Jamaica Football Federation
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.jff.football
Address
20 St. Lucia Crescent,
5 KINGSTON
Jamaica
Contact
Phone: +1-876/929 8036
Email:jamff.secretariat@jff.live
Fax: +1-876/929 0483
Organisation
President
Michael RICKETTS
Vice President
Bruce GAYNOR
Peter REID
Raymond ANDERSON
General Secretary
Dennis CHUNG
Treasurer
Peter REID
Media And Communication Manager
Earl BAILEY
Technical Director
Wendell DOWNSWELL
National Coach Men
Heimir HALLGRIMSSON
National Coach Women
Xavier GILBERT
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Cardella SAMUELS
Referee Coordinator
Cardella SAMUELS
Futsal Coordinator
Wayne SHAW
Jamaica Ranking
Jamaica Men's Ranking
Jamaica Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
55
Slovenia
Slovenia
1431.40
56
Paraguay
Paraguay
1430.73
57
Jamaica
Jamaica
1421.54
58
South Africa
South Africa
1410.23
59
Iraq
Iraq
1409.44
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
40
Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei
1545.10
41
Slovenia
Slovenia
1543.75
42
Jamaica
Jamaica
1542.94
43
Hungary
Hungary
1541.48
44
Costa Rica
Costa Rica
1532.85
15 Mar 2024
