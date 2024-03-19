Kuwait Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.kuwait-fa.org
Address
Udailiya,
Block 4,
Sami A. AlMunayes St.,
KFA HQ.,
P.O. Box 2029,
Safat 13021 Kuwait
Kuwait
Contact
Phone: +965/22555851
Email:Info@kuwait-fa.org
Fax: +965/22555935
Organisation
President
Abdullah AL SHAHEEN AL RABEEA
Vice President
Ahmad AL ENEZI
Hayef AL MUTAIRI
General Secretary
Al Salah Eissa QENAEI
Media And Communication Manager
Sattam AL-SAHLI
Technical Director
Bader AHMAD
National Coach Men
RUI BENTO
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Mike BOSSLER
Referee Coordinator
Mike BOSSLER
Kuwait Ranking
Kuwait Men's Ranking
Kuwait Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
135
Faroe Islands
Faroe Islands
1102.10
136
Latvia
Latvia
1097.84
137
Kuwait
Kuwait
1094.05
138
Lithuania
Lithuania
1086.93
139
Philippines
Philippines
1086.17
15 Feb 2024
Women
No ranking available due to not having played at least one match during the last 48 months or not having played at least five matches against officially ranked teams.
Updates from the Kuwait Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
Football for Schools
Football for Schools supporting social and sporting transformation in the Middle East
27 Feb 2024