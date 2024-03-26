Saudi Arabian Football Federation
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.saff.com.sa
Address
Al Yasmin District,
King Abdul Aziz Rd,,
13322 RIYADH
Saudi Arabia
Contact
Phone: +966-11/829 2888
Email:info@saff.com.sa
Fax: +966-11/829 2828
Organisation
President
Yasser AL MISEHAL
Vice President
Lamia BAHAIAN
General Secretary
Ibrahim AL KASSIM
Technical Director
Monika STAAB
Nasser LARGUET
National Coach Men
Roberto MANCINI
National Coach Women
Lluis CORTES
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Manuel NAVARRO
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Farkhad ABDULLAEV
Referee Coordinator
Abdulaziz ALZAEER
Saudi Arabia Ranking
Saudi Arabia Men's Ranking
Saudi Arabia Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
51
Cameroon
Cameroon
1452.59
52
Venezuela
Venezuela
1447.20
53
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
1441.40
54
Costa Rica
Costa Rica
1437.57
55
Slovenia
Slovenia
1431.40
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
173
Bhutan
Bhutan
853.48
174
Macau
Macau
850.91
175
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
848.57
176
Lesotho
Lesotho
841.53
177
Guinea-Bissau
Guinea-Bissau
838.58
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the Saudi Arabian Football Federation
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
Football Development
Saudi Arabia continue on developmental trajectory by hosting the FIFA Series 2024™
26 Mar 2024
Goal 10. FIFA World Cup in 2025: Best club in the world
Atlético Madrid or Juventus set to book place in Mundial de Clubes 25™ as qualifying race continues
11 Mar 2024
Goal 10. FIFA World Cup in 2025: Best club in the world
Asia and Europe take centre stage in FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ qualification race
4 Mar 2024