Honduran Football Association
Information
Official Sitewww.fenafuth.org.hn
Address
Colonia Florencia Norte,
Edificio Plaza América,
Ave. Roble,
1 y 2 Nivel,
P.O. Box 827,
504 TEGUCIGALPA
Honduras
Contact
Phone: +504/22 311 436
Email:fenafuth@fenafuth.org.hn
Fax: +504/22 398 826
President
Jorge SALOMON
Vice President
Juan SAYBE
Miguel MOURRA
General Secretary
Jose Ernesto MEJIA
Treasurer
Ligia SANDOVAL
Media And Communication Manager
Edwin BANEGAS
Technical Director
Gerardo RAMOS
National Coach Men
Reinaldo RUEDA
National Coach Women
Fernando BANEGAS
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Oscar VELASQUEZ
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Jose PINEDA
Referee Coordinator
Arbitraje FENAFUTH
Jose PINEDA
Futsal Coordinator
Humberto GARCIA
Honduras Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
76
Guinea
Guinea
1320.42
77
Georgia
Georgia
1312.45
78
Honduras
Honduras
1311.43
79
Equatorial Guinea
Equatorial Guinea
1310.50
80
Oman
Oman
1307.60
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
121
Togo
Togo
1130.06
122
Vanuatu
Vanuatu
1126.89
123
Honduras
Honduras
1114.37
124
Georgia
Georgia
1113.62
125
Ethiopia
Ethiopia
1109.59
15 Mar 2024
