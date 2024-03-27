Mongolian Football Federation
Official Sitethe-mff.mn
Address
Chinggis Avenue,
P.O. Box 259,
210646 ULAANBAATAR
Mongolia
Phone: +976-11/345 968
Email:mongolianff@the-mff.mn
Fax: +976-11/345 966
Organisation
President
Bold MOLOMJAMTS
General Secretary
Dagvadorj TOVUUKHOROL
Treasurer
Enkhtuvshin TUMENJARGAL
Technical Director
Garidmagnai BAYASGALAN
National Coach Men
Ichiro OTSUKA
National Coach Women
Erdenebat SANDAGDORJ
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Batsaikhan GANTIG
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Tumenbayar DOLJINSUREN
Referee Coordinator
Myagmarjargal CHIMED
Mongolia Ranking
Mongolia Men's Ranking
Mongolia Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
188
American Samoa
American Samoa
890.97
189
Laos
Laos
889.62
190
Mongolia
Mongolia
889.16
191
São Tomé and Príncipe
São Tomé and Príncipe
888.94
192
Djibouti
Djibouti
882.76
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
126
Namibia
Namibia
1108.07
127
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe
1107.95
128
Mongolia
Mongolia
1103.77
129
The Gambia
The Gambia
1102.66
130
Kyrgyz Republic
Kyrgyz Republic
1099.57
15 Mar 2024
