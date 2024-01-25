St Lucia Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.stluciafa.org
Address
Barnard Hill,
P.O. Box 255,
CASTRIES
St. Lucia
Contact
Phone: +1-758/453 0687
Email:stluciafootballassociation@gmail.com
Fax: +1-758/456 0510
Organisation
President
Lyndon COOPER
Vice President
Stephen REGIS
Valdez JAMES
General Secretary
Victor REID
Media And Communication Manager
Michael PIERRE
Technical Director
Ces PODD
National Coach Men
Stern JOHN
National Coach Women
Trevor ANDERSON
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Alvin FRANCIS
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Antoine KEVIN
Referee Coordinator
Antoine KEVIN
St Lucia Ranking
St Lucia Men's Ranking
St Lucia Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
165
Papua New Guinea
Papua New Guinea
990.61
166
South Sudan
South Sudan
989.29
167
St Lucia
St Lucia
988.67
168
Fiji
Fiji
981.26
169
Cuba
Cuba
980.65
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
153
Botswana
Botswana
1001.74
154
Tajikistan
Tajikistan
991.20
155
St Lucia
St Lucia
975.08
156
Malawi
Malawi
972.78
157
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka
955.21
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the St Lucia Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
President
FIFA President tells Concacaf countries to “start to dream” after FIFA World Cup 26™ qualifying draw
25 Jan 2024