www.pssi.org

Address

GBK Arena 6th Floor,

RT 01/RW 03 Kelurahan Gelora,

Kecamatan Tanah Abang,

10270 Jakarta Pusat

Indonesia

Phone: +62-21/2528266

Email:international@pssi.org

Organisation

President

Erick THOHIR

Vice President

Ratu Tisha DESTRIA

Zainudin AMALI

General Secretary

Yunus NUSI

Treasurer

Muhammad BIMA BAYKHAQI

Media And Communication Manager

Eko RAHMAWANTO

Technical Director

Indra SYAFRI

National Coach Men

SHIN Taeyong

National Coach Women

Satoru MOCHIZUKI

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Andes LESTYANTO

Referee Coordinator

Andes LESTYANTO

Futsal Coordinator

Edhi WINARNO

Indonesia Ranking

Indonesia Men's Ranking
Indonesia Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
140
Burundi
Burundi
Burundi
1085.83
141
Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan
1078.25
142
Antigua and Barbuda
Antigua and Barbuda
Antigua and Barbuda
1072.66
142
Indonesia
Indonesia
Indonesia
1072.66
144
Suriname
Suriname
Suriname
1071.85

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
107
Dominican Republic
Dominican Republic
Dominican Republic
1200.08
108
New Caledonia
New Caledonia
New Caledonia
1194.64
109
Indonesia
Indonesia
Indonesia
1179.93
110
Faroe Islands
Faroe Islands
Faroe Islands
1171.65
111
Congo
Congo
Congo
1161.03

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Football Association of Indonesia

Updates from the Football Association of Indonesia

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

SURAKARTA, INDONESIA - DECEMBER 02: Christian Wueck, Head Coach of Germany, lifts the FIFA U-17 World Cup winners trophy following victory in the FIFA U-17 World Cup Final match between Germany and France at Manahan Stadium on December 02, 2023 in Surakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
President
FIFA President praises fantastic FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023™️ and incredible hosts
3 Dec 2023
Team pose for a photo at the exhibition Futsal community event in Indonesia
Social Impact
FIFA Foundation uses football to spread awareness in Indonesia on World AIDS Day
1 Dec 2023
This photograph taken on February 7, 2018, shows a BEREG-KIT for drug and doping control, at Berlinger AG facility in Ganterschwil, which are scheduled to be used for the collection of urine samples at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said February 1, 2018, that it had confirmed that new generation drug-testing kits could be susceptible to tampering and recommended use of an older model at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. With the Winter Games due to open on February 9, the International Olympic Committee had asked the agency to look into the matter after a laboratory in Cologne reported the newer bottles could be opened after being frozen. The glass containers had been touted as the next generation of sample bottles since being released last year, part of the ongoing effort to avoid a repeat of the Russian doping scandal that dogged the 2014 Winter Olympics and still reverberates today. But WADA said the older BEREG-KIT 2016 -- released for the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro -- should be used instead. / AFP PHOTO / MICHELE LIMINA (Photo credit should read MICHELE LIMINA/AFP via Getty Images)
Anti-doping
FIFA implements comprehensive anti-doping programme at FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023™
1 Dec 2023
SURAKARTA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 27: FIFA Technical Study Group (TSG) Technical Expert Julio Gonzalez (L), Technical Expert Pape Thiaw (2nd R) and Senior Football Expert Pascal Zuberbuhler (R) pose with colleagues for a group photo on November 27, 2023 in Surakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Technical Study Group
FIFA U-17 World Cup™ crucial for youth development says Technical Study Group
1 Dec 2023
Indonesian Football Association Chairperson Erick Thohir poses next to the U-17 World Cup trophy during the "Trophy Experience" event in Surabaya on October 29, 2023, ahead of the start of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023 football tournanment. (Photo by JUNI KRISWANTO / AFP) (Photo by JUNI KRISWANTO/AFP via Getty Images)
FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023™
Erick Thohir says FIFA U-17 World Cup™ will help Indonesian football grow
27 Nov 2023
Related Stories
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 17: An Indonesian FIFA Superfan enjoys the atmosphere during the Group C match between England and Brazil during the FIFA U-17 World Cup at Jakarta International Stadium on November 17, 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023™
The Indonesian youth coach using the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023™ as inspiration
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 17: Volunteers of FIFA U-17 World Cup Samuel David poses in Jakarta International Stadium during the FIFA U-17 World Cup on November 17 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Afriadi Hikmal - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023™
FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023™ making dreams come true for Indonesian volunteers
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 16: Group poses at FIFA Financial Governance Workshop at St. Regis Hotel on November 16, 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Afriadi Hikmal - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Legal
Financial Governance Workshop further strengthens the capacity of MAs in financial governance and management
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 15: A group photo during the ASEAN Consultative Workshop on the Renewal of Memorandum of Understanding between ASEAN and FIFA on November 15, 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Afriadi Hikmal - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
AFC
ASEAN, FIFA & Member Associations discuss MoU renewal and advancing football cooperation
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 10: FIFA President Gianni Infantino during a visit to the opening of the FIFA Office on November 10, 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo courtesy of PSSI)
President
FIFA President opens FIFA Jakarta Office in Indonesia
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 10: FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the awarding of Bintang Budaya Parama Dharma by President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo at the State Palace on November 10, 2023 n Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Unknown)
President
Gianni Infantino awarded official medal of Indonesia