Mexican Football Association

Mexican Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fmf.mx

Address

Avenida Arboleda 101,

Ex Hacienda Santin,

San Mateo Otzacatipan,

C.P. 50210 Toluca, Estado de México

Mexico

Contact

Phone: +52-722/580 8000

Email:presidenciafmf@fmf.mx

Fax: +52-722/236 0290

Organisation

President

Ivar SISNIEGA

General Secretary

Inigo RIESTRA

Treasurer

Luis PALMA

Media And Communication Manager

Beatriz RAMOS

Technical Director

Jaime ORDIALES

Mauricio BAILON

National Coach Men

Jaime LOZANO

National Coach Women

Pedro LOPEZ

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Armando ARCHUNDIA

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Enrique OSSES

Referee Coordinator

Reyna Jannet BECERRIL GUERRERO

Mexico Ranking

Mexico Men's Ranking
Mexico Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
13
USA
USA
USA
1661.70
14
Colombia
Colombia
Colombia
1655.29
15
Mexico
Mexico
Mexico
1652.70
16
Germany
Germany
Germany
1631.22
17
Senegal
Senegal
Senegal
1620.74

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
29
Poland
Poland
Poland
1675.85
30
Czechia
Czechia
Czechia
1670.48
31
Mexico
Mexico
Mexico
1668.27
32
Wales
Wales
Wales
1663.66
33
Argentina
Argentina
Argentina
1648.91

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Mexican Football Association

Updates from the Mexican Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 16: During the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Group D match between Portugal and Mexico at Dubai Design District Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Member Associations
FIFA Member Associations in focus (February/March 2024)
19 Mar 2024
Spain's forward #08 Mariona Caldentey celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal during the UEFA Women's Nations League final football match between Spain and France at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, on February 28, 2024. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP) (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images)
Women's Ranking
Spain soaring, Solomon Islands climbing
15 Mar 2024
Atletico Madrid's French forward #07 Antoine Griezmann celebrates with teammates scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League group E football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Lazio at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on December 13, 2023. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP) (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images)
Goal 10. FIFA World Cup in 2025: Best club in the world
Atlético Madrid or Juventus set to book place in Mundial de Clubes 25™ as qualifying race continues
11 Mar 2024
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 01: Mary Fowler of the Matildas poses for selfies with fans after the AFC Women's Asian Olympic Qualifier match between Australia and Chinese Taipei at HBF Park on November 1, 2023 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images)
Member Associations
FIFA makes new women's football digital marketing course available to Member Associations
8 Mar 2024
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 06: FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during the FWC26 Host Cities Commercial Summit on March 06, 2024 in Miami, Florida, United States of America. (Photo by Marco Bello - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
President
Gianni Infantino tells FIFA World Cup 26™ Host Cities they are part of a winning team that will put on an unforgettable show
5 Mar 2024
Related Stories
Professional. Football Report 2023 cover
Professional Football Reports
FIFA publishes Professional Football Report 2023
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 18: during the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 semi final between Fluminense and Al Ahly FC at King Abdullah Sports City on December 18, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Tournaments
FIFA launches online tool to track race to Mundial de Clubes FIFA 25™
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 18: A general view of the stadium during the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 Semi Final match between Fluminense and Al Ahly at King Abdullah Sports City on December 18, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Tournaments & Events
Race for Mundial de Clubes FIFA™ qualification heats up around the globe
FIFA and Concacaf join over 150 executives at a football business event at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City
FIFA World Cup 2026™
Football business event highlights commercial opportunities in Mexico on the road to the FIFA World Cup 26™
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - AUGUST 28: A silhouette is seen of Philipp Borer of Switzerland as he warms up prior to the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2021 Semi Final match between Football Union Of Russia and Switzerland at Luzhniki Beach Soccer Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Octavio Passos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai
Squad lists confirmed for FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai™
Mexico
Co-Host Coaches react to FIFA World Cup 26™ match schedule announcement