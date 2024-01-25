Montserrat Football Association

Montserrat Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.mfainc.ms

Address

P.O. Box 505,

MSR 1250 BLAKES PLYMOUTH

Montserrat

Contact

Phone: +1-664/415 3697

Email:mfainc@candw.ms

Organisation

President

Vincent CASSELL

Vice President

Kenneth LEE

Ottley LABORDE

General Secretary

Tandica HUGHES

Technical Director

Matthew LOCKWOOD

National Coach Men

Lee BOWYER

Montserrat Ranking

Montserrat Men's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
174
Grenada
Grenada
Grenada
950.99
175
Nepal
Nepal
Nepal
948.05
176
Montserrat
Montserrat
Montserrat
946.08
177
Mauritius
Mauritius
Mauritius
944.95
178
Barbados
Barbados
Barbados
943.80

15 Feb 2024

Women

No ranking available due to not having played at least one match during the last 48 months or not having played at least five matches against officially ranked teams.

Updates from the Montserrat Football Association

Updates from the Montserrat Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 25: (L-R) Draw Assistant Paulo Wanchope, FIFA Chief Tournament Officer - USA and Draw Conductor Manolo Zubiria, Presenter Alexis Nunes and Draw Assistant Ricardo Gardner after the Concacaf Qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2026 - Preliminary Draw at Home of FIFA on January 25, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
President
FIFA President tells Concacaf countries to “start to dream” after FIFA World Cup 26™ qualifying draw
25 Jan 2024
Tournaments
Sextet advance in Concacaf on tense final matchday
8 Jun 2021
There were several do-or-die contests taking place across the Concacaf region as Round 1 of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying reached a conclusion.
Cuba celebrates after scoring in their FIFA World Cup qualifying between against British Virgin Islands (Photo: Asociación Cubana de Fútbol)
Tournaments
Puerto Rico, Cuba win big as Montserrat create history
3 Jun 2021
Lyle Taylor in training.
Tournaments
Taylor: Montserrat ready to send shockwaves through world football
1 Apr 2021
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - FEBRUARY 24: General view of the FIFA Headquarter on February 24, 2016 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Organisation
Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee opens adjudicatory proceedings against Mr Gordon Derrick
28 Apr 2017
Related Stories
Karina LeBlanc speaks at the club licensing seminar in Panama
Football Development
FIFA, CONCACAF organise successful club licensing seminar in Panama