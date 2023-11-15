Myanmar Football Federation

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.the-mff.org

Address

National Football Training Centre,

Waizayanta Road,

Thuwunna,

Thingankyun,

Township,

YANGON

Myanmar

Contact

Phone: +951/561 539

Email:adm_mff@mff-ma.com

Fax: +951/570 000

Organisation

President

Zaw ZAW

Vice President

Pye PHYO TAYZA

Sai SAM HTUN

General Secretary

Thein KO KO

Treasurer

Than ZAW

Media And Communication Manager

Kyaw SOE

Technical Director

Tin Myint AUNG

National Coach Men

Michael FEICHTENBEINER

National Coach Women

Uki TETSURO

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Tun Hla AUNG

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Min HLA

Referee Coordinator

Min HLA

Futsal Coordinator

Yei Htut TIN

Myanmar Ranking

Myanmar Men's Ranking
Myanmar Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
160
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
1007.19
161
Maldives
Maldives
Maldives
1003.48
162
Myanmar
Myanmar
Myanmar
1000.46
163
Tahiti
Tahiti
Tahiti
999.48
164
Andorra
Andorra
Andorra
998.00

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
52
Venezuela
Venezuela
Venezuela
1488.96
53
Haiti
Haiti
Haiti
1481.87
54
Myanmar
Myanmar
Myanmar
1481.44
55
Panama
Panama
Panama
1443.42
56
Papua New Guinea
Papua New Guinea
Papua New Guinea
1440.64

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Myanmar Football Federation

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 15: A group photo during the ASEAN Consultative Workshop on the Renewal of Memorandum of Understanding between ASEAN and FIFA on November 15, 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Afriadi Hikmal - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
AFC
ASEAN, FIFA & Member Associations discuss MoU renewal and advancing football cooperation
15 Nov 2023
FIFA Regional Director Asia & Oceania Sanjeevan Balasingam and Dr. Niwat Limsuknirun, Chair of SOMS-14
FIFA Organisation
FIFA and ASEAN look to expand partnership to cover gender equality and climate change
30 Aug 2023
HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - MARCH 28: A group photo during the FIFA Forward 3.0 Workshop for ASEAN Member Associations on March 28, 2023 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. (Photo by Minh Hoang – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Forward
Twelve ASEAN member associations gather in Vietnam for FIFA Forward 3.0 workshop
2 Apr 2023
FIFA Football for Schools Regional Workshop - All participants group photo
Football for Schools
Southeast Asia primed for Football for Schools lift-off
11 Mar 2023
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - MAY 17: Malaysia Chargé d’Affaires ad interim Mrs. Zuliera Zariz binti Azman Aziz, Cambodia Ambassador to Switzerland H.E. Mr. AN Sokkhoeurn, Indonesia Ambassador and Chair of the ACB H.E. Mr. Muliaman D. Hadad, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura, Thailand Ambassador H.E. Mr. Chittipat Tongprasroeth and Vietnam Ambassador-Designate H.E. Mr. Phung The Long pose for a group photo during the visit of the ASEAN Committee in Bern (ACB) delegation of HoF, the Home of FIFA on May 17, 2022 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Secretary General
ASEAN and FIFA focus on strengthening long-term collaboration
18 May 2022
Hassan Alblooshi of UAE celebrates a goal
Tournaments
Eight more Asian nations leap into third round
CHIBA, JAPAN - MAY 28: Yuya Osako of Japan celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier second round match between Japan and Myanmar at Fukuda Denshi Arena on May 28, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)
Tournaments
Osako hits five as rampant Japan advance 
Be active at home during #COVID-19.
Organisation
ASEAN, FIFA and football stars launch #BeActive campaign
Myanmar women team's top-scorer Win Theingi Tun.
Football Development
Win: The women's game is growing fast in Myanmar
Football United program in Myanmar
About Us
Myanmar’s Football United finding common ground through world game
Beds at the MFF's facilities
About Us
Myanmar federation joins fight against COVID-19