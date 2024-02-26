Lao Football Federation
Official Sitewww.laoff.org.la
Address
LFF Headquarter,
Ban Houayhong,
Chanthabuly District PO BOX 1800,
P.O. Box 1800,
VIENTIANE CAPITAL
Laos
Contact
Phone: +856-30/526 6415
Email:contact@laoff.org.la
Fax: +856-21/560 820
President
Viphet SIHACHAKR
Vice President
Kanya KEOMANY
Khamphay PASEUTH
Khampheng VONGKHANTY
Pasatxay PHILAPHANDETH
Acting General Secretary
Chanthavong SIRIMANOTHAM
Treasurer
Khamwaen CHINDAVONG
Media And Communication Manager
Anoulack CHANTHAVISOUK
Technical Director
Varadaraju SUNDRAMOORTHY
National Coach Men
Phonethip SENGMANY
National Coach Women
Mohammad ZAILANI
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Khampheng VONGKHANTY
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Xaypaseuth PHONGSANIT
Referee Coordinator
Xaypaseuth PHONGSANIT
Futsal Coordinator
Sysaveuy SAYSANASY
Laos Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
187
Macau
Macau
896.62
188
American Samoa
American Samoa
890.97
189
Laos
Laos
889.62
190
Mongolia
Mongolia
889.16
191
São Tomé and Príncipe
São Tomé and Príncipe
888.94
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
91
Kosovo
Kosovo
1227.49
92
Cuba
Cuba
1222.42
93
Laos
Laos
1217.34
94
Egypt
Egypt
1217.29
95
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
1217.29
15 Mar 2024
