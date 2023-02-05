Macau Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.macaufa.com
Address
Ave. Oimpica,
Olympic Sports Centre - Stadium (Room GS 10-11),
TAIPA
Macau
Contact
Phone: +853/2883 0287
Email:macaufa@macau.ctm.net
Fax: +853/2883 0409
Organisation
President
CHEUNG Vitor
Vice President
CHONG Coc Veng
LAI Pak Leng
General Secretary
CHAN Keng Hou
Treasurer
CHIO Benjamin
Technical Director
IONG Cho Ieng
National Coach Men
LAZARO
National Coach Women
LEUNG Sui Wing
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
LAU Peng Wai
Head/Director of the Referees Department
LAU Peng Wai
Referee Coordinator
LAU Peng Wai
Futsal Coordinator
LAU Weng Hang
Macau Ranking
Macau Men's Ranking
Macau Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
185
Cook Islands
Cook Islands
897.30
186
Samoa
Samoa
896.78
187
Macau
Macau
896.62
188
American Samoa
American Samoa
890.97
189
Laos
Laos
889.62
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
172
Iraq
Iraq
862.80
173
Bhutan
Bhutan
853.48
174
Macau
Macau
850.91
175
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
848.57
176
Lesotho
Lesotho
841.53
15 Mar 2024
Tournaments
FIFA Disciplinary Committee sanctions Macau Football Association
27 Jun 2019
The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has today sanctioned the Macau Football Association for failing to play the second leg of their first-round match against Sri Lanka in the AFC’s FIFA World Cup 2022™ preliminary competition.