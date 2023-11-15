Myanmar Football Federation
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.the-mff.org
Address
National Football Training Centre,
Waizayanta Road,
Thuwunna,
Thingankyun,
Township,
YANGON
Myanmar
Contact
Phone: +951/561 539
Email:adm_mff@mff-ma.com
Fax: +951/570 000
Organisation
President
Zaw ZAW
Vice President
Pye PHYO TAYZA
Sai SAM HTUN
General Secretary
Thein KO KO
Treasurer
Than ZAW
Media And Communication Manager
Kyaw SOE
Technical Director
Tin Myint AUNG
National Coach Men
Michael FEICHTENBEINER
National Coach Women
Uki TETSURO
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Tun Hla AUNG
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Min HLA
Referee Coordinator
Min HLA
Futsal Coordinator
Yei Htut TIN
Myanmar Ranking
Myanmar Men's Ranking
Myanmar Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
160
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
1007.19
161
Maldives
Maldives
1003.48
162
Myanmar
Myanmar
1000.46
163
Tahiti
Tahiti
999.48
164
Andorra
Andorra
998.00
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
52
Venezuela
Venezuela
1488.96
53
Haiti
Haiti
1481.87
54
Myanmar
Myanmar
1481.44
55
Panama
Panama
1443.42
56
Papua New Guinea
Papua New Guinea
1440.64
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the Myanmar Football Federation
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
AFC
ASEAN, FIFA & Member Associations discuss MoU renewal and advancing football cooperation
15 Nov 2023
FIFA Organisation
FIFA and ASEAN look to expand partnership to cover gender equality and climate change
30 Aug 2023
FIFA Forward
Twelve ASEAN member associations gather in Vietnam for FIFA Forward 3.0 workshop
2 Apr 2023