Mozambican Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.fmf.co.mz
Address
Avenida Agostinho Neto N°957,
Caixa Postal 1467,
MAPUTO
Mozambique
Contact
Phone: +258-21/300 366
Email:fmfbol@tvcabo.co.mz
Fax: +258-21/300 367
Organisation
President
Fezal SIDAT
Vice President
Amir Abdul GAFUR
Gervaiso DE JESUS
Jorge BAMBO
Martinho MUCUANA
General Secretary
Hilario MADEIRA
Treasurer
Saide MOHOMA
Technical Director
Arnaldo SALVADO
National Coach Men
CHIQUINHO CONDE
National Coach Women
Luis FUMO
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Jose Norberto DOS SANTOS
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Eduardo MAHUMANE
Referee Coordinator
Eduardo MAHUMANE
Futsal Coordinator
Pedro ROCHA
Mozambique Ranking
Mozambique Men's Ranking
Mozambique Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
108
Guatemala
Guatemala
1188.17
109
Madagascar
Madagascar
1187.63
110
Mozambique
Mozambique
1184.49
111
Kenya
Kenya
1181.92
112
Congo
Congo
1179.80
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
169
Belize
Belize
868.00
170
Seychelles
Seychelles
866.26
171
Mozambique
Mozambique
864.61
172
Iraq
Iraq
862.80
173
Bhutan
Bhutan
853.48
15 Mar 2024
