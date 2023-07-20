Football Association of Maldives
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.fam.mv
Address
Ma. Oliveena,
Ground Floor,
Chaandhanee Magu,
20195 MALE
Maldives
Contact
Phone: +960/3317 006
Email:media@famaldives.com
Fax: +960/3317 005
Organisation
President
Bassam ADEEL JALEEL
Vice President
Ali UMAR
Hussein SHAFIU
Acting General Secretary
Mohamed JAUSHAN
Media And Communication Manager
Faid IBRAHIM
Technical Director
Paul SMALLEY
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Muaviath KHALEEL
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Mohamed AMEEZ
Referee Coordinator
Mohamed AMEEZ
Futsal Coordinator
Ismail RIYAZ
Maldives Ranking
Maldives Men's Ranking
Maldives Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
159
New Caledonia
New Caledonia
1008.92
160
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
1007.19
161
Maldives
Maldives
1003.48
162
Myanmar
Myanmar
1000.46
163
Tahiti
Tahiti
999.48
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
159
Timor-Leste
Timor-Leste
946.01
160
Barbados
Barbados
941.96
161
Maldives
Maldives
938.55
162
Syria
Syria
931.42
163
St Vincent and the Grenadines
St Vincent and the Grenadines
923.84
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the Football Association of Maldives
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
TV
Strong global broadcast platform in place for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
20 Jul 2023