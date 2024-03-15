All-Nepal Football Association

All-Nepal Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.the-anfa.com

Address

ANFA House,

Satobato,

Lalitpur-17,

P.O. Box 12582,

KATHMANDU

Nepal

Contact

Phone: +977-1/520 1060

Email:nep@the-afc.com

Fax: +977-1/520 1059

Organisation

President

Pankaj NEMBANG

Senior Vice President

Bir KHADKA

Vice President

Birat SHAHI

Dawa LAMA

Dipak KHATI

Dipak KHATIWADA

Dirgha KC

General Secretary

Kiran RAI

Treasurer

Rabindra JOSHI

Media And Communication Manager

Sailendra ADHIKARI

Technical Director

Hari KHADKA

National Coach Men

Vincenzo ANNESE

National Coach Women

Rajendra TAMANG

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Buddhi GURUNG

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Gokul THAPA

Referee Coordinator

Rojen SHRESTHA

Futsal Coordinator

Jawa LAMA

Nepal Ranking

Nepal Men's Ranking
Nepal Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
173
St Vincent and the Grenadines
St Vincent and the Grenadines
St Vincent and the Grenadines
953.47
174
Grenada
Grenada
Grenada
950.99
175
Nepal
Nepal
Nepal
948.05
176
Montserrat
Montserrat
Montserrat
946.08
177
Mauritius
Mauritius
Mauritius
944.95

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
98
Tonga
Tonga
Tonga
1211.20
99
Estonia
Estonia
Estonia
1209.43
100
Nepal
Nepal
Nepal
1208.42
101
Guam
Guam
Guam
1206.27
102
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
1205.07

15 Mar 2024

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

Spain's forward #08 Mariona Caldentey celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal during the UEFA Women's Nations League final football match between Spain and France at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, on February 28, 2024. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP) (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images)
Women's Ranking
Spain soaring, Solomon Islands climbing
15 Mar 2024
Street Child
FIFA Foundation
Celebrating NGOs who change lives, on World Children’s Day
20 Nov 2023
PRELIMINARY JOINT QUALIFICATION 2022,GUAM,SYRIA,Sharjah Stadium,07 Jun, 2021,13 - THAER KROUMA,3 - KHALED KURDAGHLI,20 - MARDEK MRDKIAN,
Tournaments
Syria advance to next round, IR Iran back on track
7 Jun 2021
December 26, 2017 - Chitwan, Nepal - A Nepalese participant on an elephant secures the goal post during the elephant football festival in at Sauraha in Chitwan, Nepal on Tuesday, December 26, 2017. Chitwan Nepal - ZUMAg200 20171226_zap_g200_028 Copyright: xSkandaxGautamx
About Us
Football diversity on display in Nepal
21 May 2021
Nepal girls football academy in 2020 Corona crisis
About Us
Football in Nepal and Bhutan helping to combat COVID-19
29 Mar 2020
