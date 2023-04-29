Liberia Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.lfa-lr.com
Address
Professional Building,
Benson Street,
P.O. Box 10-1066,
MONROVIA
Liberia
Contact
Phone: +231-77/689 2693
Organisation
President
Mustapha RAJI
Vice President
Saye-Taayor DOLO
Sekou KONNEH
General Secretary
Kollie DORKO
Treasurer
Jallah CORVAH
Media And Communication Manager
Henry FLOMO
Technical Director
Doco WESSEH
National Coach Men
Mario MARINICA
National Coach Women
Selam KEBEDE
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Joseph KOLLIE
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Ebenezer KONAH
Referee Coordinator
Stanley N. KONAH JR.
Liberia Ranking
Liberia Men's Ranking
Liberia Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
150
Dominican Republic
Dominican Republic
1040.77
151
Yemen
Yemen
1027.94
152
Liberia
Liberia
1024.11
153
Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei
1023.93
154
Hong Kong, China
Hong Kong, China
1022.91
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
163
St Vincent and the Grenadines
St Vincent and the Grenadines
923.84
164
Dominica
Dominica
896.55
165
Liberia
Liberia
882.37
166
Niger
Niger
876.50
167
Rwanda
Rwanda
874.81
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the Liberia Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
The Best - FIFA Football Awards 2021
From World Player of the Year to The Best: 30 years of history
22 Nov 2021