feb 2024
President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Patrice Motsepe (L), President of Ivory Coast Alassane Ouattara (C) and President of FIFA Gianni Infantino (R) hold the Africa Cup of Nations trophy after Ivory Coast won the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 final football match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria at Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan on February 11, 2024. (Photo by Sia KAMBOU / AFP) (Photo by SIA KAMBOU/AFP via Getty Images)
President
Gianni Infantino says CAF Africa Cup of Nations brought the continent together to celebrate football
12 Feb 2024
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 22: A general view at the half time during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group D match between England and Haiti at Brisbane Stadium on July 22, 2023 in Brisbane / Meaanjin, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
Staggering statistics demonstrate FIFA Women’s World Cup™ growth
4 Aug 2023
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 27: Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria celebrates victory after the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group B match between Australia and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium on July 27, 2023 in Brisbane / Meaanjin, Australia. (Photo by Elsa - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Unites the World
Asisat Oshoala: Football has changed the way I see the world
31 Jul 2023
Aisha Falode, Nigeria Football Federation Executive Committee Member
Women in Football Leadership
Aisha Falode pushing the boundaries in Nigeria
17 Jul 2023
Related Stories
HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 20: A general view is seen of the New Zealand dressing room ahead of the International Friendly Match between New Zealand and Argentina which is part of the 2023 FIFA 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Play Off Tournament at Waikato Stadium on February 20, 2023 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ squad lists officially confirmed
Football Unites the World – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™
Campaigns
Football to highlight social causes at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™
Bhutan midfielder Pema Choden Tshering # 6 in action in an international match against Nepal
Women's Ranking
No change at the top, Bhutan on the up and up
BIRNIN KEBBI, KEBBI, NIGERIA - APRIL 26: Birnin Kebbi Stadium during the FIFA Forward Nigeria at the FIFA on-going mini stadium project on the 26th April, 2023 in Birnin Kebbi, Nigeria. (Photo by Segun Ogunfeyitimi - FIFA/FIFA via APO)
FIFA Forward Impact Map
Nigeria gaining ground and winning hearts with FIFA Forward
FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Trophy Tour
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Trophy Tour is ‘Going Beyond’ to inspire global excitement
3 day Student workshop under FIFA, AU and CAF MOU
FIFA Organisation
Nigeria seminar discusses FIFA Forward and sustainable sport