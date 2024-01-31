Jamaica Football Federation

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.jff.football

Address

20 St. Lucia Crescent,

5 KINGSTON

Jamaica

Contact

Phone: +1-876/929 8036

Email:jamff.secretariat@jff.live

Fax: +1-876/929 0483

Organisation

President

Michael RICKETTS

Vice President

Bruce GAYNOR

Peter REID

Raymond ANDERSON

General Secretary

Dennis CHUNG

Treasurer

Peter REID

Media And Communication Manager

Earl BAILEY

Technical Director

Wendell DOWNSWELL

National Coach Men

Heimir HALLGRIMSSON

National Coach Women

Xavier GILBERT

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Cardella SAMUELS

Referee Coordinator

Cardella SAMUELS

Futsal Coordinator

Wayne SHAW

Jamaica Ranking

Jamaica Men's Ranking
Jamaica Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
55
Slovenia
Slovenia
Slovenia
1431.40
56
Paraguay
Paraguay
Paraguay
1430.73
57
Jamaica
Jamaica
Jamaica
1421.54
58
South Africa
South Africa
South Africa
1410.23
59
Iraq
Iraq
Iraq
1409.44

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
40
Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei
1545.10
41
Slovenia
Slovenia
Slovenia
1543.75
42
Jamaica
Jamaica
Jamaica
1542.94
43
Hungary
Hungary
Hungary
1541.48
44
Costa Rica
Costa Rica
Costa Rica
1532.85

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Jamaica Football Federation

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 25: A detailed view of FIFA World Cup 26 Winner's Trophy prior to the Concacaf Qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2026 - Preliminary Draw at Home of FIFA on January 25, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
FIFA World Cup 2026™
FIFA Legends Wanchope and Gardner expect expanded FIFA World Cup™ to be gamechanger for Concacaf region
31 Jan 2024
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 25: (L-R) Draw Assistant Paulo Wanchope, FIFA Chief Tournament Officer - USA and Draw Conductor Manolo Zubiria, Presenter Alexis Nunes and Draw Assistant Ricardo Gardner after the Concacaf Qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2026 - Preliminary Draw at Home of FIFA on January 25, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
President
FIFA President tells Concacaf countries to “start to dream” after FIFA World Cup 26™ qualifying draw
25 Jan 2024
Goal Click - USWNT Mums and children
FIFA Organisation
Every Picture tells a story
3 Aug 2023
HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 20: A general view is seen of the New Zealand dressing room ahead of the International Friendly Match between New Zealand and Argentina which is part of the 2023 FIFA 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Play Off Tournament at Waikato Stadium on February 20, 2023 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ squad lists officially confirmed
11 Jul 2023
Football Unites the World – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™
Campaigns
Football to highlight social causes at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™
30 Jun 2023
