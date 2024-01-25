St Lucia Football Association

St Lucia Football Association
Contact

Official Site

www.stluciafa.org

Address

Barnard Hill,

P.O. Box 255,

CASTRIES

St. Lucia

Contact

Phone: +1-758/453 0687

Email:stluciafootballassociation@gmail.com

Fax: +1-758/456 0510

Organisation

President

Lyndon COOPER

Vice President

Stephen REGIS

Valdez JAMES

General Secretary

Victor REID

Media And Communication Manager

Michael PIERRE

Technical Director

Ces PODD

National Coach Men

Stern JOHN

National Coach Women

Trevor ANDERSON

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Alvin FRANCIS

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Antoine KEVIN

Referee Coordinator

Antoine KEVIN

St Lucia Ranking

St Lucia Men's Ranking
St Lucia Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
165
Papua New Guinea
Papua New Guinea
Papua New Guinea
990.61
166
South Sudan
South Sudan
South Sudan
989.29
167
St Lucia
St Lucia
St Lucia
988.67
168
Fiji
Fiji
Fiji
981.26
169
Cuba
Cuba
Cuba
980.65

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
153
Botswana
Botswana
Botswana
1001.74
154
Tajikistan
Tajikistan
Tajikistan
991.20
155
St Lucia
St Lucia
St Lucia
975.08
156
Malawi
Malawi
Malawi
972.78
157
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka
955.21

15 Mar 2024