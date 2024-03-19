Lebanese Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.the-lfa.com.lb

Address

Verdun Street - Bristol,

Radwan Center,

P.O. Box 4732,

BEIRUT

Lebanon

Phone: +961-1/745 745

Email:lfa@lebanonfa.com

Fax: +961-1/349 529

Organisation

President

Hachem HAIDAR

Vice President

Mahmoud EL RABAAH

Raymond SEMAAN

General Secretary

Jihad EL CHOHOF

Treasurer

Mahmoud EL RABAAH

Technical Director

Bassem MOHAMAD

National Coach Men

Miodrag RADULOVIC

National Coach Women

Jouana HAMZE

Referee Coordinator

Tallat NAJM

Futsal Coordinator

Semaan DOUAIHY

Lebanon Ranking

Lebanon Men's Ranking
Lebanon Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
113
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan
1174.22
114
Korea DPR
Korea DPR
Korea DPR
1168.12
115
Lebanon
Lebanon
Lebanon
1168.07
116
Togo
Togo
Togo
1165.74
117
India
India
India
1165.17

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
130
Kyrgyz Republic
Kyrgyz Republic
Kyrgyz Republic
1099.57
131
Cabo Verde
Cabo Verde
Cabo Verde
1099.55
132
Lebanon
Lebanon
Lebanon
1090.59
133
Suriname
Suriname
Suriname
1089.52
134
Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso
1085.78

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Lebanese Football Association

Updates from the Lebanese Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 16: During the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Group D match between Portugal and Mexico at Dubai Design District Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Member Associations
FIFA Member Associations in focus (February/March 2024)
19 Mar 2024
Spain's forward #08 Mariona Caldentey celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal during the UEFA Women's Nations League final football match between Spain and France at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, on February 28, 2024. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP) (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images)
Women's Ranking
Spain soaring, Solomon Islands climbing
15 Mar 2024
LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - JANUARY 12: FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the AFC Asian Cup Group A match between Qatar and Lebanon at Lusail Stadium on January 12, 2024 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Serhat Akin/FIFA)
President
FIFA President delighted to make Qatar return for AFC Asian Cup 2023 opener
12 Jan 2024
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 19: FIFA President Gianni Infantino meets with Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon Najib Mikati in New York, United States of America on September 19, 2023. (Photo by Dustin Satloff - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Organisation
FIFA President discusses football development with Lebanese delegation
20 Sept 2023
Super Girls FC players pose for a group photo after their training in Aabbassiye, Lebanon.
Women's Football
Women's Football development overcoming challenges in South Lebanon
17 Aug 2023
