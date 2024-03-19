Lebanese Football Association
Contact
Official Sitewww.the-lfa.com.lb
Address
Verdun Street - Bristol,
Radwan Center,
P.O. Box 4732,
BEIRUT
Lebanon
Contact
Phone: +961-1/745 745
Email:lfa@lebanonfa.com
Fax: +961-1/349 529
Organisation
President
Hachem HAIDAR
Vice President
Mahmoud EL RABAAH
Raymond SEMAAN
General Secretary
Jihad EL CHOHOF
Treasurer
Mahmoud EL RABAAH
Technical Director
Bassem MOHAMAD
National Coach Men
Miodrag RADULOVIC
National Coach Women
Jouana HAMZE
Referee Coordinator
Tallat NAJM
Futsal Coordinator
Semaan DOUAIHY
Lebanon Ranking
Lebanon Men's Ranking
Lebanon Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
113
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan
1174.22
114
Korea DPR
Korea DPR
1168.12
115
Lebanon
Lebanon
1168.07
116
Togo
Togo
1165.74
117
India
India
1165.17
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
130
Kyrgyz Republic
Kyrgyz Republic
1099.57
131
Cabo Verde
Cabo Verde
1099.55
132
Lebanon
Lebanon
1090.59
133
Suriname
Suriname
1089.52
134
Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso
1085.78
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the Lebanese Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.