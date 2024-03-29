Korea Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.kfa.or.kr

Address

KFA House,

46,

Gyeonghuigung-gil,

Jongno-gu,

03175 SEOUL

Korea Republic

Contact

Phone: +82-2/2002 0721

Email:kfainfo@kfa.or.kr

Organisation

President

CHUNG Mong Gyu

Senior Vice President

KIM Jeongbae

Vice President

CHANG Woeryong

CHOI Youngil

HA Seokju

HAHN Junehea

LEE Seokjae

WON Young-Shin

General Secretary

CHUN Hanjin

Treasurer

BAEK Donghyun

Media And Communication Manager

CHUNG Kayeon

Technical Director

HWANGBO Kwan

National Coach Men

HWANG Sun Hong

National Coach Women

Colin BELL

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

LEE Jung Min

Head/Director of the Referees Department

PARK Yong Soo

Referee Coordinator

HAN Younghun

Futsal Coordinator

MOON Chaehyun

Korea Republic Ranking

Korea Republic Men's Ranking
Korea Republic Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
20
IR Iran
IR Iran
IR Iran
1608.23
21
Denmark
Denmark
Denmark
1601.31
22
Korea Republic
Korea Republic
Korea Republic
1566.21
23
Australia
Australia
Australia
1554.82
24
Ukraine
Ukraine
Ukraine
1553.35

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
18
Belgium
Belgium
Belgium
1822.99
19
China PR
China PR
China PR
1803.40
20
Korea Republic
Korea Republic
Korea Republic
1796.68
21
Portugal
Portugal
Portugal
1758.94
22
Switzerland
Switzerland
Switzerland
1745.07

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Korea Football Association

Updates from the Korea Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MARCH 12: Sergi Roberto of FC Barcelona celebrates after Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona (not pictured) scores his team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 round of 16 second leg match between FC Barcelona and SSC Napoli at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on March 12, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)
Mundial de Clubes FIFA 25™
Make-or-break for Barcelona in the race to qualify for the Mundial de Clubes FIFA 25™
29 Mar 2024
Atletico Madrid's French forward #07 Antoine Griezmann celebrates with teammates scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League group E football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Lazio at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on December 13, 2023. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP) (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images)
Goal 10. FIFA World Cup in 2025: Best club in the world
Atlético Madrid or Juventus set to book place in Mundial de Clubes 25™ as qualifying race continues
11 Mar 2024
RABAT, MOROCCO - FEBRUARY 11: During the FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022 Final match between Real Madrid and Al Hilal at Prince Moulay Abdellah on February 11, 2023 in Rabat, Morocco. (Photo by Angel Martinez - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Goal 10. FIFA World Cup in 2025: Best club in the world
Asia and Europe take centre stage in FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ qualification race
4 Mar 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 18: during the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 semi final between Fluminense and Al Ahly FC at King Abdullah Sports City on December 18, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Tournaments
FIFA launches online tool to track race to Mundial de Clubes FIFA 25™
28 Feb 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 18: A general view of the stadium during the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 Semi Final match between Fluminense and Al Ahly at King Abdullah Sports City on December 18, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Tournaments & Events
Race for Mundial de Clubes FIFA™ qualification heats up around the globe
28 Feb 2024
