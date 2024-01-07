Football Association of Hong Kong, China
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.hkfa.com
Address
55 Fat Kwong Street,
Homantin,
Kowloon,
HONG KONG
Hong Kong
Contact
Phone: +852/2712 9122
Email:hkfa@hkfa.com
Fax: +852/2760 4303
Organisation
President
PUI Kwan Kay
Vice President
FOK Kai
Acting General Secretary
TAM Joaquin
Treasurer
SIN Yat Kin
Media And Communication Manager
CHAN Ben
Technical Director
John MORLING
National Coach Men
Jorn ANDERSEN
National Coach Women
Ricardo RAMBO
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
CHIU Sin Chuen Albert
Head/Director of the Referees Department
CHEUNG Charles
Referee Coordinator
TAM Ping Wun
Futsal Coordinator
TSANG Wai Chung
Hong Kong, China Ranking
Hong Kong, China Men's Ranking
Hong Kong, China Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
152
Liberia
Liberia
1024.11
153
Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei
1023.93
154
Hong Kong, China
Hong Kong, China
1022.91
155
Moldova
Moldova
1022.60
156
Singapore
Singapore
1020.50
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
77
Trinidad and Tobago
Trinidad and Tobago
1294.31
78
Tunisia
Tunisia
1280.87
79
Hong Kong, China
Hong Kong, China
1275.27
80
Guatemala
Guatemala
1274.69
81
Mali
Mali
1272.76
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the Football Association of Hong Kong, China
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
FIFA Forward Impact Map
VAR introduced into the Hong Kong Premier League with funding from FIFA Forward
18 Sept 2023
TV
Strong global broadcast platform in place for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
20 Jul 2023