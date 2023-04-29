Liberia Football Association

Liberia Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.lfa-lr.com

Address

Professional Building,

Benson Street,

P.O. Box 10-1066,

MONROVIA

Liberia

Contact

Phone: +231-77/689 2693

Email:lbrfootballassoc@yahoo.com

Organisation

President

Mustapha RAJI

Vice President

Saye-Taayor DOLO

Sekou KONNEH

General Secretary

Kollie DORKO

Treasurer

Jallah CORVAH

Media And Communication Manager

Henry FLOMO

Technical Director

Doco WESSEH

National Coach Men

Mario MARINICA

National Coach Women

Selam KEBEDE

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Joseph KOLLIE

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Ebenezer KONAH

Referee Coordinator

Stanley N. KONAH JR.

Liberia Ranking

Liberia Men's Ranking
Liberia Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
150
Dominican Republic
Dominican Republic
Dominican Republic
1040.77
151
Yemen
Yemen
Yemen
1027.94
152
Liberia
Liberia
Liberia
1024.11
153
Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei
1023.93
154
Hong Kong, China
Hong Kong, China
Hong Kong, China
1022.91

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
163
St Vincent and the Grenadines
St Vincent and the Grenadines
St Vincent and the Grenadines
923.84
164
Dominica
Dominica
Dominica
896.55
165
Liberia
Liberia
Liberia
882.37
166
Niger
Niger
Niger
876.50
167
Rwanda
Rwanda
Rwanda
874.81

15 Mar 2024

