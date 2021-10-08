Libyan Football Federation
General Sports Federation Building,
Sports City,
Gorji,
P.O. Box 5137,
02 TRIPOLI
Libya
Phone: +218-21/361 7996
Email:libyaff@gmail.com
Fax: +218-21/361 7997
President
Abdulhakim AL SHALMANI
Vice President
Hussian ELMURABIT
Khamiss ADEM
General Secretary
Abdunnaser HUSSEIN
Treasurer
Saad ADEEB
National Coach Men
Milutin SREDOJEVIC
National Coach Women
Salim AL-JALALI
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Nasreddin KRIN
Futsal Coordinator
Fauzi BELHAJ
Libya Ranking
Libya Men's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
118
Guinea-Bissau
Guinea-Bissau
1164.01
119
Tanzania
Tanzania
1160.98
120
Libya
Libya
1159.51
121
Comoros
Comoros
1156.45
122
Malawi
Malawi
1149.40
15 Feb 2024
Women
No ranking available due to not having played at least one match during the last 48 months or not having played at least five matches against officially ranked teams.
