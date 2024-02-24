Malian Football Association

Malian Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.femafoot.ml

Address

Avenue du Mali,

Hamdallaye ACI 2000,

Boîte Postale 1020,

0000 BAMAKO

Mali

Contact

Phone: +223/2023 8844

Email:malifoot1960@gmail.com

Fax: +223/2022 4254

Organisation

President

Mamoutou TOURE

Vice President

Kassoum COULIBALY

Moussa DIAKITE

Toubaye KONE

General Secretary

Sidi MAGASSA

Treasurer

Koniba MAIGA

Media And Communication Manager

Salaha BABY

Technical Director

Ousmane GUINDO

National Coach Men

Eric CHELLE

National Coach Women

Mohamed Salloum HOUSSEIN

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Sidi MAGASSA

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Koman COULIBALY

Referee Coordinator

Koman COULIBALY

Futsal Coordinator

Abdou MAIGA

Mali Ranking

Mali Men's Ranking
Mali Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
45
Romania
Romania
Romania
1472.73
46
Norway
Norway
Norway
1472.36
47
Mali
Mali
Mali
1469.81
48
Slovakia
Slovakia
Slovakia
1465.73
49
Greece
Greece
Greece
1453.95

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
79
Hong Kong, China
Hong Kong, China
Hong Kong, China
1275.27
80
Guatemala
Guatemala
Guatemala
1274.69
81
Mali
Mali
Mali
1272.76
82
Equatorial Guinea
Equatorial Guinea
Equatorial Guinea
1272.15
83
Senegal
Senegal
Senegal
1267.27

15 Mar 2024



