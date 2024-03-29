Korea Football Association
Official Sitewww.kfa.or.kr
Address
KFA House,
46,
Gyeonghuigung-gil,
Jongno-gu,
03175 SEOUL
Korea Republic
Phone: +82-2/2002 0721
Email:kfainfo@kfa.or.kr
Organisation
President
CHUNG Mong Gyu
Senior Vice President
KIM Jeongbae
Vice President
CHANG Woeryong
CHOI Youngil
HA Seokju
HAHN Junehea
LEE Seokjae
WON Young-Shin
General Secretary
CHUN Hanjin
Treasurer
BAEK Donghyun
Media And Communication Manager
CHUNG Kayeon
Technical Director
HWANGBO Kwan
National Coach Men
HWANG Sun Hong
National Coach Women
Colin BELL
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
LEE Jung Min
Head/Director of the Referees Department
PARK Yong Soo
Referee Coordinator
HAN Younghun
Futsal Coordinator
MOON Chaehyun
Korea Republic Ranking
Korea Republic Men's Ranking
Korea Republic Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
20
IR Iran
IR Iran
1608.23
21
Denmark
Denmark
1601.31
22
Korea Republic
Korea Republic
1566.21
23
Australia
Australia
1554.82
24
Ukraine
Ukraine
1553.35
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
18
Belgium
Belgium
1822.99
19
China PR
China PR
1803.40
20
Korea Republic
Korea Republic
1796.68
21
Portugal
Portugal
1758.94
22
Switzerland
Switzerland
1745.07
15 Mar 2024
