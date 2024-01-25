Honduran Football Association

Honduran Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fenafuth.org.hn

Address

Colonia Florencia Norte,

Edificio Plaza América,

Ave. Roble,

1 y 2 Nivel,

P.O. Box 827,

504 TEGUCIGALPA

Honduras

Contact

Phone: +504/22 311 436

Email:fenafuth@fenafuth.org.hn

Fax: +504/22 398 826

Organisation

President

Jorge SALOMON

Vice President

Juan SAYBE

Miguel MOURRA

General Secretary

Jose Ernesto MEJIA

Treasurer

Ligia SANDOVAL

Media And Communication Manager

Edwin BANEGAS

Technical Director

Gerardo RAMOS

National Coach Men

Reinaldo RUEDA

National Coach Women

Fernando BANEGAS

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Oscar VELASQUEZ

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Jose PINEDA

Referee Coordinator

Arbitraje FENAFUTH

Jose PINEDA

Futsal Coordinator

Humberto GARCIA

Honduras Ranking

Honduras Men's Ranking
Honduras Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
76
Guinea
Guinea
Guinea
1320.42
77
Georgia
Georgia
Georgia
1312.45
78
Honduras
Honduras
Honduras
1311.43
79
Equatorial Guinea
Equatorial Guinea
Equatorial Guinea
1310.50
80
Oman
Oman
Oman
1307.60

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
121
Togo
Togo
Togo
1130.06
122
Vanuatu
Vanuatu
Vanuatu
1126.89
123
Honduras
Honduras
Honduras
1114.37
124
Georgia
Georgia
Georgia
1113.62
125
Ethiopia
Ethiopia
Ethiopia
1109.59

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Honduran Football Association

Updates from the Honduran Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 25: (L-R) Draw Assistant Paulo Wanchope, FIFA Chief Tournament Officer - USA and Draw Conductor Manolo Zubiria, Presenter Alexis Nunes and Draw Assistant Ricardo Gardner after the Concacaf Qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2026 - Preliminary Draw at Home of FIFA on January 25, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
President
FIFA President tells Concacaf countries to “start to dream” after FIFA World Cup 26™ qualifying draw
25 Jan 2024
FIFA Technical Leadership Introductory Course in Thailand - Group photo
Technical
New Technical Directors gain support and guidance at FIFA Leadership course in Thailand
29 Aug 2023
Women's football seminar in Honduras
Women's Football Strategy
Honduras pressing on with development of the women’s game
6 Mar 2023
FENAFUTH and RFEF join forces once again to train coaches
FIFA Forward Impact Map
FENAFUTH and RFEF join forces once more for training collaboration
4 Mar 2023
FIFA President Gianni Infantino at XXII UNCAF Ordinary Congress on February 24, 2023 in Antigua, Guatemala. (Photo by Salvadoran Football Association)
President
Gianni Infantino: FIFA World Cup 2026™ will ‘change the balance in football’
25 Feb 2023
Related Stories
FIFA Technical Leadership Workshop in Honduras, 13-15 October 2022
Development
Technical Directors tackle leadership issues in Honduras
Flags at the Home of FIFA
Anti-doping
Honduran player Wisdom Niayitey Quaye July suspended on grounds of doping
SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA - AUGUST 25: A group photo during the FIFA Talent Development Scheme Knowledge Exchange Workshop aside the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup 2022 at Hilton Garden Inn on August 25, 2022 in San Jose, Costa Rica. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Technical
FIFA’s Talent Development Scheme takes centre stage in Costa Rica
Costa Rica players celebrate their victory against the USA during their FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Concacaf qualifier match at the National Stadium in San Jose, on March 30, 2022. (Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP) (Photo by EZEQUIEL BECERRA/AFP via Getty Images)
FIFA World Cup™
Mexico and USA through as Ticos seal play-off spot
LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 01: Héctor Herrera #16 of Mexico controls the ball during the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2021 final match between United States and Mexico at Allegiant Stadium on August 1, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)
Preliminary Competition for the 2022 FWC Concacaf Zone
Canada on the cusp as Mexico-USA takes top billing
Tripartite cooperation between FENAFUTH, RFEF, FIFA
Football Development
Honduras and Spain boost collaboration for growing the global game