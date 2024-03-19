All India Football Federation

All India Football Federation
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.the-aiff.com

Address

Football House,

Sector 19,

Phase 1,

Dwarka,

110075 NEW DELHI

India

Contact

Phone: +91-11/2804 1430

Email:aiff@the-aiff.com

Fax: +91-11/2530 8234

Organisation

President

Kalyan CHAUBEY

Vice President

Nalapad HARIS

Acting General Secretary

M. SATYANARAYAN

Treasurer

Kipa AJAY

Media And Communication Manager

Nilanjan DATTA

Technical Director

Syed Sabir PASHA

National Coach Men

Igor STIMAC

National Coach Women

Langam CHAOBA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Michael ANDREWS

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Trevor KETTLE

Referee Coordinator

Trevor KETTLE

India Ranking

India Men's Ranking
India Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
115
Lebanon
Lebanon
Lebanon
1168.07
116
Togo
Togo
Togo
1165.74
117
India
India
India
1165.17
118
Guinea-Bissau
Guinea-Bissau
Guinea-Bissau
1164.01
119
Tanzania
Tanzania
Tanzania
1160.98

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
64
Ghana
Ghana
Ghana
1393.99
65
Zambia
Zambia
Zambia
1390.54
66
India
India
India
1389.02
67
Cameroon
Cameroon
Cameroon
1388.90
68
Ecuador
Ecuador
Ecuador
1386.93

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the All India Football Federation

Updates from the All India Football Federation

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 16: During the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Group D match between Portugal and Mexico at Dubai Design District Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Member Associations
FIFA Member Associations in focus (February/March 2024)
19 Mar 2024
KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 14: FIFA Football for Schools as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress at Gitagata Rehabilitation Center, Bugasera on March 14, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Brendan Moran - FIFA/FIFA via Sportsfile)
Football for Schools
Football for Schools shoots to top of class in 2023
7 Jan 2024
BHUBANESHWAR, INDIA - NOVEMBER 21: FIFA Chief of Global Football Development Arsene Wenger interacts with students at the Odisha Football Academy which houses the AIFF-FIFA Talent Academy on November 21, 2023 in Bhubaneshwar, India. (Photo by Abhishek Chinnappa - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Arsène Wenger completes landmark visit to India to help unlock country’s potential
23 Nov 2023
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - AUGUST 28: FIFA Talent Coach Onboarding Workshop at the Home of FIFA on August 28, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Kurt Schorrer - foto-net/FIFA)
Football Development
FIFA Chief of Global Football Development Arsène Wenger to visit India
17 Nov 2023
(Check Editorial notes prior to use) MUMBAI, INDIA - OCTOBER 15: FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends the 141st IOC Session: Day 1 at Jio World Centre on October 15, 2023 in Mumbai, India. (Photo by Greg Martin/IOC) *Please note the editorial conditions below: Editorial conditions The IOC consents to the use of the photos mentioned subject to the following conditions: The photos can only be used for editorial purposes and to promote the Olympic Movement; For publications there can be no specific focus on Olympic images, i.e. for print publication (i.e. books, magazines, …), images shall only be used inside the publication and not on the cover and for digital publications, they cannot be featured on the home page of a website. The photos may not be used for any commercial and/or promotional purposes, including promotion of a third party or the products or services of a third party; You are responsible for obtaining all other consents (ie: copyright owner and the persons appearing in photo).*
President
FIFA President tells IOC Session sport is most “powerful tool to unite people”
15 Oct 2023
Related Stories
BHUBANESWAR, INDIA - OCTOBER 14: Fans enjoy the atmosphere during the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 Group A match between India and Morocco at Kalinga Stadium on October 14, 2022 in Bhubaneswar, India. (Photo by Angel Martinez - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Women's Football
‘It’s not a challenge, it’s an opportunity’ - India aim to supercharge women’s football
Mexico's goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa (C) celebrates his team's win at the conclucion of the Concacaf 2023 Gold Cup final football match between Mexico and Panama at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on July 16, 2023. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Men's Ranking
Mexico closing in on the top ten
Players from Kasakhstan celebrates after winning the UEFA Euro 2024 Group H qualification football match Kasakhstan v Denmark next to Denmark's defender Victor Kristiansen in Astana, Kazakhstan on March 26, 2023. (Photo by Bo Amstrup / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo by BO AMSTRUP/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)
Men's Ranking
Argentina stay out front, Armenia and Kazakhstan on the move
Digital Education Programme
FIFA Foundation
FIFA Foundation launches tender for Digital Education Programme
After stops in Brazil, Australia, Senegal and Canada, the coach educators` development pathway programme has made a stop in India.
Football Development
Development and diversity at FIFA Coach Educators course in India
BHUBANESWAR, INDIA - OCTOBER 13: Ameerah Maamry of Morocco walks out the tunnel before a training session ahead of their FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 Group A match at Odisha Football Academy on October 13, 2022 in Bhubaneswar, India. (Photo by Angel Martinez - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022™
New Bhubaneswar training sites a legacy of India 2022