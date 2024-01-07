Football Association of Hong Kong, China

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.hkfa.com

Address

55 Fat Kwong Street,

Homantin,

Kowloon,

HONG KONG

Hong Kong

Contact

Phone: +852/2712 9122

Email:hkfa@hkfa.com

Fax: +852/2760 4303

Organisation

President

PUI Kwan Kay

Vice President

FOK Kai

Acting General Secretary

TAM Joaquin

Treasurer

SIN Yat Kin

Media And Communication Manager

CHAN Ben

Technical Director

John MORLING

National Coach Men

Jorn ANDERSEN

National Coach Women

Ricardo RAMBO

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

CHIU Sin Chuen Albert

Head/Director of the Referees Department

CHEUNG Charles

Referee Coordinator

TAM Ping Wun

Futsal Coordinator

TSANG Wai Chung

Hong Kong, China Ranking

Hong Kong, China Men's Ranking
Hong Kong, China Women's Ranking
Men
RK Team Total Points
152
Liberia
Liberia
Liberia
1024.11
153
Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei
1023.93
154
Hong Kong, China
Hong Kong, China
Hong Kong, China
1022.91
155
Moldova
Moldova
Moldova
1022.60
156
Singapore
Singapore
Singapore
1020.50

15 Feb 2024

Women
RK Team Total Points
77
Trinidad and Tobago
Trinidad and Tobago
Trinidad and Tobago
1294.31
78
Tunisia
Tunisia
Tunisia
1280.87
79
Hong Kong, China
Hong Kong, China
Hong Kong, China
1275.27
80
Guatemala
Guatemala
Guatemala
1274.69
81
Mali
Mali
Mali
1272.76

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Football Association of Hong Kong, China

KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 14: FIFA Football for Schools as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress at Gitagata Rehabilitation Center, Bugasera on March 14, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Brendan Moran - FIFA/FIFA via Sportsfile)
Football for Schools
Football for Schools shoots to top of class in 2023
7 Jan 2024
HONG KONG, CHINA - DECEMBER 08: HCA Education Executive Committee Mr. Cheung Wai, Football for Schools Director Fatimata Sidibe, and President Chairman of HKFA Eric Fok, FIFA Development Manager East Asia CJ Chen Jun , FIFA Manager F4s Niko Nhouvannasak , Technical consultant for FIFA Alberto Giacomini , and other guests and players pose for photo at the opening ceremony of the Football for Schools at HK Jockey Club National Training Centre on December 8, 2023 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/FIFA)
Football for Schools
Football for Schools enters a new era in Hong Kong
12 Dec 2023
TSEUNG KWAN O, HONG KONG - JUNE 11: VAR implementation by the Football Association of Hong Kong at Tseung Kwan O Sports Ground in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong on June 11, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Football Association of Hong Kong)
FIFA Forward Impact Map
VAR introduced into the Hong Kong Premier League with funding from FIFA Forward
18 Sept 2023
A Spidercam is seen during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group B football match between Australia and Ireland at Stadium Australia, also known as Olympic Stadium, in Sydney on July 20, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)
TV
Strong global broadcast platform in place for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
20 Jul 2023
FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
FIFA unveils Technical Study Group for FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
14 Jul 2023
