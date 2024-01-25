Montserrat Football Association
Official Sitewww.mfainc.ms
P.O. Box 505,
MSR 1250 BLAKES PLYMOUTH
Montserrat
Phone: +1-664/415 3697
Email:mfainc@candw.ms
President
Vincent CASSELL
Vice President
Kenneth LEE
Ottley LABORDE
General Secretary
Tandica HUGHES
Technical Director
Matthew LOCKWOOD
National Coach Men
Lee BOWYER
Montserrat Ranking
Montserrat Men's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
174
Grenada
Grenada
950.99
175
Nepal
Nepal
948.05
176
Montserrat
Montserrat
946.08
177
Mauritius
Mauritius
944.95
178
Barbados
Barbados
943.80
15 Feb 2024
Women
No ranking available due to not having played at least one match during the last 48 months or not having played at least five matches against officially ranked teams.
President
FIFA President tells Concacaf countries to “start to dream” after FIFA World Cup 26™ qualifying draw
25 Jan 2024
Tournaments
Sextet advance in Concacaf on tense final matchday
8 Jun 2021
There were several do-or-die contests taking place across the Concacaf region as Round 1 of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying reached a conclusion.