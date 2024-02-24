Malian Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.femafoot.ml
Address
Avenue du Mali,
Hamdallaye ACI 2000,
Boîte Postale 1020,
0000 BAMAKO
Mali
Contact
Phone: +223/2023 8844
Email:malifoot1960@gmail.com
Fax: +223/2022 4254
Organisation
President
Mamoutou TOURE
Vice President
Kassoum COULIBALY
Moussa DIAKITE
Toubaye KONE
General Secretary
Sidi MAGASSA
Treasurer
Koniba MAIGA
Media And Communication Manager
Salaha BABY
Technical Director
Ousmane GUINDO
National Coach Men
Eric CHELLE
National Coach Women
Mohamed Salloum HOUSSEIN
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Sidi MAGASSA
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Koman COULIBALY
Referee Coordinator
Koman COULIBALY
Futsal Coordinator
Abdou MAIGA
Mali Ranking
Mali Men's Ranking
Mali Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
45
Romania
Romania
1472.73
46
Norway
Norway
1472.36
47
Mali
Mali
1469.81
48
Slovakia
Slovakia
1465.73
49
Greece
Greece
1453.95
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
79
Hong Kong, China
Hong Kong, China
1275.27
80
Guatemala
Guatemala
1274.69
81
Mali
Mali
1272.76
82
Equatorial Guinea
Equatorial Guinea
1272.15
83
Senegal
Senegal
1267.27
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the Malian Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
President
World Trade Organization and FIFA reaffirm commitment to Cotton-4 plus African countries
24 Feb 2024
Men's Ranking
Argentina widen the gap while Guinea-Bissau, Aruba and Albania make headway
21 Sept 2023
FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023™
FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023™ draw reveals path to glory for top young talents
15 Sept 2023
Related Stories
+7
President
FIFA President Gianni Infantino in Mali