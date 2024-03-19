Kuwait Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.kuwait-fa.org

Address

Udailiya,

Block 4,

Sami A. AlMunayes St.,

KFA HQ.,

P.O. Box 2029,

Safat 13021 Kuwait

Kuwait

Contact

Phone: +965/22555851

Email:Info@kuwait-fa.org

Fax: +965/22555935

Organisation

President

Abdullah AL SHAHEEN AL RABEEA

Vice President

Ahmad AL ENEZI

Hayef AL MUTAIRI

General Secretary

Al Salah Eissa QENAEI

Media And Communication Manager

Sattam AL-SAHLI

Technical Director

Bader AHMAD

National Coach Men

RUI BENTO

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Mike BOSSLER

Referee Coordinator

Mike BOSSLER

Kuwait Ranking

Kuwait Men's Ranking
Kuwait Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
135
Faroe Islands
Faroe Islands
Faroe Islands
1102.10
136
Latvia
Latvia
Latvia
1097.84
137
Kuwait
Kuwait
Kuwait
1094.05
138
Lithuania
Lithuania
Lithuania
1086.93
139
Philippines
Philippines
Philippines
1086.17

15 Feb 2024

Women

No ranking available due to not having played at least one match during the last 48 months or not having played at least five matches against officially ranked teams.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 16: During the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Group D match between Portugal and Mexico at Dubai Design District Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Member Associations
FIFA Member Associations in focus (February/March 2024)
19 Mar 2024
JABER AL AHMAD CITY, KUWAIT - FEBRUARY 15: FIFA Football 4 Schools - Kuwait on February 15, 2024 in Jaber Al Ahmad City, Kuwait. (Photo courtesy of Kuwait Football Association)
Football for Schools
Football for Schools supporting social and sporting transformation in the Middle East
27 Feb 2024
RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - APRIL 27: A general view of the FIFA Forward Programme on April 27, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by MOSAALKATHAMI/Saudi Arabian Football Federation)
FIFA Forward
FIFA Forward workshop paves the way for more growth in West Asia
3 May 2023
DOHA, QATAR - SEPTEMBER 09: FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Kuwait Football Association meeting on September 9, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Resolution Films/FIFA)
President
Gianni Infantino meets President of Kuwait Football Association
10 Sept 2022
Al Fatat Club pictured at the conclusion of the league, that they won for the first time
FIFA Forward Impact Map
Success against all odds in Kuwait
4 Feb 2022
