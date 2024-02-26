Lao Football Federation

Lao Football Federation
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.laoff.org.la

Address

LFF Headquarter,

Ban Houayhong,

Chanthabuly District PO BOX 1800,

P.O. Box 1800,

VIENTIANE CAPITAL

Laos

Contact

Phone: +856-30/526 6415

Email:contact@laoff.org.la

Fax: +856-21/560 820

Organisation

President

Viphet SIHACHAKR

Vice President

Kanya KEOMANY

Khamphay PASEUTH

Khampheng VONGKHANTY

Pasatxay PHILAPHANDETH

Acting General Secretary

Chanthavong SIRIMANOTHAM

Treasurer

Khamwaen CHINDAVONG

Media And Communication Manager

Anoulack CHANTHAVISOUK

Technical Director

Varadaraju SUNDRAMOORTHY

National Coach Men

Phonethip SENGMANY

National Coach Women

Mohammad ZAILANI

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Khampheng VONGKHANTY

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Xaypaseuth PHONGSANIT

Referee Coordinator

Xaypaseuth PHONGSANIT

Futsal Coordinator

Sysaveuy SAYSANASY

Laos Ranking

Laos Men's Ranking
Laos Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
187
Macau
Macau
Macau
896.62
188
American Samoa
American Samoa
American Samoa
890.97
189
Laos
Laos
Laos
889.62
190
Mongolia
Mongolia
Mongolia
889.16
191
São Tomé and Príncipe
São Tomé and Príncipe
São Tomé and Príncipe
888.94

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
91
Kosovo
Kosovo
Kosovo
1227.49
92
Cuba
Cuba
Cuba
1222.42
93
Laos
Laos
Laos
1217.34
94
Egypt
Egypt
Egypt
1217.29
95
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
1217.29

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Lao Football Federation

Updates from the Lao Football Federation

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

VIENTIANE, LAOS - FEBRUARY 24: Inauguration of the Champi-Champa LFF Training Centre on February 24, 2024 in Vientiane, Laos. (Photo by Courtesy of LFF)
FIFA Forward Impact Map
Laos football community set to benefit from new Champi-Champa LFF Training Centre
26 Feb 2024
VIENTIANE, LAOS - DECEMBER 12: A general view during Lao Women's League 2023. (Photo: Courtesy)
Women's Football
Women’s league pilot programme sets Laos up for long-term development
18 Jan 2024
KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 14: FIFA Football for Schools as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress at Gitagata Rehabilitation Center, Bugasera on March 14, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Brendan Moran - FIFA/FIFA via Sportsfile)
Football for Schools
Football for Schools shoots to top of class in 2023
7 Jan 2024
VIENTIANE, LAOS - NOVEMBER 29: FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura (R) and Lao Football Federation President Viphet Sihachakr (L) during FIFA Football 4 Schools - Laos on November 29, 2023 in Vientiane, Laos. (Photo by Thananuwat Srirasant/FIFA)
Secretary General
Secretary General praises women's football development at Laos Football for Schools launch
30 Nov 2023
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 15: A group photo during the ASEAN Consultative Workshop on the Renewal of Memorandum of Understanding between ASEAN and FIFA on November 15, 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Afriadi Hikmal - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
AFC
ASEAN, FIFA & Member Associations discuss MoU renewal and advancing football cooperation
15 Nov 2023
Related Stories
FIFA Regional Director Asia & Oceania Sanjeevan Balasingam and Dr. Niwat Limsuknirun, Chair of SOMS-14
FIFA Organisation
FIFA and ASEAN look to expand partnership to cover gender equality and climate change
HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - MARCH 28: A group photo during the FIFA Forward 3.0 Workshop for ASEAN Member Associations on March 28, 2023 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. (Photo by Minh Hoang – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Forward
Twelve ASEAN member associations gather in Vietnam for FIFA Forward 3.0 workshop
FIFA Football for Schools Regional Workshop - All participants group photo
Football for Schools
Southeast Asia primed for Football for Schools lift-off
PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 27: FIFA President Gianni Infantino during a meeting with Lao Football Federation General Secretary and FIFA Council Member Kanya Keomany at FIFA Paris Office on February 27, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
President
FIFA President meets LFF General Secretary and new FIFA Council member
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - MAY 17: Malaysia Chargé d’Affaires ad interim Mrs. Zuliera Zariz binti Azman Aziz, Cambodia Ambassador to Switzerland H.E. Mr. AN Sokkhoeurn, Indonesia Ambassador and Chair of the ACB H.E. Mr. Muliaman D. Hadad, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura, Thailand Ambassador H.E. Mr. Chittipat Tongprasroeth and Vietnam Ambassador-Designate H.E. Mr. Phung The Long pose for a group photo during the visit of the ASEAN Committee in Bern (ACB) delegation of HoF, the Home of FIFA on May 17, 2022 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Secretary General
ASEAN and FIFA focus on strengthening long-term collaboration
Be active at home during #COVID-19.
Organisation
ASEAN, FIFA and football stars launch #BeActive campaign