Football Association of Malawi
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fam.mw

Address

Chiwembe Technical Centre,

Off Chiwembe Road,

P.O. Box 51657,

LIMBE

Malawi

Contact

Phone: +265-1/987 201

Email:gs@fam.mw

Fax: +265-1/875 109

Organisation

President

Fleetwood HAIYA

Vice President

Jabbar ALIDE

James MWENDA

Madalitso KUYERA

General Secretary

Alfred GUNDA

Treasurer

Christopher MDOLO

Media And Communication Manager

Gomezzani ZAKAZAKA

Technical Director

Benjamin KUMWENDA

National Coach Men

Patrick MABEDI

National Coach Women

Lovemore FAZILI

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Rashid MTELELA

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Fredrick KHOROPA

Referee Coordinator

Fredrick KHOROPA

Futsal Coordinator

Pikawo NGALAMILA

Malawi Ranking

Malawi Men's Ranking
Malawi Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
120
Libya
Libya
Libya
1159.51
121
Comoros
Comoros
Comoros
1156.45
122
Malawi
Malawi
Malawi
1149.40
123
Estonia
Estonia
Estonia
1148.76
124
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe
1144.56

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
154
Tajikistan
Tajikistan
Tajikistan
991.20
155
St Lucia
St Lucia
St Lucia
975.08
156
Malawi
Malawi
Malawi
972.78
157
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka
955.21
158
Pakistan
Pakistan
Pakistan
949.54

15 Mar 2024

