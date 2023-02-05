Macau Football Association

Macau Football Association
Contact

Official Site

www.macaufa.com

Address

Ave. Oimpica,

Olympic Sports Centre - Stadium (Room GS 10-11),

TAIPA

Macau

Contact

Phone: +853/2883 0287

Email:macaufa@macau.ctm.net

Fax: +853/2883 0409

Organisation

President

CHEUNG Vitor

Vice President

CHONG Coc Veng

LAI Pak Leng

General Secretary

CHAN Keng Hou

Treasurer

CHIO Benjamin

Technical Director

IONG Cho Ieng

National Coach Men

LAZARO

National Coach Women

LEUNG Sui Wing

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

LAU Peng Wai

Head/Director of the Referees Department

LAU Peng Wai

Referee Coordinator

LAU Peng Wai

Futsal Coordinator

LAU Weng Hang

Macau Ranking

Macau Men's Ranking
Macau Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
185
Cook Islands
Cook Islands
Cook Islands
897.30
186
Samoa
Samoa
Samoa
896.78
187
Macau
Macau
Macau
896.62
188
American Samoa
American Samoa
American Samoa
890.97
189
Laos
Laos
Laos
889.62

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
172
Iraq
Iraq
Iraq
862.80
173
Bhutan
Bhutan
Bhutan
853.48
174
Macau
Macau
Macau
850.91
175
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
848.57
176
Lesotho
Lesotho
Lesotho
841.53

15 Mar 2024

Director of FIFA Member Associations Asia & Oceania Sanjeevan C. Balasingam (M) pictured with the President of the Macau Sports Bureau, Mr. Pun Weng Kun and the Vice Chairman of Macau Football Association Mr Chong Coc Veng.
FIFA Forward
FIFA Forward funded Macau FA HQ to facilitate long-term football development
5 Feb 2023
Macau team (L) and Hong Kong team pose for a picture ahead of the 1956 Hong Hong-Macau Interport Tournament.
About Us
Tiny Macau eye big gains from down-to-earth development
21 May 2020
Tournaments
FIFA Disciplinary Committee sanctions Macau Football Association
27 Jun 2019
The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has today sanctioned the Macau Football Association for failing to play the second leg of their first-round match against Sri Lanka in the AFC’s FIFA World Cup 2022™ preliminary competition.
Mongolian players celebrate after defeating Brunei Darussalam 2-0 at home in Asia's first round of qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar on 6 June.
Tournaments
Quintet through as Mongolia make history
11 Jun 2019
Bhutan forward Tshering Dorji celebrates after scoring a goal against Guam in Asia's qualifying first round for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar
Tournaments
Cambodia strike late as Dorji does it again
6 Jun 2019
