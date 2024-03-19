Football Association of Malawi
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.fam.mw
Address
Chiwembe Technical Centre,
Off Chiwembe Road,
P.O. Box 51657,
LIMBE
Malawi
Contact
Phone: +265-1/987 201
Email:gs@fam.mw
Fax: +265-1/875 109
Organisation
President
Fleetwood HAIYA
Vice President
Jabbar ALIDE
James MWENDA
Madalitso KUYERA
General Secretary
Alfred GUNDA
Treasurer
Christopher MDOLO
Media And Communication Manager
Gomezzani ZAKAZAKA
Technical Director
Benjamin KUMWENDA
National Coach Men
Patrick MABEDI
National Coach Women
Lovemore FAZILI
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Rashid MTELELA
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Fredrick KHOROPA
Referee Coordinator
Fredrick KHOROPA
Futsal Coordinator
Pikawo NGALAMILA
Malawi Ranking
Malawi Men's Ranking
Malawi Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
120
Libya
Libya
1159.51
121
Comoros
Comoros
1156.45
122
Malawi
Malawi
1149.40
123
Estonia
Estonia
1148.76
124
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe
1144.56
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
154
Tajikistan
Tajikistan
991.20
155
St Lucia
St Lucia
975.08
156
Malawi
Malawi
972.78
157
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka
955.21
158
Pakistan
Pakistan
949.54
15 Mar 2024
