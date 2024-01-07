Football Kenya Federation
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.footballkenya.org
Address
Willmary Garden Estate,
P.O. Box 12705-00400 NRB,
NAIROBI
Kenya
Contact
Phone: +254-709/699 000
Email:info@footballkenya.org
Fax: +254-20/600 8550
Organisation
President
Nicholas KITHUKU
Vice President
Doris Petra AROKO
General Secretary
Barry OTIENO
Treasurer
Christine OJODE
Media And Communication Manager
Barry OTIENO
Technical Director
Michael AMENGA
National Coach Men
Engin FIRAT
National Coach Women
Beldin ODEMBA
Referee Coordinator
Sylvester KIRWA
Kenya Ranking
Kenya Men's Ranking
Kenya Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
109
Madagascar
Madagascar
1187.63
110
Mozambique
Mozambique
1184.49
111
Kenya
Kenya
1181.92
112
Congo
Congo
1179.80
113
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan
1174.22
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
149
American Samoa
American Samoa
1010.26
150
Uganda
Uganda
1007.21
151
Kenya
Kenya
1004.74
152
Benin
Benin
1003.88
153
Botswana
Botswana
1001.74
15 Mar 2024
