Football Association of Malaysia
Official Sitewww.fam.org.my
Address
Wisma FAM,
Jalan SS5A/9,
Kelana Jaya,
47301 PETALING JAYA
Malaysia
Contact
Phone: +60-3/7873 3100
Email:famalaysia@fam.org.my
Fax: +60-3/7875 7984
President
Hamidin BIN MOHD AMIN
Vice President
Dato Ab Ghani HASSAN
Mohd Joehari MOHD AYUB
Rosmadi BIN ISMAIL
Sivasundaram SITHAMPARAM
General Secretary
Noor Azman BIN HJ RAHMAN
Treasurer
Dato Ismail KARIM
Media And Communication Manager
Wan Fakhrul BAKAR
Technical Director
Scott O DONELL
National Coach Men
KIM Pangon
National Coach Women
Soleen AL-ZOUBI
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Kassim KADIR BACHA
Referee Coordinator
Kassim KADIR BACHA
Futsal Coordinator
SENTILKUMAR P
Malaysia Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
130
The Gambia
The Gambia
1114.80
131
Solomon Islands
Solomon Islands
1113.57
132
Malaysia
Malaysia
1110.17
133
Rwanda
Rwanda
1107.04
134
Nicaragua
Nicaragua
1104.26
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
94
Egypt
Egypt
1217.29
95
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
1217.29
96
Malaysia
Malaysia
1213.21
97
El Salvador
El Salvador
1211.21
98
Tonga
Tonga
1211.20
15 Mar 2024
