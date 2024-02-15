Nigeria Football Federation
Official Sitewww.thenff.com
Address
Plot 2033,
Olusegun,
Obasanjo Way,
Zone 7,
P.O. Box 5101,
Garki,
ABUJA
Nigeria
Contact
Phone: +234-806/0770 484
Email:info@thenff.com
Fax: +234-9/53 273 27
Organisation
President
Ibrahim GUSAU
Vice President
Felix AGWU
Seyi AKINWUNMI
General Secretary
Sanusi MOHAMMED
Treasurer
David ATABO
Media And Communication Manager
Ademola OLAJIRE
Technical Director
Austin EGUAVOEN
National Coach Women
Randy WALDRUM
Referee Coordinator
Mohammed ADEBAYO
Futsal Coordinator
Sunday OKAYI
Nigeria Ranking
Nigeria Men's Ranking
Nigeria Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
26
Sweden
Sweden
1531.13
27
Hungary
Hungary
1525.13
28
Nigeria
Nigeria
1522.26
29
Wales
Wales
1521.88
30
Poland
Poland
1520.24
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
34
Ukraine
Ukraine
1636.87
35
Serbia
Serbia
1625.48
36
Nigeria
Nigeria
1615.94
37
Vietnam
Vietnam
1611.30
38
Chile
Chile
1574.23
15 Mar 2024
