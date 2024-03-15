All-Nepal Football Association
Official Sitewww.the-anfa.com
Address
ANFA House,
Satobato,
Lalitpur-17,
P.O. Box 12582,
KATHMANDU
Nepal
Phone: +977-1/520 1060
Email:nep@the-afc.com
Fax: +977-1/520 1059
President
Pankaj NEMBANG
Senior Vice President
Bir KHADKA
Vice President
Birat SHAHI
Dawa LAMA
Dipak KHATI
Dipak KHATIWADA
Dirgha KC
General Secretary
Kiran RAI
Treasurer
Rabindra JOSHI
Media And Communication Manager
Sailendra ADHIKARI
Technical Director
Hari KHADKA
National Coach Men
Vincenzo ANNESE
National Coach Women
Rajendra TAMANG
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Buddhi GURUNG
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Gokul THAPA
Referee Coordinator
Rojen SHRESTHA
Futsal Coordinator
Jawa LAMA
Nepal Ranking
Nepal Men's Ranking
Nepal Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
173
St Vincent and the Grenadines
St Vincent and the Grenadines
953.47
174
Grenada
Grenada
950.99
175
Nepal
Nepal
948.05
176
Montserrat
Montserrat
946.08
177
Mauritius
Mauritius
944.95
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
98
Tonga
Tonga
1211.20
99
Estonia
Estonia
1209.43
100
Nepal
Nepal
1208.42
101
Guam
Guam
1206.27
102
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
1205.07
15 Mar 2024
