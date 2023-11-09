Lesotho Football Association

Lesotho Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.lefa.co.ls

Address

Bambatha Tsita Sports Arena Old Polo,

P.O. Box 1879,

100 MASERU

Lesotho

Contact

Phone: +266/2231 1879

Email:ntatemohapi@lefa.co.ls

Fax: +266/2231 0586

Organisation

President

Salemane PHAFANE

Vice President

Khiba MOHOANYANE

Lebohang THOTANYANA

Matloko MAFANTIRI

Rantsubise MATETE

General Secretary

Mokhosi MOHAPI

Treasurer

Mokhosi MOHAPI

Media And Communication Manager

Thabo MARETLANE

Technical Director

Lehlohonolo THOTANYANA

National Coach Men

Leslie NOTSI

National Coach Women

Shalane LEHOHLA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Tebalo MPITI

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Sentso MOHAU

Referee Coordinator

Sentso MOHAU

Lesotho Ranking

Lesotho Men's Ranking
Lesotho Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
146
Botswana
Botswana
Botswana
1064.50
147
St Kitts and Nevis
St Kitts and Nevis
St Kitts and Nevis
1057.05
148
Lesotho
Lesotho
Lesotho
1047.27
149
Eswatini
Eswatini
Eswatini
1045.88
150
Dominican Republic
Dominican Republic
Dominican Republic
1040.77

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
174
Macau
Macau
Macau
850.91
175
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
848.57
176
Lesotho
Lesotho
Lesotho
841.53
177
Guinea-Bissau
Guinea-Bissau
Guinea-Bissau
838.58
178
Burundi
Burundi
Burundi
829.84

15 Mar 2024