Mongolian Football Federation
Information
Contact

Official Site

the-mff.mn

Address

Chinggis Avenue,

P.O. Box 259,

210646 ULAANBAATAR

Mongolia

Contact

Phone: +976-11/345 968

Email:mongolianff@the-mff.mn

Fax: +976-11/345 966

Organisation

President

Bold MOLOMJAMTS

General Secretary

Dagvadorj TOVUUKHOROL

Treasurer

Enkhtuvshin TUMENJARGAL

Technical Director

Garidmagnai BAYASGALAN

National Coach Men

Ichiro OTSUKA

National Coach Women

Erdenebat SANDAGDORJ

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Batsaikhan GANTIG

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Tumenbayar DOLJINSUREN

Referee Coordinator

Myagmarjargal CHIMED

Mongolia Ranking

Mongolia Men's Ranking
Mongolia Women's Ranking
Men
RK Team Total Points
188
American Samoa
American Samoa
American Samoa
890.97
189
Laos
Laos
Laos
889.62
190
Mongolia
Mongolia
Mongolia
889.16
191
São Tomé and Príncipe
São Tomé and Príncipe
São Tomé and Príncipe
888.94
192
Djibouti
Djibouti
Djibouti
882.76

15 Feb 2024

Women
RK Team Total Points
126
Namibia
Namibia
Namibia
1108.07
127
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe
1107.95
128
Mongolia
Mongolia
Mongolia
1103.77
129
The Gambia
The Gambia
The Gambia
1102.66
130
Kyrgyz Republic
Kyrgyz Republic
Kyrgyz Republic
1099.57

15 Mar 2024

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA - MARCH 22: A Football Unites the World badge is seen during the FIFA Series 2024 Sri Lanka match between Sri Lanka and Papua New Guinea at Race Course Ground on March 22, 2024 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
‘It brings us closer to the rest of the world’: FIFA Series opens new horizons for national team players
27 Mar 2024
COLOMBO, SRI LANKA - MARCH 25: Yawanendji Christian Theodore of Central African Republic celebrates scoring his team's first goal with Godame Tieri during the FIFA Series 2024 Sri Lanka match between Central African Republic and Papua New Guinea at Race Course Ground on March 25, 2024 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
African trio maintain perfect record in FIFA Series
25 Mar 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 21: The adidas matchball is seen on a plinth prior to the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Cabo Verde and Guyana at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on March 21, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mohammed Almana - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
More playing opportunities: FIFA Member Associations embrace the first FIFA Series
22 Mar 2024
PRELIMINARY JOINT QUALIFICATION 2026,MONGOLIA,AFGHANISTAN,12 - MUNKH-ORGIL ORKHON,17 - RAHMAT AKBARI,
Football Development
Mongolia’s international progression continues with FIFA support
22 Mar 2024
Bulgaria's forward Kiril Despodov (L) celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 group G qualification football match between Bulgaria and Serbia in Razgrad, on June 20, 2023. (Photo by Nikolay DOYCHINOV / AFP) (Photo by NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV/AFP via Getty Images)
Football Development
Bulgaria savouring FIFA Series 2024 challenge
22 Mar 2024
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 11: Adidas Official Match Balls are seen prior to the FIFA U-17 World Cup Group C match between New Caledonia and England at Jakarta International Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
FIFA Series 2024™ match schedule now available
AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Mohammed Belaili of Algeria lifts the FIFA Arab Cup trophy following victory during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Final match between Tunisia and Algeria at Al Bayt Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Excitement rises on the eve of the FIFA Series
A Spidercam is seen during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group B football match between Australia and Ireland at Stadium Australia, also known as Olympic Stadium, in Sydney on July 20, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)
TV
Strong global broadcast platform in place for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
A bird's eye view of newly constructed air-dome at the MFF National Teams Training Centre in Tuv Province, Mongolia.
FIFA Forward Programme
FIFA Forward-funded Air Dome brings Mongolian players in from the cold
BELIZE CITY, BELIZE - AUGUST 17: FIFA Technical Consultant Juan Pablo Ángel poses with attendees for a group photo during Football for Schools at Princess Ramada Hotel on August 17, 2022 in Belize City, Belize. (Photo by Ivan Valencia/FIFA)
Football for Schools
Top marks for Football For Schools in 2022
Mongolia U-20 national team line up on the newly-renovated MFF Football centre.
FIFA Forward
Mongolia goes 'green' with new Forward project