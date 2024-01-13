Namibia Football Association

Namibia Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.nfa.org.na

Address

Richard Kamuhuka Str.,

Soccer House,

Katutura,

P.O. Box 1345,

9000 WINDHOEK

Namibia

Contact

Phone: +264-61/265 691

Email:info@nfa.org.na

Fax: +264-61/265 693

Organisation

President

Robert SHIMOOSHILI

Acting General Secretary

Jochen TRAUT

Treasurer

Simeon ALFRED

Media And Communication Manager

Cassius MOETIE

Technical Director

Jaqueline SHIPANGA

National Coach Men

Collin BENJAMIN

National Coach Women

Paulus SHIPANGA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Erastus SHILUNGA

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Johannes HENDRICKS

Referee Coordinator

Absalom GOSEB

Futsal Coordinator

Titus KUNAMUENE

Namibia Ranking

Namibia Men's Ranking
Namibia Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
105
Vietnam
Vietnam
Vietnam
1194.58
106
Mauritania
Mauritania
Mauritania
1194.48
107
Namibia
Namibia
Namibia
1192.13
108
Guatemala
Guatemala
Guatemala
1188.17
109
Madagascar
Madagascar
Madagascar
1187.63

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
124
Georgia
Georgia
Georgia
1113.62
125
Ethiopia
Ethiopia
Ethiopia
1109.59
126
Namibia
Namibia
Namibia
1108.07
127
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe
1107.95
128
Mongolia
Mongolia
Mongolia
1103.77

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Namibia Football Association

Updates from the Namibia Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

ABIDJAN, IVORY COAST - JANUARY 13: FIFA President Gianni Infantino meets with Namibian Football Association President Robert Shimooshili during a visit to Ivory Coast for AFCON 2023 on January 13, 2024 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. (Photo by Segun Ogunfeyitimi - FIFA/FIFA via APO)
President
Namibian FA President sets out strategy in talks with FIFA President
13 Jan 2024
KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 14: FIFA Football for Schools as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress at Gitagata Rehabilitation Center, Bugasera on March 14, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Brendan Moran - FIFA/FIFA via Sportsfile)
Football for Schools
Football for Schools shoots to top of class in 2023
7 Jan 2024
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 26: Jennifer Hermoso (2nd L) of Spain celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group C match between Spain and Zambia at Eden Park on July 26, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
World Ranking
World champions Spain seize top spot from Swedes
15 Dec 2023
JUBA, SOUTH SUDAN - MAY 18: A general view during the FIFA Women’s Football Development Workshop on May 18, 2022 in Juba, South Sudan. (Photo by After Dawn Media/FIFA)
Women's Football Strategy
“We need to start talking about the menstrual cycle and normalising it”
9 Nov 2023
Football 4 Schools - Namibia
Football for Schools
Football For Schools arrives in Namibia
9 Apr 2023
