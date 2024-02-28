New Caledonian Football Association

New Caledonian Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fedcalfoot.com

Address

7 bis,

rue Suffren,

Quartier Latin,

Boîte postale 560,

99845 NOUMEA

New Caledonia

Contact

Phone: +687/272 383

Email:contact@fcf-org.nc

Fax: +687/263 249

Organisation

President

Gilles TAVERGEUX

Vice President

Edgar CUREAU

Noam TEIN

General Secretary

Olivier DOKUNENGO

Media And Communication Manager

Romain PAINBENI

Technical Director

Dominique WACALIE

National Coach Men

Johann SIDANER

National Coach Women

Gilles GARCIA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Gilles TAVERGEUX

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Joel GUILLERM

Referee Coordinator

Joel GUILLERM

Futsal Coordinator

Philippe JIANE

New Caledonia Ranking

New Caledonia Men's Ranking
New Caledonia Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
157
Guyana
Guyana
Guyana
1018.14
158
Afghanistan
Afghanistan
Afghanistan
1017.68
159
New Caledonia
New Caledonia
New Caledonia
1008.92
160
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
1007.19
161
Maldives
Maldives
Maldives
1003.48

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
106
Congo DR
Congo DR
Congo DR
1200.48
107
Dominican Republic
Dominican Republic
Dominican Republic
1200.08
108
New Caledonia
New Caledonia
New Caledonia
1194.64
109
Indonesia
Indonesia
Indonesia
1179.93
110
Faroe Islands
Faroe Islands
Faroe Islands
1171.65

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the New Caledonian Football Association

Updates from the New Caledonian Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

The teams come out to the field. OFC's 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Qualifier Stage 1, Match Day Two, American Samoa v Tonga, Loto-Tonga Soka Centre, Tonga, Wednesday 2nd September 2015. Photo: Shane Wenzlick / www.phototek.nz
Commercial
FIFA+ becomes the official global home of OFC competitions
28 Feb 2024
HONIARA, SOLOMON ISLANDS - NOVEMBER 28: A view of the action during the Solomon Islands 2023 Pacific Games football match between on November 28, 2023 in Honiara, Solomon Islands.
World Ranking
FIFA support helps Pacific nations return to international stage
18 Dec 2023
Crédits OFC (photos U17) / Crédits FCF-Alain VARTANE (Photos FCF ACADEMIE Féminine – Finale COUPE CALEDONIE 2023)
Development
Football in New Caledonia: strong growth and major ambitions
4 Nov 2023
FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023™ Draw - FIFA President's video message
President
FIFA President hails return of “inspiring” FIFA U-17 World Cup
15 Sept 2023
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: A general view during the Final Draw for the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023 Indonesia at HoF, Home of FIFA on September 15, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023™
FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023™ draw reveals path to glory for top young talents
15 Sept 2023
Related Stories
NOUMEA, NEW CALEDONIA - AUGUST 15: FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the Inauguration FCF HQ as part of his visit to New Caledonia on August 15, 2023 in Noumea, New Caledonia. (Photo by Bryan Gauvan)
President
Gianni Infantino inaugurates headquarters for New Caledonian Football Association
HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 18: Ex Waikato / New Zealand Football Players during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Unity Pitch marketing activation at the Hamilton Lake Domain on February 18, 2023 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Women's Football Strategy
Emma Evans: You can’t be, what you can’t see
FIFA event during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia New Zealand, Rydges Hotel, Wellington, Tuesday 25th July July 2023. Photo: Dave Lintott / www.phototek.nz
Technical
Tailoring Talent Development in Oceania
GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - MAY 01: The FIFA Women's World Cup Original Trophy during Making Trade Score for Women! at WTO headquarters on May 01, 2023 in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Commercial
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ free-to-air media rights awarded in Pacific
FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura at Complex Edouard Pentecost, Noumea.
Secretary General
Secretary General hails Melanesia’s hunger for football after completing New Caledonia visit
FIFA Secretary General attends a brainstorming session hosted by Vanuatu Member of Parliament, Julie King
Secretary General
FIFA Secretary General visits Vanuatu to discuss football’s transformative power