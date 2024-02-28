New Caledonian Football Association
Official Sitewww.fedcalfoot.com
Address
7 bis,
rue Suffren,
Quartier Latin,
Boîte postale 560,
99845 NOUMEA
New Caledonia
Contact
Phone: +687/272 383
Email:contact@fcf-org.nc
Fax: +687/263 249
Organisation
President
Gilles TAVERGEUX
Vice President
Edgar CUREAU
Noam TEIN
General Secretary
Olivier DOKUNENGO
Media And Communication Manager
Romain PAINBENI
Technical Director
Dominique WACALIE
National Coach Men
Johann SIDANER
National Coach Women
Gilles GARCIA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Gilles TAVERGEUX
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Joel GUILLERM
Referee Coordinator
Joel GUILLERM
Futsal Coordinator
Philippe JIANE
New Caledonia Ranking
New Caledonia Men's Ranking
New Caledonia Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
157
Guyana
Guyana
1018.14
158
Afghanistan
Afghanistan
1017.68
159
New Caledonia
New Caledonia
1008.92
160
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
1007.19
161
Maldives
Maldives
1003.48
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
106
Congo DR
Congo DR
1200.48
107
Dominican Republic
Dominican Republic
1200.08
108
New Caledonia
New Caledonia
1194.64
109
Indonesia
Indonesia
1179.93
110
Faroe Islands
Faroe Islands
1171.65
15 Mar 2024
