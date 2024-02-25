Islamic Republic of Iran Football Federation
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.the-ffiri.com
Address
No. 4,
Third 12-meter St.,
Seoul Ave.,
19958-73781 TEHRAN
Iran
Contact
Phone: +98-21/8821 3308
Email:international@the-ffiri.com
Fax: +98-21/8805 3605
Organisation
President
Mehdi TAJ
Vice President
Mehdi MOHAMMAD NABI
General Secretary
Hedayat MOMBENI
Treasurer
Vahid FADAEE
Technical Director
Majid JALALI
National Coach Men
Amir GHALENOEI
National Coach Women
Maryam AZMOUNZAVIEHKIVI
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Khodadad AFSHARIAN
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Danial MORADI
Referee Coordinator
Danial MORADI
Futsal Coordinator
Ehsan OSOULI
IR Iran Ranking
IR Iran Men's Ranking
IR Iran Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
18
Japan
Japan
1614.33
19
Switzerland
Switzerland
1613.44
20
IR Iran
IR Iran
1608.23
21
Denmark
Denmark
1601.31
22
Korea Republic
Korea Republic
1566.21
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
59
Croatia
Croatia
1428.94
60
Greece
Greece
1416.52
61
IR Iran
IR Iran
1412.45
62
Türkiye
Türkiye
1404.24
63
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and Herzegovina
1401.01
15 Mar 2024
