Islamic Republic of Iran Football Federation

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.the-ffiri.com

Address

No. 4,

Third 12-meter St.,

Seoul Ave.,

19958-73781 TEHRAN

Iran

Contact

Phone: +98-21/8821 3308

Email:international@the-ffiri.com

Fax: +98-21/8805 3605

Organisation

President

Mehdi TAJ

Vice President

Mehdi MOHAMMAD NABI

General Secretary

Hedayat MOMBENI

Treasurer

Vahid FADAEE

Technical Director

Majid JALALI

National Coach Men

Amir GHALENOEI

National Coach Women

Maryam AZMOUNZAVIEHKIVI

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Khodadad AFSHARIAN

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Danial MORADI

Referee Coordinator

Danial MORADI

Futsal Coordinator

Ehsan OSOULI

IR Iran Ranking

IR Iran Men's Ranking
IR Iran Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
18
Japan
Japan
Japan
1614.33
19
Switzerland
Switzerland
Switzerland
1613.44
20
IR Iran
IR Iran
IR Iran
1608.23
21
Denmark
Denmark
Denmark
1601.31
22
Korea Republic
Korea Republic
Korea Republic
1566.21

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
59
Croatia
Croatia
Croatia
1428.94
60
Greece
Greece
Greece
1416.52
61
IR Iran
IR Iran
IR Iran
1412.45
62
Türkiye
Türkiye
Türkiye
1404.24
63
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and Herzegovina
1401.01

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Islamic Republic of Iran Football Federation

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 25: FIFA President Gianni Infantino poses for photo with the Brazil team during the award ceremony after the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Final match between Brazil and Italy at Dubai Design District Stadium on February 25, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
President
FIFA President thanks FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup™ hosts as Brazil make history
25 Feb 2024
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - AUGUST 28: A silhouette is seen of Philipp Borer of Switzerland as he warms up prior to the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2021 Semi Final match between Football Union Of Russia and Switzerland at Luzhniki Beach Soccer Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Octavio Passos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai
Squad lists confirmed for FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai™
7 Feb 2024
PERSEPOLIS, IR IRAN, Collection of all FIFA World Cup balls painted by Iranian artist Fatemeh Zarei displayed at the Persepolis Museum. (Photo by FIFA / FIFA via SNTV)
FIFA World Cup™
The Iranian artist uniquely documenting FIFA World Cup history
16 Nov 2023
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 20: FIFA President Gianni Infantino meets with President of IR Iran Ebrahim Raisi in New York, United States of America on September 20, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of the Presidential Office of IR Iran)
President
FIFA President encourages IR Iran to continue progress in meeting with President Ebrahim Raisi
21 Sept 2023
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: A general view during the Final Draw for the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023 Indonesia at HoF, Home of FIFA on September 15, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023™
FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023™ draw reveals path to glory for top young talents
15 Sept 2023
LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner's Trophy during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
FIFA Club Benefits Programme
440 clubs globally receive share of over USD 200m in FIFA World Cup 2022™ benefits
DUSHANBE, TAJIKISTAN - MAY 02: FIFA President Gianni Infantino (L) and CAFA President and Tajikistan Football Federation (TFF) President Rustam Emomali (R) pose for a photo with pennants during the 8th CAFA Congress on May 02, 2023 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. (Photo Courtesy by FA Tajikistan Media Department)
President
FIFA President congratulates CAFA President on re-election
DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 25: FIFA President Gianni Infantino (L) with Minister of Sport and Youths of Iran Hamid Sajjadi during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between Wales and IR Iran at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
President
FIFA President welcomes release of two former IR Iran internationals from custody
LY01- 21JUNE98- LYON,FRANCE - 16e FIFA World Cup WM Weltmeisterschaft Fussball - FRANCE 98 - OPS: IRANIAN PLAYERS TEAM AND USA PLAYERS TEAM AGGREGATE FOR THE OFFICIAL PICTURE PRIOR THE WORLD SOCCER MATCH USA vs IRAN TONIGHT IN LYON,FRANCE. /VDB ROBERTxVANDENxBRUGGE PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY x85096723stx
Tournaments
Lyon memories spur Team Melli
DOHA, QATAR - APRIL 01: A LED displays the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw results during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw at the Doha Exhibition Center on April 01, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
Paths laid out for the biggest prize in world football
UAE players celebrate winning the 2022 Qatar World Cup Asian Qualifiers football match between United Arab Emirates and South Korea, at the Al-Maktoum Stadium in the Gulf emirate of Dubai, on March 29, 2022. (Photo by Ryan LIM / AFP) (Photo by RYAN LIM/AFP via Getty Images)
Preliminary Competition for the 2022 FWC Asian Zone
UAE book Australia play-off as Vietnam make history