Malagasy Football Association
www.fmf.mg

Address

29,

rue de Russie,

Isoraka,

P.O. Box 4409,

101 ANTANANARIVO

Madagascar

Contact

Phone: +261-20/226 8374

Email:fmf@fmf.mg

Fax: +261-20/226 8373

Organisation

President

Alfred RANDRIAMANAMPISOA

Vice President

Andrianony VICTORIEN

JONARISOA

Razafiarison RATSIMANOTRY

General Secretary

Solondranja MAHATOVO

Treasurer

Blanche RASAHONDRATIANA

Media And Communication Manager

Vololona RAJERIARISON

Technical Director

Rado RASOANAIVO

National Coach Men

Roro RAKOTONDRAIBE

National Coach Women

Beatrice THEODORE

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Rene ANDRIATIANARIVELO

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Pascal ANDRIANANTENAINA

Referee Coordinator

Pascal ANDRIANANTENAINA

Madagascar Ranking

Madagascar Men's Ranking
Madagascar Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
107
Namibia
Namibia
Namibia
1192.13
108
Guatemala
Guatemala
Guatemala
1188.17
109
Madagascar
Madagascar
Madagascar
1187.63
110
Mozambique
Mozambique
Mozambique
1184.49
111
Kenya
Kenya
Kenya
1181.92

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
187
Comoros
Comoros
Comoros
717.41
188
Anguilla
Anguilla
Anguilla
691.37
189
Madagascar
Madagascar
Madagascar
687.98
190
Bahamas
Bahamas
Bahamas
665.71
191
South Sudan
South Sudan
South Sudan
650.32

15 Mar 2024

KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 14: FIFA Football for Schools as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress at Gitagata Rehabilitation Center, Bugasera on March 14, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Brendan Moran - FIFA/FIFA via Sportsfile)
Football for Schools
Football for Schools shoots to top of class in 2023
7 Jan 2024
JUBA, SOUTH SUDAN - MAY 18: A general view during the FIFA Women’s Football Development Workshop on May 18, 2022 in Juba, South Sudan. (Photo by After Dawn Media/FIFA)
Women's Football Strategy
“We need to start talking about the menstrual cycle and normalising it”
9 Nov 2023
FRANCE, PARIS - OCTOBER 25: FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Malagasy Football Association President Alfred Randriamanampisoa pose for a portrait during a meeting at FIFA Paris Offices on October 25, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Léo-Paul Ridet/FIFA)
President
Gianni Infantino meets the new President of the Malagasy Football Association
25 Oct 2023
Kids playing football in Madagascar
About Us
Football strikes its place in Madagascar
9 Jul 2020
LATER TODAY: African Draw for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Qualifiers - Round 2
Tournaments
African draw promises entertainment and excitement
21 Jan 2020
