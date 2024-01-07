Football Kenya Federation

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.footballkenya.org

Address

Willmary Garden Estate,

P.O. Box 12705-00400 NRB,

NAIROBI

Kenya

Contact

Phone: +254-709/699 000

Email:info@footballkenya.org

Fax: +254-20/600 8550

Organisation

President

Nicholas KITHUKU

Vice President

Doris Petra AROKO

General Secretary

Barry OTIENO

Treasurer

Christine OJODE

Media And Communication Manager

Barry OTIENO

Technical Director

Michael AMENGA

National Coach Men

Engin FIRAT

National Coach Women

Beldin ODEMBA

Referee Coordinator

Sylvester KIRWA

Kenya Ranking

Kenya Men's Ranking
Kenya Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
109
Madagascar
Madagascar
Madagascar
1187.63
110
Mozambique
Mozambique
Mozambique
1184.49
111
Kenya
Kenya
Kenya
1181.92
112
Congo
Congo
Congo
1179.80
113
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan
1174.22

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
149
American Samoa
American Samoa
American Samoa
1010.26
150
Uganda
Uganda
Uganda
1007.21
151
Kenya
Kenya
Kenya
1004.74
152
Benin
Benin
Benin
1003.88
153
Botswana
Botswana
Botswana
1001.74

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Football Kenya Federation

Updates from the Football Kenya Federation

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 14: FIFA Football for Schools as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress at Gitagata Rehabilitation Center, Bugasera on March 14, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Brendan Moran - FIFA/FIFA via Sportsfile)
Football for Schools
Football for Schools shoots to top of class in 2023
7 Jan 2024
The Women’s Football Campaign is designed to support associations in delivering grassroots and small-sided football events to boost the participation of young girls and promote existing competitions and programmes.
Women's Football
A special year for women’s football
3 Jan 2024
KIGALI, RWANDA - DECEMBER 19: FIFA Digital Marketing Workshop Kigali - Day 2 on December 19, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by FIFA)
Member Associations
FIFA holds ground-breaking workshop for African MAs on digital content creation
20 Dec 2023
Football for Schools in Kenya
Football for Schools
Kenyan schools to embrace FIFA Football for Schools Programme
31 Jul 2023
Football Kenya Federation (FKF) launched Women Football Campaign
Women's Football Campaign
Women's Football Campaign successfully launched in Kenya
9 Jun 2023
AL WAKRAH, QATAR - NOVEMBER 24: A FIFA flag is displayed prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Switzerland and Cameroon at Al Janoub Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)
Bureau of the Council
FIFA lifts suspension of Football Kenya Federation
NAIROBI, KENYA - JUNE 9: A view during a Mental health education through football coaching event by Alive and Kicking Kenya as part of the Sport For Mental Health and Social Cohesion program by AFD, FIFA and GIZ on June 9, 2022 in Nairobi, Kenya. (Photo Courtesy of Patrick Meinhardt)
FIFA Forward
Sport for Mental Health and Social Cohesion programme sees success over six months
Football Kenya Federation has launched the women football strategy.
Women's Football
A new era for women's football in Kenya
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - FEBRUARY 24: General view of the FIFA Headquater on February 24, 2016 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Organisation
FIFA Disciplinary Committee sanctions Kenyan club Zoo FC for involvement in match manipulation
Moving the Goalposts, Kenya
Football Development
Football helping change perception of women in rural Kenya
