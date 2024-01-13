Namibia Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.nfa.org.na
Address
Richard Kamuhuka Str.,
Soccer House,
Katutura,
P.O. Box 1345,
9000 WINDHOEK
Namibia
Contact
Phone: +264-61/265 691
Email:info@nfa.org.na
Fax: +264-61/265 693
Organisation
President
Robert SHIMOOSHILI
Acting General Secretary
Jochen TRAUT
Treasurer
Simeon ALFRED
Media And Communication Manager
Cassius MOETIE
Technical Director
Jaqueline SHIPANGA
National Coach Men
Collin BENJAMIN
National Coach Women
Paulus SHIPANGA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Erastus SHILUNGA
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Johannes HENDRICKS
Referee Coordinator
Absalom GOSEB
Futsal Coordinator
Titus KUNAMUENE
Namibia Ranking
Namibia Men's Ranking
Namibia Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
105
Vietnam
Vietnam
1194.58
106
Mauritania
Mauritania
1194.48
107
Namibia
Namibia
1192.13
108
Guatemala
Guatemala
1188.17
109
Madagascar
Madagascar
1187.63
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
124
Georgia
Georgia
1113.62
125
Ethiopia
Ethiopia
1109.59
126
Namibia
Namibia
1108.07
127
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe
1107.95
128
Mongolia
Mongolia
1103.77
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the Namibia Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
Women's Football Strategy
“We need to start talking about the menstrual cycle and normalising it”
9 Nov 2023