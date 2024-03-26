Saudi Arabian Football Federation

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.saff.com.sa

Address

Al Yasmin District,

King Abdul Aziz Rd,,

13322 RIYADH

Saudi Arabia

Contact

Phone: +966-11/829 2888

Email:info@saff.com.sa

Fax: +966-11/829 2828

Organisation

President

Yasser AL MISEHAL

Vice President

Lamia BAHAIAN

General Secretary

Ibrahim AL KASSIM

Technical Director

Monika STAAB

Nasser LARGUET

National Coach Men

Roberto MANCINI

National Coach Women

Lluis CORTES

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Manuel NAVARRO

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Farkhad ABDULLAEV

Referee Coordinator

Abdulaziz ALZAEER

Saudi Arabia Ranking

Saudi Arabia Men's Ranking
Saudi Arabia Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
51
Cameroon
Cameroon
Cameroon
1452.59
52
Venezuela
Venezuela
Venezuela
1447.20
53
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
1441.40
54
Costa Rica
Costa Rica
Costa Rica
1437.57
55
Slovenia
Slovenia
Slovenia
1431.40

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
173
Bhutan
Bhutan
Bhutan
853.48
174
Macau
Macau
Macau
850.91
175
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
848.57
176
Lesotho
Lesotho
Lesotho
841.53
177
Guinea-Bissau
Guinea-Bissau
Guinea-Bissau
838.58

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Saudi Arabian Football Federation

Updates from the Saudi Arabian Football Federation

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 21: A group photo during a FIFA meeting with Saudi Arabian Football Federation on March 21, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo courtesy of SAFF)
Football Development
Saudi Arabia continue on developmental trajectory by hosting the FIFA Series 2024™
26 Mar 2024
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 16: During the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Group D match between Portugal and Mexico at Dubai Design District Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Member Associations
FIFA Member Associations in focus (February/March 2024)
19 Mar 2024
Atletico Madrid's French forward #07 Antoine Griezmann celebrates with teammates scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League group E football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Lazio at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on December 13, 2023. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP) (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images)
Goal 10. FIFA World Cup in 2025: Best club in the world
Atlético Madrid or Juventus set to book place in Mundial de Clubes 25™ as qualifying race continues
11 Mar 2024
RABAT, MOROCCO - FEBRUARY 11: During the FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022 Final match between Real Madrid and Al Hilal at Prince Moulay Abdellah on February 11, 2023 in Rabat, Morocco. (Photo by Angel Martinez - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Goal 10. FIFA World Cup in 2025: Best club in the world
Asia and Europe take centre stage in FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ qualification race
4 Mar 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 18: during the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 semi final between Fluminense and Al Ahly FC at King Abdullah Sports City on December 18, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Tournaments
FIFA launches online tool to track race to Mundial de Clubes FIFA 25™
28 Feb 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 18: A general view of the stadium during the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 Semi Final match between Fluminense and Al Ahly at King Abdullah Sports City on December 18, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Tournaments & Events
Race for Mundial de Clubes FIFA™ qualification heats up around the globe
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - APRIL 24: A view of the Football Unites the World flag alongside the FIFA flag during the FTC Women's Football Filming at HoF, Home of FIFA on April 24, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Tournaments & Events
FIFA Series international friendlies pilot project to commence in March 2024
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 22: FIFA Chief Operating Officer World Cup Heimo Schirgi during the FIFA World Cup 2030 Candidate Workshop Programme at HoF, Home of FIFA on January 22, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Organisation
FIFA World Cup™ candidate workshop kicks off in Zurich
KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 14: FIFA Football for Schools as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress at Gitagata Rehabilitation Center, Bugasera on March 14, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Brendan Moran - FIFA/FIFA via Sportsfile)
Football for Schools
Football for Schools shoots to top of class in 2023
The Women’s Football Campaign is designed to support associations in delivering grassroots and small-sided football events to boost the participation of young girls and promote existing competitions and programmes.
Women's Football
A special year for women’s football
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 22: General view inside the stadium during the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 Final between Manchester City and Fluminense at King Abdullah Sports City on December 22, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023™
FIFA helped make football accessible to all at FIFA Club World Cup 2023™