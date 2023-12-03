Football Association of Indonesia
Official Sitewww.pssi.org
Address
GBK Arena 6th Floor,
RT 01/RW 03 Kelurahan Gelora,
Kecamatan Tanah Abang,
10270 Jakarta Pusat
Indonesia
Phone: +62-21/2528266
Email:international@pssi.org
Organisation
President
Erick THOHIR
Vice President
Ratu Tisha DESTRIA
Zainudin AMALI
General Secretary
Yunus NUSI
Treasurer
Muhammad BIMA BAYKHAQI
Media And Communication Manager
Eko RAHMAWANTO
Technical Director
Indra SYAFRI
National Coach Men
SHIN Taeyong
National Coach Women
Satoru MOCHIZUKI
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Andes LESTYANTO
Referee Coordinator
Andes LESTYANTO
Futsal Coordinator
Edhi WINARNO
Indonesia Ranking
Indonesia Men's Ranking
Indonesia Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
140
Burundi
Burundi
1085.83
141
Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan
1078.25
142
Antigua and Barbuda
Antigua and Barbuda
1072.66
142
Indonesia
Indonesia
1072.66
144
Suriname
Suriname
1071.85
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
107
Dominican Republic
Dominican Republic
1200.08
108
New Caledonia
New Caledonia
1194.64
109
Indonesia
Indonesia
1179.93
110
Faroe Islands
Faroe Islands
1171.65
111
Congo
Congo
1161.03
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the Football Association of Indonesia
President
FIFA President praises fantastic FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023™️ and incredible hosts
3 Dec 2023
Social Impact
FIFA Foundation uses football to spread awareness in Indonesia on World AIDS Day
1 Dec 2023
Anti-doping
FIFA implements comprehensive anti-doping programme at FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023™
1 Dec 2023
Technical Study Group
FIFA U-17 World Cup™ crucial for youth development says Technical Study Group
1 Dec 2023