Mozambican Football Association
www.fmf.co.mz

Address

Avenida Agostinho Neto N°957,

Caixa Postal 1467,

MAPUTO

Mozambique

Phone: +258-21/300 366

Email:fmfbol@tvcabo.co.mz

Fax: +258-21/300 367

Organisation

President

Fezal SIDAT

Vice President

Amir Abdul GAFUR

Gervaiso DE JESUS

Jorge BAMBO

Martinho MUCUANA

General Secretary

Hilario MADEIRA

Treasurer

Saide MOHOMA

Technical Director

Arnaldo SALVADO

National Coach Men

CHIQUINHO CONDE

National Coach Women

Luis FUMO

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Jose Norberto DOS SANTOS

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Eduardo MAHUMANE

Referee Coordinator

Eduardo MAHUMANE

Futsal Coordinator

Pedro ROCHA

Mozambique Ranking

Mozambique Men's Ranking
Mozambique Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
108
Guatemala
Guatemala
Guatemala
1188.17
109
Madagascar
Madagascar
Madagascar
1187.63
110
Mozambique
Mozambique
Mozambique
1184.49
111
Kenya
Kenya
Kenya
1181.92
112
Congo
Congo
Congo
1179.80

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
169
Belize
Belize
Belize
868.00
170
Seychelles
Seychelles
Seychelles
866.26
171
Mozambique
Mozambique
Mozambique
864.61
172
Iraq
Iraq
Iraq
862.80
173
Bhutan
Bhutan
Bhutan
853.48

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Mozambican Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 14: FIFA Football for Schools as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress at Gitagata Rehabilitation Center, Bugasera on March 14, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Brendan Moran - FIFA/FIFA via Sportsfile)
Football for Schools
Football for Schools shoots to top of class in 2023
7 Jan 2024
JUBA, SOUTH SUDAN - MAY 18: A general view during the FIFA Women’s Football Development Workshop on May 18, 2022 in Juba, South Sudan. (Photo by After Dawn Media/FIFA)
Women's Football Strategy
“We need to start talking about the menstrual cycle and normalising it”
9 Nov 2023
Football For Schools Launch in Mozambique
Football for Schools
Historic day for Football for Schools in Mozambique
11 Sept 2023
FRANCE, PARIS - JULY 12: FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Mozambican Football Association President Feizal Sidat at FIFA Paris Offices on July 12, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Léo-Paul Ridet - FIFA)
President
FIFA President meets Mozambican Football Federation counterpart
12 Jul 2022
Mohamed Zubya of Libya gets past Akram Tawfik of Egypt challenge during the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Egypt and Libya held at Borg El Arab Stadium in Borg El Arab, Egypt on 8 October 2021 © BackpagePix
Said Al-Wensh of Egypt and Mohamed Soula of Libya challenge for possession during the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Egypt and Libya held at Borg El Arab Stadium in Borg El Arab, Egypt on 8 October 2021 © BackpagePix
Omar Marmoush of Egypt celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Egypt and Libya held at Borg El Arab Stadium in Borg El Arab, Egypt on 8 October 2021 © BackpagePix
Ismael Bennacer of Algeria on the attack during the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Algeria and Niger held at Mustapha Tchaker Stadium in Blida, Algeria on 8 October 2021 © BackpagePix
+6
Tournaments & Events
2022 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers - Matchday 3
8 Oct 2021
