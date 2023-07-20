Football Association of Maldives

Football Association of Maldives
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fam.mv

Address

Ma. Oliveena,

Ground Floor,

Chaandhanee Magu,

20195 MALE

Maldives

Contact

Phone: +960/3317 006

Email:media@famaldives.com

Fax: +960/3317 005

Organisation

President

Bassam ADEEL JALEEL

Vice President

Ali UMAR

Hussein SHAFIU

Acting General Secretary

Mohamed JAUSHAN

Media And Communication Manager

Faid IBRAHIM

Technical Director

Paul SMALLEY

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Muaviath KHALEEL

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Mohamed AMEEZ

Referee Coordinator

Mohamed AMEEZ

Futsal Coordinator

Ismail RIYAZ

Maldives Ranking

Maldives Men's Ranking
Maldives Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
159
New Caledonia
New Caledonia
New Caledonia
1008.92
160
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
1007.19
161
Maldives
Maldives
Maldives
1003.48
162
Myanmar
Myanmar
Myanmar
1000.46
163
Tahiti
Tahiti
Tahiti
999.48

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
159
Timor-Leste
Timor-Leste
Timor-Leste
946.01
160
Barbados
Barbados
Barbados
941.96
161
Maldives
Maldives
Maldives
938.55
162
Syria
Syria
Syria
931.42
163
St Vincent and the Grenadines
St Vincent and the Grenadines
St Vincent and the Grenadines
923.84

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Football Association of Maldives

Updates from the Football Association of Maldives

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

A Spidercam is seen during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group B football match between Australia and Ireland at Stadium Australia, also known as Olympic Stadium, in Sydney on July 20, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)
TV
Strong global broadcast platform in place for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
20 Jul 2023
MALDIVES: Mahibadhoo Stadium renamed PELE STADIUM
President
Pelé Stadium inaugurated in the Maldives
27 May 2023
Three Nations Tournament (Women) - Saudi Arabia vs. Seychelles
Women's Football
Three nations, one goal: Supporting women’s football
7 Mar 2022
Hassan Alblooshi of UAE celebrates a goal
Tournaments
Eight more Asian nations leap into third round
15 Jun 2021
Yaya Touré in Maldives
Organisation
Yaya Toure: Legends visit to Maldives a really uplifting experience
28 Nov 2019
