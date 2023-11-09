Lesotho Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.lefa.co.ls
Address
Bambatha Tsita Sports Arena Old Polo,
P.O. Box 1879,
100 MASERU
Lesotho
Contact
Phone: +266/2231 1879
Email:ntatemohapi@lefa.co.ls
Fax: +266/2231 0586
Organisation
President
Salemane PHAFANE
Vice President
Khiba MOHOANYANE
Lebohang THOTANYANA
Matloko MAFANTIRI
Rantsubise MATETE
General Secretary
Mokhosi MOHAPI
Treasurer
Mokhosi MOHAPI
Media And Communication Manager
Thabo MARETLANE
Technical Director
Lehlohonolo THOTANYANA
National Coach Men
Leslie NOTSI
National Coach Women
Shalane LEHOHLA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Tebalo MPITI
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Sentso MOHAU
Referee Coordinator
Sentso MOHAU
Lesotho Ranking
Lesotho Men's Ranking
Lesotho Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
146
Botswana
Botswana
1064.50
147
St Kitts and Nevis
St Kitts and Nevis
1057.05
148
Lesotho
Lesotho
1047.27
149
Eswatini
Eswatini
1045.88
150
Dominican Republic
Dominican Republic
1040.77
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
174
Macau
Macau
850.91
175
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
848.57
176
Lesotho
Lesotho
841.53
177
Guinea-Bissau
Guinea-Bissau
838.58
178
Burundi
Burundi
829.84
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the Lesotho Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
Women's Football Strategy
“We need to start talking about the menstrual cycle and normalising it”
9 Nov 2023