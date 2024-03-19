All India Football Federation
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.the-aiff.com
Address
Football House,
Sector 19,
Phase 1,
Dwarka,
110075 NEW DELHI
India
Contact
Phone: +91-11/2804 1430
Email:aiff@the-aiff.com
Fax: +91-11/2530 8234
Organisation
President
Kalyan CHAUBEY
Vice President
Nalapad HARIS
Acting General Secretary
M. SATYANARAYAN
Treasurer
Kipa AJAY
Media And Communication Manager
Nilanjan DATTA
Technical Director
Syed Sabir PASHA
National Coach Men
Igor STIMAC
National Coach Women
Langam CHAOBA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Michael ANDREWS
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Trevor KETTLE
Referee Coordinator
Trevor KETTLE
India Ranking
India Men's Ranking
India Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
115
Lebanon
Lebanon
1168.07
116
Togo
Togo
1165.74
117
India
India
1165.17
118
Guinea-Bissau
Guinea-Bissau
1164.01
119
Tanzania
Tanzania
1160.98
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
64
Ghana
Ghana
1393.99
65
Zambia
Zambia
1390.54
66
India
India
1389.02
67
Cameroon
Cameroon
1388.90
68
Ecuador
Ecuador
1386.93
15 Mar 2024
