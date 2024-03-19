Football Association of Malaysia

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fam.org.my

Address

Wisma FAM,

Jalan SS5A/9,

Kelana Jaya,

47301 PETALING JAYA

Malaysia

Phone: +60-3/7873 3100

Email:famalaysia@fam.org.my

Fax: +60-3/7875 7984

Organisation

President

Hamidin BIN MOHD AMIN

Vice President

Dato Ab Ghani HASSAN

Mohd Joehari MOHD AYUB

Rosmadi BIN ISMAIL

Sivasundaram SITHAMPARAM

General Secretary

Noor Azman BIN HJ RAHMAN

Treasurer

Dato Ismail KARIM

Media And Communication Manager

Wan Fakhrul BAKAR

Technical Director

Scott O DONELL

National Coach Men

KIM Pangon

National Coach Women

Soleen AL-ZOUBI

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Sivasundaram SITHAMPARAM

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Kassim KADIR BACHA

Referee Coordinator

Kassim KADIR BACHA

Futsal Coordinator

SENTILKUMAR P

Malaysia Ranking

Malaysia Men's Ranking
Malaysia Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
130
The Gambia
The Gambia
The Gambia
1114.80
131
Solomon Islands
Solomon Islands
Solomon Islands
1113.57
132
Malaysia
Malaysia
Malaysia
1110.17
133
Rwanda
Rwanda
Rwanda
1107.04
134
Nicaragua
Nicaragua
Nicaragua
1104.26

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
94
Egypt
Egypt
Egypt
1217.29
95
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
1217.29
96
Malaysia
Malaysia
Malaysia
1213.21
97
El Salvador
El Salvador
El Salvador
1211.21
98
Tonga
Tonga
Tonga
1211.20

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Football Association of Malaysia

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

