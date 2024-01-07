Malagasy Football Association
Information
Official Sitewww.fmf.mg
Address
29,
rue de Russie,
Isoraka,
P.O. Box 4409,
101 ANTANANARIVO
Madagascar
Contact
Phone: +261-20/226 8374
Email:fmf@fmf.mg
Fax: +261-20/226 8373
President
Alfred RANDRIAMANAMPISOA
Vice President
Andrianony VICTORIEN
JONARISOA
Razafiarison RATSIMANOTRY
General Secretary
Solondranja MAHATOVO
Treasurer
Blanche RASAHONDRATIANA
Media And Communication Manager
Vololona RAJERIARISON
Technical Director
Rado RASOANAIVO
National Coach Men
Roro RAKOTONDRAIBE
National Coach Women
Beatrice THEODORE
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Rene ANDRIATIANARIVELO
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Pascal ANDRIANANTENAINA
Referee Coordinator
Pascal ANDRIANANTENAINA
Madagascar Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
107
Namibia
Namibia
1192.13
108
Guatemala
Guatemala
1188.17
109
Madagascar
Madagascar
1187.63
110
Mozambique
Mozambique
1184.49
111
Kenya
Kenya
1181.92
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
187
Comoros
Comoros
717.41
188
Anguilla
Anguilla
691.37
189
Madagascar
Madagascar
687.98
190
Bahamas
Bahamas
665.71
191
South Sudan
South Sudan
650.32
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the Malagasy Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.