Libyan Football Federation

Information
Contact

Official Site

Address

General Sports Federation Building,

Sports City,

Gorji,

P.O. Box 5137,

02 TRIPOLI

Libya

Contact

Phone: +218-21/361 7996

Email:libyaff@gmail.com

Fax: +218-21/361 7997

Organisation

President

Abdulhakim AL SHALMANI

Vice President

Hussian ELMURABIT

Khamiss ADEM

General Secretary

Abdunnaser HUSSEIN

Treasurer

Saad ADEEB

National Coach Men

Milutin SREDOJEVIC

National Coach Women

Salim AL-JALALI

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Nasreddin KRIN

Futsal Coordinator

Fauzi BELHAJ

Libya Ranking

Libya Men's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
118
Guinea-Bissau
Guinea-Bissau
Guinea-Bissau
1164.01
119
Tanzania
Tanzania
Tanzania
1160.98
120
Libya
Libya
Libya
1159.51
121
Comoros
Comoros
Comoros
1156.45
122
Malawi
Malawi
Malawi
1149.40

15 Feb 2024

Women

No ranking available due to not having played at least one match during the last 48 months or not having played at least five matches against officially ranked teams.

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

Mohamed Zubya of Libya gets past Akram Tawfik of Egypt challenge during the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Egypt and Libya held at Borg El Arab Stadium in Borg El Arab, Egypt on 8 October 2021 © BackpagePix
Said Al-Wensh of Egypt and Mohamed Soula of Libya challenge for possession during the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Egypt and Libya held at Borg El Arab Stadium in Borg El Arab, Egypt on 8 October 2021 © BackpagePix
Omar Marmoush of Egypt celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Egypt and Libya held at Borg El Arab Stadium in Borg El Arab, Egypt on 8 October 2021 © BackpagePix
Ismael Bennacer of Algeria on the attack during the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Algeria and Niger held at Mustapha Tchaker Stadium in Blida, Algeria on 8 October 2021 © BackpagePix
+6
Tournaments & Events
2022 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers - Matchday 3
8 Oct 2021
DOHA, QATAR - JUNE 19: Sudan players celebrate victory following the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Qualifiers match between Libya and Sudan at Khalifa International Stadium on June 19, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021™
Sudan seal spot at FIFA Arab Cup
19 Jun 2021
A general view for katara Opera House which host the draw for the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 on Monday 26 April 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
Tournaments
Excitement mounts ahead of FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021™ draw
26 Apr 2021
VOLGOGRAD, RUSSIA - JUNE 25: A Saudi Arabia and an Egypt fan enjoy the pre match atmosphere prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group A match between Saudia Arabia and Egypt at Volgograd Arena on June 25, 2018 in Volgograd, Russia. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021™
The FIFA Arab Cup 2021 in numbers
25 Apr 2021
Oct 1990: General view of the Khalifa Stadium at sunset during the Asian World Cup Qualifying Finals in Qatar. \ Mandatory Credit: Allsport UK /Allsport
Tournaments
Qatar to host FIFA Arab Cup 2021™ draw on 27 April
23 Apr 2021
